Every new day is a good excuse to introduce you to an artist making their debut on Bored Panda. Today is no different, because we're bringing you an illustrator who creates a comic series with the witty (or perhaps serious) name 'Reasons My Friends Hate Me'. Strips created by Aylia Cowell are ones that many people can relate to, especially girls. There are specific topics like being an introvert, socially awkward, and the childless 'Best Mom'. You can find all of these, along with many more hilarious themes, in the collection of comics we've selected for you.
Bored Panda talked to Aylia and asked some questions regarding her work. We wanted to find out what inspired the artist to start creating comics. We learned that: “I started doodling some of my own annoying habits and had a lot of fun doing so, and I just never stopped!”
The artist has also shared with us that recurring themes in ‘Resons My Friends Hate Me’ “tend to be portraying myself as a villain (hence the name of the series), and the general liberal agenda. It’s mostly about self-deprecating humor.”
We were wondering how Colwell comes up with ideas for her new strips. The illustrator said: “Most comics are inspired by actual events, frequently amplified for entertainment.”
Not at all trying to be the centre of attention ... "Feel my feelings!"
In response to our questions about influences in the world of comedy and humor, the artist mentioned: “I love certain online creators such as Rusty Creates and Mr Lovenstein.”
Lastly, we wanted Aylia to tell us what she considers a good comic. She said: “I don’t think there is anything that specifically makes a good comic, or if there are mistakes one can make in art. There’s an audience for every genre, every style, it’s just a matter of finding them. If you’re having fun making comics, then you’re doing it right.”
If you talk for a minute you should listen for at least a minute. It's the law of friendship.
Have you ever considered looking for something to smile about, when you meet people?
Been there, done that; fortunately I wasn't the only shy person so we grouped up and things got better
The trouble with anecdotes is, that they are someone's lived experience. It's difficult - but essential - to look beyond that , for a grounded basis for logic. And some people rarely look beyond themselves ...
Make a start. Labels aren't vital, but move towards where you want to be, even if you can't get there today
Hell is here, and we are the devils - or the angels. We get to choose.
Possibly L is much smaller than we think - civilisations capable of space travel may well use up their planet's resources and go extinct. Look around you.
The coin cannot simultaneously land both 'heads' and 'tails'
Some people carry a 'fact field' around with them, they change reality merely by speaking. Contradict them at your peril, their powers are greater than truth. We are told.
My opinions are sacrosanct, yours are ill-informed and illogical. I have a right to my opinions; and you have a right to my opinions, too
Listening is a key skill in friendship. And in nearly everything else
this really shouldn't be in the funny catagory... this person needs help. like ASAP.
