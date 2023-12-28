College Students Demand Roommate Move All Their Stuff To Their Room, Deeply Regret It

ADVERTISEMENT

Having roommates is a very normal part of life, especially during the early days of adulthood and being free from the parental tyran… I mean, comfort and protection. Yeah, that…

Anywho, moving from your parents’ place to live with roommates in a dorm can be exciting, but it’s not guaranteed. You can still win the problematic roomie lottery and end up having to move all your stuff because they asked nicely. And you complied, maliciously.

Having a roommate, while fun, can come with its own risk factors that might irk you something fierce

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

So fierce, in fact, that when asked to move all your stuff, you will proceed to move the living room and kitchen as well

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: macniak / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KarsonWasHere

In the end, the college student ended up with all of their homely conveniences in their tiny dorm room

The story goes that OP, Reddit user u/KarsonWasHere, shared a pretty spacious dorm apartment with 3 other ladies. One of them was cool, but the other two kept disrespecting their belongings and boundaries.

While OP was cool and patient with them—despite having their property damaged and privacy violated—even saints have limits and so appropriate measures had to be taken when the time came for the last straw.

The last straw, i.e. was that one time when the two problematic roomies approached OP, waking them up in the process, to ask (it was a first) to move their stuff. The stuff they were referring to was their shoes. Weird, seeing as shoes only had one place, but they were insisting that they made an effort to keep all of their stuff in their room.

Say no more, fam.

The next day, OP organized a moving crew (of friends) and moved every bit of furniture they had, along with every bit of the cool roommate’s furniture into their respective rooms. This included the couch, the television, pretty much everything in the common living room area, save for the two girls’ DVD player and coffee machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, the two ladies were not happy. They called in the resident assistant, who could do nothing with private property, so they suggested apologizing and being civil. That never happened. Good malicious compliance though.

Commenters loved the college student’s malicious compliance, saying it serves the two roomies right

Image credits: Blue Bird / pexels (not the actual photo)

A number of people in the comment section pointed out that they likely wouldn’t have let the two ladies go past strike one, though. If someone was to throw their stuff around, they would’ve called the RA immediately. Next offense, they would’ve started throwing stuff around too.

Others pointed out that it was not right that the two roommates were demanding OP not keep their stuff in a shared space. It’s a shared space, c’mon, it’s for everyone living there. What sort of entitlement is this?

One other commenter pointed out that this should’ve been a great life lesson for the two ladies. They didn’t seem all that grown up and they were in college at that point—guess what’ll happen when real life comes around.

Some Redditors shared their own stories of dealing with immature roommates. One explained that their roomies refused to get off the couch that belonged to OP, thinking the moving guys wouldn’t lift it. Guess who was on the floor moments after?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dealing with bad roommates can be difficult if the roommates themselves are difficult to deal with

Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)

It goes without saying that things like setting firm boundaries and being civil about it with people who refuse to listen, let alone conform.

However, you won’t know until you try. So, do make a list of the things that bothers you and set firm boundaries by explaining the problem and providing a solution (e.g. if they like loud music, switch to headphones).

It helps to address problems directly and honestly, without passive-aggression and post-in notes. It doesn’t lead to change. Instead, tackle the bull head on and be assertive, but respectful—make a request, explain the natural consequence, and offer alternatives (“Wash your dishes, otherwise they pile up and we have none, invest in a dishwasher if that’s too much of a hassle”).

And there is no shame in moving out if shirts hit the fan. Remember that your sanity (or, you know, mental health in general) is far more important here. Again, be civil, let them know, give them time if need be, but do explain what’s going to happen.

But if that fails, malicious compliance always works.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? What would you have done? Or would you have one-upped OP’s plan? And if so, how? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

Folks on Reddit praised the college student for their malicious ingenuity, sharing their takes on the situation

Others shared stories of similar stature