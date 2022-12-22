Person Takes Coworker’s Parking Spot By Arriving 15 To 45 Minutes Early After They Reported Them For Being Late

At the end of the 19th century, the great German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck said his famous phrase about people who are more Catholic than the Pope. In those days, the quote referred directly to the Holy See in Rome, but almost a century and a half has passed – and we use these words to label literally any person who is determined to not only perform their immediate work functions, but also constantly go beyond them.

“But a proactive employee is great!” you may say, and you will not be entirely right, because proactivity is one thing, and toxic behavior in a team is completely different. It’s no wonder that when employees like this, who are found in so many companies, get some instant karma, their colleagues secretly rejoice, and we all love to read beautiful stories about such cases.

For example, like this tale by user u/Apprehensive-Arm-614, first published in the Reddit Malicious Compliance community, which has gained over 24.1K upvotes and about 1.1K comments in a very short time. This story has it all – a mean colleague, their innocent victims and their just retribution. So, let’s figure it out together.

The author of the initial post had been working in a company with an extremely toxic colleague

According to the author of the original post, they love their job very much, but lately they are occasionally late once or twice a week. Not by much – about five minutes, and not entirely through their own fault, because over the past year, four bridges located directly on the way to work underwent repairs at once. As a result, traffic jams periodically occur, and the Original Poster arrived at work later than necessary.

The coworker kept reporting the author for being late by just a few minutes, not by their actual fault

However, this is life, and no one is immune from force majeure. Yes, but unfortunately, not everyone agrees with this. For example, in the company where the OP worked, there was another employee who constantly complained about coworkers to their superiors for their slightest mistakes. In general, as the author of the post says, this colleague’s behavior was extremely toxic even in everyday communication, and once even played a big role in not having a seasonal employee rehired the following year.

And so, the toxic worker’s new target was the OP and their lateness. The colleague made comments to the author of the post several times, and then even began to harass the head of the department with reminders of this, so finally, the OP’s supervisor reluctantly wrote them up. Needless to say, the author of this story was not at all happy to have such a colleague. And what could be done here? After all, the snitch actually acted in full accordance with corporate rules.

One day the author just decided to arrive earlier than anybody – and take the snitch’s wonderful parking spot instead

However, an idea came to the Original Poster one day, and it looked absolutely beautiful. The author noticed that the snitching employee regularly arrives at work about ten minutes before the start of the shift and constantly parks their car in a very convenient spot, right in front of the entrance to the building. However, this was not their dedicated spot – just at the moment when they arrived, the perfect spot was always empty. Not for long…

So, the author of the post decided that they would simply get up an hour or so earlier before work. Yes, it turned out to be quite difficult – but now the OP got to work literally before everyone else, sometimes even forty minutes before the start of the working day. And this, of course, gave a unique opportunity to be the first to choose a spot to park their car. Now, please, guess which place the Original Poster has been constantly choosing?

The colleague got terribly mad at this, yet they could do nothing as the author didn’t violate any rules

The colleague was, of course, beside themselves with anger, but they could not do anything – after all, they were actually repaid in their own coin. The Original Poster didn’t violate anything, arrived at work before everyone else, and the fact that now the mean employee had to look for a parking place for a long time – well, no one said that karma is a pleasant thing for everybody!

Most of the people in the comments simply praised the Original Poster for being so inventive. According to commenters, there’s no shame in the OP’s game at all. Someone simply went out of their way to put the author down, folks online suppose, so the OP just didn’t hesitate to give the snitch a dose of their own medicine, which turned out great and fair.

People in the comments praised the employee for being so inventive and were also glad the snitch got instant karma

According to most of the commenters, this one is really good and not petty. Just making sure the Original Poster’s doing what the puritan moral guru so kindly escalated, people in the comments claim. “This is awesome! Keep taking that parking spot every damn day!” another commenter states.

For some reason, we are almost sure that you have also encountered this kind of employee in your own work, so please feel free to tell us how it was and how it all ended for both sides of the conflict. Well, in case nothing like this ever happened to you, just please tell us what you think about this particular tale.