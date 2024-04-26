ADVERTISEMENT

Given the number of people who excitedly wait for a new chilling movie to come out every time, we have to admit that they are often mediocre at best. Perhaps it’s the result of a low budget, inexperienced writers, predictable twists, or repetitive plots that dampen the whole experience. 

But all is not lost, as people in this online thread were recently sharing films that still give hope to the terror connoisseurs at heart. Below, you’ll find a list of the most disturbing movies guaranteed to send some creepy crawlers down your spine.

P.S. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Human centipide.
 
YossiTheWizard:

For me, it’s just such an absolutely disturbing concept that I can’t believe the person who came up with it doesn’t have issues that need to be addressed.

Kechemerin , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out A Serbian Film.

minish4w:

Came here for this. I wouldn’t watch the movie again but, in terms of accomplishing what they set out to accomplish, it was a good movie. I feel bad for even saying that, lol. But man, that’s one that just can’t be unseen. Almost feel terrible for having actually seen it. On that note, if anyone comments about a movie that’s more disturbing than this one… I don’t think I’d want to watch it. And I’ve of gone on horror movie binges that span the globe.

Ill-Organization-719 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The plot synopsis on Wikipedia is a wild ride enough for me.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Requiem for a Dream it's not a horror movie but definitely one of the most disturbing movies I've watched.

conn_r2112:

I remember watching it when I was younger, and at a certain point I legit had to pause the movie and go outside just to hear some birds chirp and see some sunshine.

kwabsala , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Threads... By far.

SV650rider:

I saw it years ago and still think about it regularly. Sometimes my friend and I need to talk about it to continue the processing.

Saintdavus:

This changed my idea of surviving nuclear war. I’m now glad I live in a high target city and I only hope I get vaporized instantly if or when the time comes.

Tomaszmagnum , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Threads and The Day After are recognized as the media that most effectively swayed public opinion towards widespread support of nuclear weapon reduction programs. They happened to be published at a time when the media had a predominantly propaganda-driven nationalistic rhetoric.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Schindler’s List. I will never watch it again.

u/ToBeReadOutLoud:

It’s an extremely good movie and I’m glad I watched it, but once was definitely enough.

Unusual-Caregiver-30 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same here. Only watched it once when it came out. I don't think I can watch it again.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Martyrs.

Brief-Leader-4015:

I lay awake all night after this film. Nothing has ever bothered me except this.

punky67:

Just watched this a couple of weeks ago. Brutal film. It starts off a really good revenge movie as well, but Jesus, it gets much darker. The relentless torture just becomes downright depressing

Sorry_Reference8436 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Irreversible.

Only movie I tapped out on the first time then revisited just to get through it. Not only is it gruesome, the atmosphere and camera angles make it really unsettling.

rupa_rockstar:

This film stuck with me for so long, so awful, tragic and beautiful as well. Quite a feat.

aychedee , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Mother….

u/TalkativeTree:

This is the only movie I actively wish I could un-watch.

u/Clom_Clompson:

The only movie I’ve ever seen that truly and I mean truly felt like an unfolding nightmare. I will never watch it again.

AttractiveLizard , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Not the most disturbing, but the car scene in Hereditary shocked the absolute s**t out of me more than any other horror scene. I’ve watched a lot of horror movies.

bokin8:

It was so unexpected in that moment of the movie for some reason that's why it was so shocking too. That one is really burned into my brain.

SassafrassPudding:

Hereditary stayed with me. It's a long, slow burn until it hits you again, and again. I've watched a whole bunch of "deep dive" video essays to try and work through it, but the effects remain, like a spot on my soul

Dangerous_Mouse_1475 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Come and See, written and directed by two men who were on the eastern front during Germany's genocide campaign in Belarus, the campaign that k*lled 27 million Russians. The movie depicts the writer's experience as a teenage soldier. It was made during the time of the Soviet Union and the actions of the Germans depicted in the movie were deemed so intense and disturbing that even the Soviet Union who basically controlled all media at the time asked then to tone it down. The movie uses a real child actor, real animals, and real live ammunition. It could never be made today. It is haunting, disturbing, and based 100% in reality. It shows there are no heroes in war and will destroy any notion one may have that war is ever a good idea. It makes Saving Private Ryan look like Over the Hedge. Edit: The movie is free in its native Russian on Youtube.

Tantra_Charbelcher , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out I found Tusk very disturbing. I love horrors and don’t mind body horror usually, but that one left me with a really uncomfortable feeling.

Brief-Leader-4015:

I'm glad I'm not the only one, everyone laughed at it but I found it very unsettling.

Lux-Raven , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out American History X.

EgonsBrokenTie:

I can remember by buddy showing me the film. He had the video tape rewound and back in the case and I still had my jaw dropped while staring blankly into the turned off TV.

Jdtdtauto , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Hotel Rwanda.

u/becuzurugly:

I own it but have only watched it twice. I cry about it for days on end.

lnchkr , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out A Clockwork Orange was up there on the list.

VidelSatan13:

I can watch a lot of horror but I watched it once and never again

Outdoor-Snacker , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Midsommar.

u/woahwoahwoah28:

That was one of the first movies I saw where nausea set in while I was watching it.

pleasure-delayer , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
elin_sandman avatar
Elin Sandman
Elin Sandman
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Swede this was a movie that just felt completely ridiculous. I saw it at the cinema with family and I have never experienced a whole theatre audience laugh so hard during a horror movie. I’ve tried to watch it again because I am a big fan of his other movies but no, I find it ridiculous.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Dear Zachary.

/MacduffFifesNo1Thane:

I only remember the movie when these threads come up. And good thing, because I need to be reminded every so often that the world is cruel.

DomingoLee:

If you haven’t seen it, please... Just don’t.

wgn431234 , MSNBC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
mike1dog avatar
Michael Vickery
Michael Vickery
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I watched this, I had no idea what was coming. I felt like I got kicked in the face. I can watch fiction, because it's just acting. This made me cry myself to sleep.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

*Hard Candy*

Good f*****g hell is this an uncomfortable movie.

sf3p0x1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out HAPPINESS (1998) with Dylan Baker, and Philip Seymour Hoffman (one of the greatest actors ever, imo). It's.......well, uncomfortable to say the least.

HypoxiaJones:

I vomited after this one. I’ve seen some of the more upvoted films on this list. This one did it.

jeffjsw , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out One Hour Photo. Robin Williams as a psycho. Brilliant but disturbing.

FriendlyInspection68 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Funny games. I watch A LOT of horror movies/ thrillers etc. I consider it my favorite genre. That movie got me to my core for some reason. Something felt so real about it.

unoeyedwillie:

I watch a lot of horror and read a lot of true crime, I could not finish this movie. It did feel very real.

DrZoid1984 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sofacushionfort avatar
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The filmmakers’ intent was to make the audience confront their own sadistic voyeurism.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Eraserhead. You are welcome.

AreYouMeIAmYou:

I saw it for the first time last year and it left a very foul taste in my mouth. Oh, and I'm going to be a dad for the first time this year and the movie is even more unsettling now.

sweetsour9 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Meghan is Missing.

becuzurugly:

It took me three tries to get through the second half of that movie, and then I spent at least a week looking up how to escape being buried alive.

Strange-Ad4169 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Pink Flamingos for sure.

unicornichopia , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Very Bad Things - it isn't necessarily a scary movie or one trying to send some weird/dark message. It's just a movie that starts bad and keeps getting worse. As though it wants your hopes to get dashed no matter who you're trying to root for throughout it.

I've seen horror flucks and heard of other disturbing movies In not willing to watch. But for me, this is the one movie I will never return to given the way it keeps getting so... just hopeless.

MissyMarigolds , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Aniara. It’s about a spaceship that’s ferrying humans from Earth to Mars because Earth has become uninhabitable due to climate change, and right after they start towards Mars they have to swerve to avoid space junk and it ends up disabling the ship. They’re now stuck hurdling away from Mars with no way to maneuver back. I can’t really explain it but it’s so incredibly unnerving and disturbing seeing what these humans devolve into while being lost in space, and it gives a sense of isolation and desperation unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It also gives me a sense of claustrophobia despite the ship being absolutely massive.

Hanz_VonManstrom , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out The Poughkeepsie Tapes. It was quite unpleasant. Nothing happy or positive what so ever.

edwpad:

I had a fascination with horror movies out of curiosity when I was younger and this one creeped me out a lot.

Rockals , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Cannibal Holocaust.

Wonderful_Whereas402 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Probably Event Horizon.

doomonyou1999:

I still have nightmares related to this film.

ladderboy124 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Ok, Bone Tomahawk.

Ricemandem:

Only film I've ever watched where I have to actively avoid thinking about it for my own peace of mind

not_your_google , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Johnny Got his Gun. It took me years to watch it all the way through. Being stuck in your body not being able to move or communicate all the while being conscious to everything around you. It's like being buried alive for years.

spytez , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Metallica own the rights to this film. They bought it so they could use snippets in the video for One.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Eden Lake.

SamRaimisOldsDelta88:
 
I had to scroll far too long for this one. Other movies might be more viscerally upsetting but this one just hurts deep down inside. I’ve seen pretty much all of them. Terrifier, TCM, Martyrs, Cannibal Holocaust…

It’s mean, realistic, and doesn’t give you a payoff or relief in the end.

Dependent-Stuff-8574 , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Lars von Trier's Antichrist. Specifically the scene involving scissors….

MediocreBreakfastt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Cube 2 that films makes me vomit every time I see a single frame from it.

Beneficial-Berry-686 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 3rd one is no better. It's probably even more effed up

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Boys don't cry. I was a teenager trying to find some lgbt representation and someone recommended this.

purrrfect-0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out Dogtooth. Saw it on a list of WTF films back in the early 2010s, so I gave it a watch. It was really uncomfortable and unsettling to sit through. Without going into too much detail, it's about a controlling father who isolates his wife and three kids from the rest of society on a private estate. It's a Greek foreign film. I recommend it solely based on how bizarre it was; but be warned, you'll feel icky after watching it.

CannonBlobs , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Menu - i still don't understand the purpose.

Sky_Blue_Butterfly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Grave of the Fireflies (1988).

Foolish_Flame:

That was just such a devastating movie. Must’ve seen it about 20 years ago and I still think about it often. It still gives me goosebumps.

Aggravating_Top7963 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
alecstar23 avatar
Alec
Alec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yups, that one is most definitely up there. A less familiar anime movie along the same lines is Barefoot Gen

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

“It Could Never Be Made Today”: 73 Disturbing Movies That Creeped These People Out The movie Splice. One of the last scenes where the “father” has s*x with his “daughter”. It wasn’t a scary movie, just disturbing af!

KatieLily_Simmer:

I’ve had nightmares from this movie for years. I’ve watched much more disturbing content but something about this film just messed me up. I can’t watch anything else with the main actor in it because I only think of this movie.

YinScorp , IMDb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The "daughter " was a bird-like alien, so, not a real daughter. But, yes, the movie sucked.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Bad Boy Bubby, an Australian movie, can't really explain it, But flo...

u/Cattle-dog:

Absolutely unique movie with a horrific beginning and a surprising ending.

Background-Drive8391 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I Spit On Your Grave. The Hills Have Eyes. Both originals and remakes.

Icy-Dingo8552 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

The boy in the striped pajamas, it is truly a movie you watch once and never return back to it.

Suspicious_Pool4164 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

The Road. I had to just sit and think for a little while after watching it.

_Cosmoss__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still think about this years after watching it. One of the most depressing films ever made.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

There is Something Wrong with Aunt Diane.
It had a very shocking still at the end but it's overall a horribly sad event followed by a family deep in detail.

garikapc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Strange Thing About the Johnsons.

SirPotatoToes:

I watched it with my dad not knowing what it was about bc we both liked ari aristers’s films… yeah it was awkward

JustKoiru Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Give Salò a try.

apb2718:

I only watched this film once but I felt it was just weird until the end where it finally goes over the top.

MrGasMask Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
evantalk avatar
kiteman
kiteman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the one I would have listed. The dinner scene is probably one of the grossest things conceptually. And the movie isn’t even entertaining. Honorable mentions for movies that are pretty disgusting but very entertaining on the other hand, are 8mm and I Saw the Devil.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Deliverance.

PurpleYoda319 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I dont think its traditionally disturbing , but “The killing of a sacred deer” really left me feeling weird.

BogFurby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

The Audition. The look of pre glee on her face as she took the Molly wire to his ankle.

TheHammer987:

I still freak out about this like, 20 years later.

TheAlteredJay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The 1974 original.

It just feels so grimy, unpleasant and most of all, REAL. It feels realistic and truly disturbing in a way a lot of horror movies don't, to the point where you almost feel like you shouldn't be watching, but you can't look away. The title makes you think you're in for a gorefest, but there's actually very little blood and gore to speak of (Tobe Hooper was shooting for A PG RATING, but the MPAA decided that the subject matter was just too macabre to be anything less than an R). It's all about the atmosphere, the tension, the extremely f****d up imagery in that house, and the erm... eccentric Sawyer family. And it's all made even scarier by Marilyn Burns' uncomfortably realistic terror at everything around her... and much of her fear was genuine.

Yeah, about that... the making of the film was no picnic. Just look up what a nightmare the dinner scene was for everyone involved. Edwin Neal (who played the hitchhiker) said it was the worst experience of his life.... and he'd served in Vietnam.

BenMitchell007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Jaws. Hear me out: I'm a horror fan and find demons and ghosts as scary as the next guy, but at worst I can't sleep for three nights after a particularly disturbing movie. But it's been decades since I watched Jaws and I am still scared to tread water. So it might not have hit the hardest, but for me it's reverberated the longest.

zimmermj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Terrified (Aterrados) Argentinian scary movie. I love scary movies but this one had me sleeping with my lights on, and I’m 40 😭.

Julianitaos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Fire in The Sky. Based on a TRUE story. Terrifying!

MartiniL80 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Girl, interrupted. Still haunts me to this day.

Prestigious_Pool_575 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Apocalypse Now.
It had an impact on me like no other. The movie feels so intensely real, and unfortunately it is a very accurate depiction of what happened in the Vietnam War. The way that the movie dehumanises Vietnamese people (which is what the Americans did) just kills me. It’s absolutely horrifying.

zenmulberry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

I can't understand exactly why but "saltburn" ignoring all the obviously uncomfortable parts. When that end song starts playing I feel horrible haha.

GodlessWolfGang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I watched MEN the other night and that was pretty F*****G DISTURBING, holy f**k.

SlipperyPickle6969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Jacob's ladder traumatized me.

whatismyeyecolour Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Soft and Quiet. I’m pretty desensitized to a lot, but this movie really had me anxious and cringing for most of it. Not disturbing in a traditional grotesque way but it’s crazy bc it felt rather believable.

averagebutgood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

I don’t watch a lot of unsettling movies but The Devil All The Time got me bad. I had to watch it in two sittings.

opelemmescoochbyya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

An American Crime (2007)

This one hurt my soul truly, its based on a true crime of a single mom who was being paid to watch & care for two sisters (15&16) in 1965. It has Catherine Keener & Elliott Page (formally Ellen Page).

Not gonna go into detail but I only finished it because I felt the victim deserved to have her story told/heard.

sdcg81 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

The Machinist. Surprised I haven’t seen it mentioned!!

Richard_Chaffe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

There's this French indie film, shot on a shoestring budget, called Man Bites Dog. It's a story of a documentary crew following a serial killer around as he, well, kills people. It has some pretty visceral scenes in it. It's actually a black comedy but I always found it interesting how it sort of predates our modern documentaries and reality tv series that are rather exploitative.

wrexsol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Girl In The Box.

What's terrifying is that everything in that movie happened for real.

CynicalCosmologist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Kids.

funkyhomo:

So good and so heartbreaking.

420_Traveller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

House of a thousand corpses.

juddnelsonbou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#66

The House That Jack Built.

1sockthieves Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Civil War (2024).

I don't know if it was because of the amplified effect in the theater or I'm just a wuss, but I genuinely left the place traumatized and about to throw up. Was 100% worse than all quiet on the western front. I have never seen a modern film pull something off like it. Other than that it was a good movie though, I suggest you watch it.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Snowtown.

blackdogwhitecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Faces of Death.

Low-Leopard8453 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Speak No Evil.

Brilliant-Pomelo-660 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Phantasm.

Adam_Gill_1965 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Maybe not the worst, but one that comes to mind is Mean Creek. Kids going through an emotionally grueling experience figuring out what to do with another kids body. Those kid actors did an amazing job on that film.

sugurkewbz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#73

I found Maniac with Elijah Wood very disturbing.

prayingmantras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!