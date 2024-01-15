Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Her Son’s Neighbor For Throwing His Wet Clothes Out Of The Washer

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the easiest way to determine that this or that person is completely entitled? Perhaps the main distinguishing feature of this behavior is the absolute disregard for other people’s interests and needs in favor of one’s own.

For example, this happened to one woman who went to a communal laundry room to wash her things – and who, for her entitlement, received such petty and magnificent revenge that netizens can’t help but praise the author, the user u/xboxgamer2122, for their brilliant plan. However, let’s talk about everything in order.

The author of the post once apartment-sat for their son while he was on a business trip

One day the author decided to wash the son’s clothes in the communal laundry room there

After the wash was over, the author was upset to see some random woman dumping the wet things straight out on the floor

The woman told them that she was in a hurry, so… But the author already had a brilliant petty revenge plan in their head

So the author just postponed the drying for almost an hour, making the woman wait and reschedule her nail appointment

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that their son recently went on a business trip, and the parent apartment-sat for him. There was a communal washing machine and dryer in the basement, so the author went to wash their son’s things. They loaded the washing machine, and when they returned about an hour later, they saw that the wet clothes were lying right on the floor, and some woman was hastily stuffing her things into the washer instead.

When asked reasonably what was going on, the woman said that she was in a hurry because she had a nail appointment soon, and when she arrived, the previous wash was already finished and she couldn’t wait. Well, at this point, the OP came up with a completely unmatched plan for petty revenge in their head, especially when they realized that the woman didn’t even know who they were.

So, the neighbor turned on the washing machine and left, and the display showed that there were 55 minutes of washing left. The author of the post loaded the dryer, but did not turn it on and went about their business. After about 50 minutes, they returned with a book in their hands and, going into the empty basement, finally turned on the dryer, after which they delved into reading.

About five minutes later, that same woman came in, took out her wet clothes and, glancing at the dryer display, which still showed a lot of time, began to lament that now her meeting would have to be rescheduled. Then the woman put her things in the basket and, after looking at the display again, left.

Do you think this is the end of it? Of course not! The author of the post stopped the dryer again and, after about half an hour of quiet reading, turned it on once more. The neighbor came in, saw that the display showed another thirty minutes – and, it seems, having realized everything, this time she spent the rest of the time in the basement.

As for the author, they calmly read until the moment when the drying was over, slowly, one after another, they pulled out their son’s things, carefully folding each one – and only then calmly walked out, with a confident, triumphant gait. After all, what else can we call the outcome of this story other than an absolute triumph?

It is quite possible that the original poster possessed the talent of a great strategist or an equally outstanding actor, and all this together gave such a stunning effect. At least most of the readers in the comments were absolutely delighted with this tale, and gave the OP a huge shoutout for being such a king/queen of pettiness.

In fact, what distinguishes this story from many similar ones is the complete elegance of the solution found by the author, and the almost complete absence of any action on their part. You know how it happens in soccer – when the forward, going one on one with the goalkeeper, doesn’t even touch the ball, and with just false feet movements deceives the opponent, allowing the ball to simply roll into the net.

Well, the commenters were in awe of this. “Sounds like you showed her exactly why it’s important to be considerate of others, and I love it,” someone wrote in the comments. And another person even suggested that the author go further, in the event of a possible new meeting with this neighbor, by simply throwing a single red sock into her basket… “You can ‘brighten’ her load,” the commenter added sarcastically.

Well, if you want a couple more stories about avengers being this damn petty, then you can always read about this homeowner wreaking revenge on a neighbor who kept complaining about their pool by painting it green. Or perhaps about this employee breaking out instant karma on a colleague who exposed them for arriving a few minutes late. Or, if you have any similar story in mind, you are welcome to share it in the comments below.

People in the comments were in a complete awe of this story, praising the author for being so smart, witty and petty