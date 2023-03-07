While many Hollywood stars burn brightly before flickering out, Keanu Reeves seems to have an eternal appeal.

Dubbed “the internet’s boyfriend,” the Canadian actor never ceases to win the hearts of people with his humble personality, chill attitude and kindheartedness. In fact, in our previous feature, we even wrapped up a list of examples that made us all love Keanu even more.

Now three days ago, the actor surprised his fans by showing up on the Movies community on Reddit with the nickname Lionsgate. “Hi, I’m Keanu Reeves, AMA,” the post said laconically, causing immediate craze.

The sea of ask-me-anything questions started rolling in, and Keanu was ready to tackle them all.

﻿Image credtits: lionsgate