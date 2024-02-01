Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter, Resparking Controversy Over “Rust” Shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the fatal accident that occurred during the shooting of the movie Rust in 2021.

A court document filed on Wednesday (January 31) showed that the 65-year-old was scheduled to appear remotely in a New Mexico, US court on Thursday (February 1) but had waived his right to an arraignment (a formal reading of a criminal charging document in the presence of the defendant to inform them of the charges against them).

A court spokesperson told CNN that the originally scheduled hearing was vacated after the judge in the case accepted Baldwin’s waiver.

The Hollywood star is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

Image credits: Reuters

The 42-year-old Ukrainian was working as the director of photography on the set of the Western film Rust near La Cienega, New Mexico, on October 21, 2021, when she was accidentally shot.

While preparing for a scene, Baldwin had discharged a Pietta .45 Colt revolver used as a prop, fatally wounding her and injuring director Joel Souza.

The one count against the actor has been described in court documents as “negligent use of a firearm,” and the alternative count alleged Baldwin had caused Hutchins’ death without due caution or circumspection, detailed as “an act committed with the total disregard or indifference to the safety of others,” CNN reported.

Halyna Hutchins was working on the set of the Western film near La Cienega, New Mexico, on October 21, 2021, when she was accidentally shot

Image credits: Reuters

The court document filed on Wednesday also showed that Baldwin had been released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty, which means he can be released from custody without posting bail and must adhere to certain conditions.

As part of the conditions of his release, Baldwin is forbidden from possessing any firearms or dangerous weapons, consuming alcohol or illegal substances, and he must avoid contact with anyone who may testify in the case, the document stated.

Image credits: Reuters

Subsequently, the rules are the same as the first time Baldwin was charged in the Rust shooting case and pleaded not guilty, but he is now not allowed to leave the US without permission from the court, the document detailed. Moreover, Baldwin’s attorney had previously insisted his client was not guilty.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against Baldwin last year, with prosecutors saying in a statement at the time that they could not “proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form” due to “new facts” in the case, as per CNN.

Image credits: Reuters

The initial decision to drop the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April 2022 came after authorities reportedly learned the gun used in the shooting may have been modified. Nevertheless, prosecutors reportedly said the case could be re-filed at a later date.

In previous interviews, Baldwin had denied pulling the trigger on the weapon that had killed Hutchins and injured Souza.

Image credits: Reuters

In October 2023, prosecutors said: “Additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins” and signaled a grand jury would decide on recharging the actor.

Additionally, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer employed to take care of the weapons onset of Rust, also faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the case. She has reportedly also pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in February 2024, as per CNN.

Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if he is convicted.

