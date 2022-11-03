No wonder so many haunted forests and creepy locations found in the wilderness often become the typical setting of many horror movies. Blame it on the Brothers Grimm's fairy tales or legends of the Blair Witch, but forests have always had that mysterious, eerie, even creepy feel to them. In fairy tales heard in childhood, forests have always been the homes of evil witches, wraiths, ravenous wolves, and other dangerous predators.

Many of us learned the lesson in Little Red Riding Hood and grew up fearing creepy forests and the dangers lurking in the woods. Yet, even now, all grown up, very few would be willing to step foot into a creepy forest at night as safety and self-defense instincts would kick in. However, scary forests don't only exist in fairy tales, myths, and in our imaginations. While any forest could be deemed creepy at night, numerous spooky forests worldwide fill us with fear no matter the time of the day.

Some forests are known for their eerie trunk appearance. Others are shrouded in mysterious legends or carry a disturbing history. And in some, people report feeling a ghostly presence or hearing and seeing paranormal phenomena. Below, we've compiled a list of such forests that ignite fear in many. What is your depiction of a creepy forest? Would you dare to step foot into any of the woods below? Let us know! Also, upvote the scary forest that spooked you the most!