Have you ever wondered how much of a logo’s essence can be captured with just a single line? French designer Stephane Leopold, co-founder of Loooop Studio, invites us to explore this concept in his latest project, One Line Famous Logos. Through his signature minimalist style, Leopold has reinterpreted 44 of the most recognizable logos in the world, crafting each one with a single, unbroken line.

This collection isn’t just about creating something visually striking—it’s a reflection on simplicity, storytelling, and the power of minimalism. “The process begins with intuition,” Leopold shares. “I sketch freely to grasp the main movements and features of each design. Then, I refine, slowly peeling back what isn’t essential. It’s a challenging yet deeply rewarding process.”

#1

One line drawing of famous LEGO logo in red on black background.

Loooop Studio’s work stands out not only for its creativity but for its ability to evoke a sense of playful nostalgia. “We all start drawing with lines as kids, long before we learn to write,” Leopold explains. “For me, this project is a way to reconnect with that joy and share it with others. It’s a playful dialogue between the design and the viewer, where the empty spaces are just as important as the lines.”
    #2

    One line drawing of the famous Apple logo on a black background.

    #3

    One line drawing of a famous Lacoste logo on a black background.

    In today’s world of overstimulating visuals, where branding often leans on complexity and boldness to stand out, One Line Famous Logos takes the opposite approach. By reducing these globally recognized symbols to their purest form, Leopold offers a fresh perspective—both familiar and novel—inviting us to see simplicity not as a limitation but as an opportunity.

    #4

    One-line drawing of the famous Firefox logo, featuring a gradient design on a black background.

    #5

    Famous logo of a puma, artistically drawn with one continuous line, on a black background.

    Loooop Studio is known for its collaborations with renowned brands like Nike, Google, and Louis Vuitton, and this project reinforces their reputation for pushing the limits of minimalist design. One Line Famous Logos is more than an artistic experiment; it’s an exploration of how less can truly communicate more.
    #6

    One-line drawing of a famous logo for UPS in yellow on a black background.

    #7

    A famous Netflix logo drawn with one line featuring a red "N" on a black background.

    Discover the full collection on Loooop Studio’s Behance or follow Stephane Leopold’s creative journey on Instagram.
    #8

    One-line drawing of the Adidas logo.

    #9

    One-line drawing of a famous WhatsApp logo, showcasing minimalist design on a black background.

    #10

    One-line logo of Warner Bros in blue on a black background.

    #11

    One-line drawing of a famous Spotify logo on a black background.

    #12

    One line Instagram logo on black background, showcasing famous logos in minimalistic style.

    #13

    One line drawing of the Hewlett-Packard logo on a black background.

    #14

    One line drawing of a famous logo, illustrating the iconic YouTube play button.

    #15

    One-line drawing of the Tesla logo in red on a black background.

    #16

    One line drawing of a famous Playboy logo on a black background.

    #17

    One-line drawing of Audi logo on black background.

    #18

    A famous logo of a dove drawn with one line, minimal design.

    #19

    One line drawing of a famous Rolex logo on a black background.

    #20

    One-line Louis Vuitton logo on a black background.

    #21

    One-line drawing of Pinterest logo.

    #22

    One-line illustration of a famous AirBnb logo on a black background.

    #23

    One-line design of famous NASA logo on black background.

    #24

    One-line famous Facebook logo in blue, with a sleek minimalist design on a black background.

    #25

    Minimalist X logo drawn with a single line on a black background.

    #26

    One-line drawing of the Uber logo on a black background.

    #27

    One-line drawing of Disney logo in white on a black background.

    #28

    One-line drawing of a Twitter logo resembling a bird in blue, on a black background.

    #29

    One-line drawing of the Ford logo on a black background.

    #30

    One line drawing of a famous TikTok logo on a black background.

    #31

    One-line drawing of a famous fast-food logo in yellow on a black background.

    #32

    One line drawing of a famous logo, red on black background, text reads "One Line Beats."

    #33

    One-line drawing of the Volkswagen logo on a black background.

    #34

    One line drawing of a famous car logo, Toyota, in red on a black background.

    #35

    Simple line drawing of Google's famous logo on a black background.

    #36

    One line drawing of the Olympic rings logo on a black background.

    #37

    One-line drawing of an Amazon logo in orange on a black background.

    #38

    One line drawing of a famous Nike logo on a black background.

