Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere’s Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues
Sydney Sweeney smiling and waving at a public event, representing her viral Euphoria scene with Richard Gere's son.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere’s Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

20

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Euphoria is turning up the heat once again as Sydney Sweeney delivers another headline-making moment in the latest episode

Cassie Howard begins a turbulent romance with rising movie star Dylan Reid, played by Homer Gere, the son of Richard Gere. The unexpected pairing comes after Cassie shuts down her adult content account and struggles with a sharp drop in online popularity.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney’s latest Euphoria scene sparks intense online backlash.
  • Fans debate Euphoria’s increasingly shocking treatment of Cassie.
  • Homer Gere unexpectedly wins praise after the controversial Euphoria episode.

The scene quickly spread across social media, though many viewers criticized the series for its increasingly explicit scenes.

RELATED:

    Sydney Sweeney’s wild Euphoria scene with Richard Gere’s son goes viral 

    Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere's Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    In episode seven of season 3, Cassie grows increasingly desperate to repay Nate’s debt before the situation spirals further.

    Cassie later goes on a publicity date with Dylan Reid, played by Homer Gere. Afterward, the pair returns home, leading to an intimate scene that culminates in the bed collapsing and the room left in disarray.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sequence rapidly gained traction online and drew mixed reactions from viewers.

    Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere's Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues

    Image credits: HBO

    Fans quickly shared their reactions on X, though many viewers said the nu*ity was unsurprising given Cassie’s storyline this season. Some also pointed out that the previous episode also featured a similarly explicit scene simply for shock value.

    “Yeah, this happens like once a week now. This is barely news at this point,” one user said.

    Another person commented, “The humiliation ritual continues.”

    Fans react to Sydney Sweeney’s intense scene in new Euphoria episode

    Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere's Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues

    Image credits: HBO

    Instead, an entirely different scene drew the attention of fans, who voiced their displeasure with how Cassie’s storyline was being handled. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One viral clip shared on X showed Cassie being attacked by an intruder before later being kidnapped. The post amassed more than 30 million views within hours, with many viewers arguing that it reflected broader issues they have with the series.

    One user asked, “Does this show have one scene where women aren’t getting abu*ed or humiliated?”

    Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere's Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues

    Image credits: HBO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This show is a humiliation ritual of a blonde white woman by an Israeli director,” a second said. 

    A third person added, “Are you starting to understand why this show is a problem?”

    Earlier scenes in season 3 that showed Cassie posing as both a baby and a dog prompted viewers to criticize creator Sam Levinson. As the season has continued, some fans have argued that the scenes are deliberately humiliating for Sweeney.

    Richard Gere’s son receives praise over “realistic body” in Euphoria episode

    Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere's Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues

    Image credits: HBO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the backlash surrounding the episode’s violent content, Homer Gere received praise from viewers online.

    Gere, who plays a rising Hollywood star, was commended for breaking harmful body standards. 

    Several viewers praised the 26-year-old actor for his more natural-looking physique, saying it was refreshing to see a leading man without stereotypical chiseled abs.

    Sydney Sweeney’s Wild ‘Euphoria’ Scene With Richard Gere's Son Goes Viral As Humiliation Ritual Continues

    Image credits: HBO

    “Love seeing normal dudes on TV instead of gym rats,” one user wrote.

    The penultimate episode also featured a major twist involving Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), who meets an unexpected demise after failing to repay his debt. The third season will conclude next week with the finale releasing on May 31, 2026.

    Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Sydney sweeney

    20

    0

    20

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT