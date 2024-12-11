ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered how much of a logo’s essence can be captured with just a single line? French designer Stephane Leopold, co-founder of Loooop Studio, invites us to explore this concept in his latest project, One Line Famous Logos. Through his signature minimalist style, Leopold has reinterpreted 44 of the most recognizable logos in the world, crafting each one with a single, unbroken line.

This collection isn’t just about creating something visually striking—it’s a reflection on simplicity, storytelling, and the power of minimalism. “The process begins with intuition,” Leopold shares. “I sketch freely to grasp the main movements and features of each design. Then, I refine, slowly peeling back what isn’t essential. It’s a challenging yet deeply rewarding process.”

