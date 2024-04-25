ADVERTISEMENT

Every new day is a good excuse to introduce you to an artist making their debut on Bored Panda. Today is no different, because we're bringing you an illustrator who creates a comic series with the witty (or perhaps serious) name 'Reasons My Friends Hate Me'. Strips created by Aylia Cowell are ones that many people can relate to, especially girls. There are specific topics like being an introvert, socially awkward, and the childless 'Best Mom'. You can find all of these, along with many more hilarious themes, in the collection of comics we've selected for you.

Bored Panda talked to Aylia and asked some questions regarding her work. We wanted to find out what inspired the artist to start creating comics. We learned that: “I started doodling some of my own annoying habits and had a lot of fun doing so, and I just never stopped!”

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

The artist has also shared with us that recurring themes in ‘Resons My Friends Hate Me’ “tend to be portraying myself as a villain (hence the name of the series), and the general liberal agenda. It’s mostly about self-deprecating humor.”
#2

#3

We were wondering how Colwell comes up with ideas for her new strips. The illustrator said: “Most comics are inspired by actual events, frequently amplified for entertainment.”
#4

#5

In response to our questions about influences in the world of comedy and humor, the artist mentioned: “I love certain online creators such as Rusty Creates and Mr Lovenstein.”
#6

#7

Lastly, we wanted Aylia to tell us what she considers a good comic. She said: “I don’t think there is anything that specifically makes a good comic, or if there are mistakes one can make in art. There’s an audience for every genre, every style, it’s just a matter of finding them. If you’re having fun making comics, then you’re doing it right.”
#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

