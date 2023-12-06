75 Bone-Chilling Posts From The ‘Creepy’ X Account (New Pics)
The world can be a scary place. That’s why learning more about the darker side of humanity and history can be educational. Other times, it can satisfy our (in some cases morbid) curiosity. So if you're a fan of mysteries and the unknown, you've come to the right place.
Once again, we're featuring the Creepy.org X account here on Bored Panda. It's a place to explore the darker corners of the world. The page features "weird videos, historical oddities and unexplained mysteries." So scroll down and see the newest additions from them. That is, if you dare!
F**k fundamentalists of every religion on Earth. They are the best proof God does not exist. If there were a god, s/he would not let these monsters speak in his/her name.
This looks like a scene from a kids movie or TV show, I can’t believe this is actually real
I wonder if this means they could grow these kinds of mushrooms to absorb radiation when needed
"If you think you are too small to make a difference, try spending the night in a room with a mosquito" — Dalai Lama XIV.
Looks like there's also some kyphosis. So kyphoscoliosis then.
Never before have I wondered what Parkinson's smells like... but now I do.
I feel like that’s a pretty decent trade, just stay away from boats
Better than the stupid belief that God made man in his image and woman as a companian for man.
Hydrocephalus is a condition in which an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) occurs within the brain. This typically causes increased pressure inside the skull. Older people may have headaches, double vision, poor balance, urinary incontinence, personality changes, or mental impairment. In babies, it may be seen as a rapid increase in head size. Other symptoms may include vomiting, sleepiness, seizures, and downward pointing of the eyes. (wikipedia)
I’ve never liked when dares go too far, but this just breaks my heart.
Frogs also push down their eyes to help them swallow, if you want another creepy frog eyes fact.
I'll get downvoted, but he was an idiot for going out there without proper preparation. Darwin Award
Phineas Gage survived something similar. It did change his personality though, perhaps unsurprisingly. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phineas_Gage
When he gives the middle finger, he really gives the middle finger.
Children use play to try to understand the world. This is "normal" for a society that practices state-sanctioned murder. US & China, I'm looking at you.