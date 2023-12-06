ADVERTISEMENT

The world can be a scary place. That’s why learning more about the darker side of humanity and history can be educational. Other times, it can satisfy our (in some cases morbid) curiosity. So if you're a fan of mysteries and the unknown, you've come to the right place.

Once again, we're featuring the Creepy.org X account here on Bored Panda. It's a place to explore the darker corners of the world. The page features "weird videos, historical oddities and unexplained mysteries." So scroll down and see the newest additions from them. That is, if you dare!

#1

CreepyOrg Report

#2

CreepyOrg Report

#3

CreepyOrg Report

#4

CreepyOrg Report

#5

CreepyOrg Report

#6

CreepyOrg Report

Jason
Jason
Jason
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are some pretty good teeth for 2500 years ago

#7

CreepyOrg Report

María Hermida
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F**k fundamentalists of every religion on Earth. They are the best proof God does not exist. If there were a god, s/he would not let these monsters speak in his/her name.

#8

CreepyOrg Report

EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a scene from a kids movie or TV show, I can’t believe this is actually real

#9

CreepyOrg Report

#10

CreepyOrg Report

#11

CreepyOrg Report

#12

CreepyOrg Report

#13

CreepyOrg Report

#14

CreepyOrg Report

Averysleepypanda
Averysleepypanda
Averysleepypanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if this means they could grow these kinds of mushrooms to absorb radiation when needed

#15

CreepyOrg Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Creepy-Tweets-Stories-Pics Shares stats

CreepyOrg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If you think you are too small to make a difference, try spending the night in a room with a mosquito" — Dalai Lama XIV.

#17

CreepyOrg Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like there's also some kyphosis. So kyphoscoliosis then.

#18

CreepyOrg Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never before have I wondered what Parkinson's smells like... but now I do.

#19

CreepyOrg Report

#20

CreepyOrg Report

#21

CreepyOrg Report

Nicole
Nicole
Nicole
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I watched a YouTube video about this just yesterday and I can’t stop thinking about it. It must have been so terrifying. I can’t see the appeal in trying to go through such small spaces in the dark.

#22

CreepyOrg Report

#23

CreepyOrg Report

Nicole
Nicole
Nicole
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feels like maybe they should have been left where they were 👀

Vote comment up
#24

CreepyOrg Report

#25

CreepyOrg Report

#26

CreepyOrg Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better than the stupid belief that God made man in his image and woman as a companian for man.

#27

CreepyOrg Report

LuckyL
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hydrocephalus is a condition in which an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) occurs within the brain. This typically causes increased pressure inside the skull. Older people may have headaches, double vision, poor balance, urinary incontinence, personality changes, or mental impairment. In babies, it may be seen as a rapid increase in head size. Other symptoms may include vomiting, sleepiness, seizures, and downward pointing of the eyes. (wikipedia)

#28

CreepyOrg Report

#29

CreepyOrg Report

#30

CreepyOrg Report

#31

CreepyOrg Report

#32

CreepyOrg Report

EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve never liked when dares go too far, but this just breaks my heart.

#33

CreepyOrg Report

#34

CreepyOrg Report

#35

CreepyOrg Report

EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frogs also push down their eyes to help them swallow, if you want another creepy frog eyes fact.

#36

CreepyOrg Report

Undercover
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll get downvoted, but he was an idiot for going out there without proper preparation. Darwin Award

#37

CreepyOrg Report

#38

CreepyOrg Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Phineas Gage survived something similar. It did change his personality though, perhaps unsurprisingly. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phineas_Gage

#39

CreepyOrg Report

#40

CreepyOrg Report

#41

CreepyOrg Report

#42

CreepyOrg Report

#43

CreepyOrg Report

#44

CreepyOrg Report

#45

CreepyOrg Report

Surenu
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm just going to hope that the tree is very, very small.

#46

CreepyOrg Report

#47

CreepyOrg Report

Dash Junior
Dash Junior
Dash Junior
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When he gives the middle finger, he really gives the middle finger.

#48

CreepyOrg Report

#49

CreepyOrg Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cartel only did this because of fear of retribution from The US government.

#50

CreepyOrg Report

#51

CreepyOrg Report

#52

CreepyOrg Report

#53

CreepyOrg Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Children use play to try to understand the world. This is "normal" for a society that practices state-sanctioned murder. US & China, I'm looking at you.

#54

CreepyOrg Report

Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because nothing says "we're not sociopaths" like keeping random body parts laying around.

#55

