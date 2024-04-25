ADVERTISEMENT

Every new day is a good excuse to introduce you to an artist making their debut on Bored Panda. Today is no different, because we're bringing you an illustrator who creates a comic series with the witty (or perhaps serious) name 'Reasons My Friends Hate Me'. Strips created by Aylia Cowell are ones that many people can relate to, especially girls. There are specific topics like being an introvert, socially awkward, and the childless 'Best Mom'. You can find all of these, along with many more hilarious themes, in the collection of comics we've selected for you.

Bored Panda talked to Aylia and asked some questions regarding her work. We wanted to find out what inspired the artist to start creating comics. We learned that: “I started doodling some of my own annoying habits and had a lot of fun doing so, and I just never stopped!”

