Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fans Turn On ‘Bridgerton’ After Prime Video Hit Instantly Delivers Exactly What They Wanted For Years
Couple in elegant period costumes dancing closely at a Bridgerton themed ball with guests and champagne tower nearby.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Fans Turn On ‘Bridgerton’ After Prime Video Hit Instantly Delivers Exactly What They Wanted For Years

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video’s breakout romance drama Off Campus ignited social media frenzy after revealing a massive season 2 update

The viral announcement racked up over 7 million views in under 24 hours, prompting fans to compare the series to Netflix’s Bridgerton, with many saying Off Campus is succeeding where Bridgerton has fallen short.

Highlights
  • Off Campus season 2 reveal sparks massive online reaction with 7 million views.
  • Fans praise Off Campus for succeeding where Netflix’s Bridgerton failed miserably.
  • Prime Video’s romance hit continues breaking major streaming records after its debut.

As reactions pour in online, viewers are praising the show’s creative direction, with some even declaring they’re ready to move on from the Netflix series altogether.

“Yeah, take the note, Bridgerton!” one fan said. 

RELATED:

    Prime Video’s Off Campus announces lead couple for season 2 

    Couple shares tender moment in a scene from Bridgerton series

    Image credits: Prime Video

    In February, weeks before the first season premiered, Prime Video renewed Off Campus for a second season.

    Since its release, the series has drawn comparisons to Netflix’s Regency-era hit Bridgerton. Both shows are based on bestselling romance novels, with each installment centering on a different lead couple.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On May 28, Prime Video officially confirmed that Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes — played by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla — will lead season 2 at Briar U.

    Bridgerton couple posing outdoors near statue in stylish outfits

    Image credits: Prime Video

    “From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2,” read the caption.

    Season 1 focused on the romance between Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, played by Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright. Despite the shift in focus, both actors are expected to return in season 2.

    Previously, co-showrunner Louisa Levy suggested the series would avoid following Bridgerton’s model and take a more ensemble-driven approach.

    Fans say Bridgerton should learn from Off Campus season 2

    Bridgerton characters dance elegantly at a formal ball

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series, shifts focus to a new couple each season, often leaving fan-favorite characters from previous installments with reduced screen time.

    Meanwhile, Off Campus will continue developing Garrett and Hannah’s relationship even as Dean and Allie take center stage in season 2. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On X, fans praised the show’s approach, with many arguing that Off Campus is building on the momentum of its breakout debut season.

    “They really didn’t make Netflix’s Bridgerton mistake, everyone gets to be in every season, it’s progressing so nicely, Prime,” one user said.

    Another wrote, “Bridgerton, see how it’s done? You move on to another couple without abandoning the previous one; it’s not difficult.”

    “Glad Off Campus isn’t following Bridgerton‘s lead,” a third added. 

    Two Bridgerton women dressed in period costumes smiling

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bridgerton season 5 entered production in March with Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza set to play major roles. However, many viewers had expected Claudia Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton to take center stage instead.

    Off Campus smashes Prime Video viewership records within days of release

    Bridgerton couple studying together in a classroom setting

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Off Campus premiered on May 13, 2026, and quickly became one of Prime Video’s biggest breakout hits of the year.

    The series earned positive reviews from both critics and audiences and currently holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also climbed to the top of Prime Video’s most-watched TV shows list during its first week, remaining there until May 28.

    That same week, Amazon reported that the series had surpassed 36 million viewers within its first 12 days, making it the service’s third-biggest debut behind The Rings of Power and Fallout season 1.

    Cast of Bridgerton happily gathered in kitchen scene from Prime Video series

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It also became the streamer’s biggest debut among viewers aged 18–34, surpassing The Summer I Turned Pretty.

    Season 1 adapted Elle Kennedy’s novel The Deal, while season 2 is expected to draw from The Score, the third book in the series centered on Dean and Allie’s relationship.

    Off Campus is streaming on Prime Video.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT