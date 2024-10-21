ADVERTISEMENT

I’m an Irvine, CA-based artist, and in 2020, I began illustrating my comic strip. I primarily use ink and watercolor to depict this unlikely group of friends, the smallest of which is a baby elephant and the bravest of which is a mouse named Peter, all inspired by my children’s stuffed animals.

The bedtime stories I once told my children have found a new audience on Facebook and Instagram, with adventures in national parks, foreign countries, and even in our backyard.

More info: Facebook | amousenamedpeter.art | Instagram