Keanu Reeves Melted People’s Hearts Once Again With This Sweet Interaction With A 9 Y.O. Fan

Since Leonardo DiCaprio finally received his long-deserved Oscar, there are practically no people left in Hollywood whose every step can turn into a meme. “Practically” – because there always is Keanu Reeves.

The Matrix and John Wick star has been confirming for years that he is probably the nicest man in Hollywood, and fans who have met the actor in person are happy to back this up. The recent viral Twitter video of Keanu meeting his nine-year-old fan is further proof of this.

Keanu Reeves recently met a 9 Y.O. fan at his comic book signing in LA and it was a really heartwarming interaction

Most recently, in Los Angeles, Reeves hosted a signing of his comic book BRZRKR, which is co-written with the famous writer and graphic designer Matt Kindt, as well as known artist Ron Garney. One of the fans who came to the meeting was a nine-year-old boy named Noah, and his interaction with Keanu turned out to be incredibly heartwarming, going viral almost immediately.

The Hollywood star found out he’s the boy’s favorite actor, especially for voicing Duke Caboom, and repeated his famous catchphrase with pleasure

Flattered by the sincere delight of a young fan who enthusiastically confessed that Reeves was probably his favorite actor in the world, Keanu asked if Noah had watched Toy Story 4, where he voiced a character named Duke Caboom. And you know what? According to the boy’s own words, it was Duke that he liked the most in the whole franchise (sorry, Buzz and Woody…) And that’s when Reeves couldn’t resist repeating his catchphrase “Canada’s greatest stuntman!”

Needless to say, not only Noah, but everyone around him was completely delighted, and the video, which was obviously recorded by one of the relatives of the nine-year-old fan, went absolutely viral on Twitter, sparking a new wave of global love towards Keanu. Love, we must say, that’s completely deserved – after all, among the numerous Hollywood stars, Reeves is probably the most non-standard and unusual.

Keanu Reeves has actually been a true people’s favorite throughout his entire acting career, mostly because of his kindness and openness

Keanu enjoys interacting with people around him, is actively involved in charity work – for example, he gave almost two-thirds of his fee for The Matrix to cancer research, and is never at a loss for words when he hears something good from fans. Remember his wonderful reaction to shouting “You’re breathtaking!” from the audience during the presentation of Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019? It is from such moments that the very popular adoration is formed.

“The most amazing thing about Reeves is that in today’s age of ubiquitous social media, where everyone knows everything, he manages to keep most of his life in privacy while still being an acting world-class superstar,” says Dmytro Kosygin, a film director and cameraman from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment. “Do you know how many Instagram followers he has? No, you don’t, and I don’t know. Why? He just doesn’t have Instagram. And as far as I know, he doesn’t have a Facebook profile either.”

“Remember that story about the passengers on a flight to LA that crash landed in Bakersfield a couple of years ago? And how Keanu, who was among the passengers, not only organized a bus to their destination for all fellow travelers, but also acted as a guide? Can you imagine another one of the contemporary celebs in his place in such a situation? Probably with difficulty. Reeves is more proof that celebs are not celestials, but ordinary people, like you and me. Therefore, they love him so much. Well, for his talent and acting skills too, of course,” Dmytro adds.

People in the comments massively praised the young movie fan for choosing perhaps the most decent idol for himself

It is enough to skim through the tweets in the comments to the original video to understand how much love and respect people have for Keanu Reeves, and how this respect is actually huge and all-encompassing. And the boy Noah is praised for having chosen for himself, probably, the most decent idol among active Hollywood stars. Well, when we hear the next news that a celebrity has done some great deed, it is Keanu who will come to mind first. In the end, we are all nothing more than real people – both actors and fans, so welcome to the real world!

