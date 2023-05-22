The moment we start being truly honest with ourselves is the moment we realize that many of us have a very deep fascination with the strange and the bizarre. Cuteness and wholesomeness are fine, but the darker aspects of the world are weirdly entrancing as well.

That’s where the aptly-named 'Creepy’ Twitter account, @creepy_org, comes in. The social media project does exactly what it says on the tin and shares unsettling content from all around the web. We’ve collected some of the best photos to share with you, and believe us, some of these are going to make your skin crawl and will send shivers tap-dancing down your spine. Say your prayers, put on your armor, and let’s scroll down into the abyss together.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the 'Creepy' project, so we got in touch with its founder, who was happy to tell us all about it. You'll find our full interview with them as you read on!