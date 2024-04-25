ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Grady, the creator of Lunarbaboon, uses his own life as a dad to inspire his comics, but he also talks about everyday life and big feelings that everyone can relate to. His stories aren't just about being a parent; they also explore being an adult, facing challenges, and finding joy in small moments.

Grady's work is honest and funny, making it easy for everyone, not just parents, to enjoy and connect with his comics. Whether it's about raising kids or just handling day-to-day life, Lunarbaboon has something special that touches everyone who reads it.

