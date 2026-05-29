Fans Turn On ‘Bridgerton’ After Prime Video Hit Instantly Delivers Exactly What They Wanted For Years

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Prime Video’s breakout romance drama Off Campus ignited social media frenzy after revealing a massive season 2 update.

The viral announcement racked up over 7 million views in under 24 hours, prompting fans to compare the series to Netflix’s Bridgerton, with many saying Off Campus is succeeding where Bridgerton has fallen short.

Highlights Off Campus season 2 reveal sparks massive online reaction with 7 million views.

Fans praise Off Campus for succeeding where Netflix’s Bridgerton failed miserably.

Prime Video’s romance hit continues breaking major streaming records after its debut.

As reactions pour in online, viewers are praising the show’s creative direction, with some even declaring they’re ready to move on from the Netflix series altogether.

“Yeah, take the note, Bridgerton!” one fan said.

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Prime Video’s Off Campus announces lead couple for season 2

Image credits: Prime Video

In February, weeks before the first season premiered, Prime Video renewed Off Campus for a second season.

Since its release, the series has drawn comparisons to Netflix’s Regency-era hit Bridgerton. Both shows are based on bestselling romance novels, with each installment centering on a different lead couple.

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On May 28, Prime Video officially confirmed that Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes — played by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla — will lead season 2 at Briar U.

Image credits: Prime Video

“From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2,” read the caption.

Season 1 focused on the romance between Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, played by Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright. Despite the shift in focus, both actors are expected to return in season 2.

Previously, co-showrunner Louisa Levy suggested the series would avoid following Bridgerton’s model and take a more ensemble-driven approach.

Fans say Bridgerton should learn from Off Campus season 2

Image credits: Netflix

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Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series, shifts focus to a new couple each season, often leaving fan-favorite characters from previous installments with reduced screen time.

Meanwhile, Off Campus will continue developing Garrett and Hannah’s relationship even as Dean and Allie take center stage in season 2.

One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping score. ❤️‍🔥🏒 From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/MTANP7EscS — Off Campus (@offcampusonpv) May 28, 2026

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On X, fans praised the show’s approach, with many arguing that Off Campus is building on the momentum of its breakout debut season.

“They really didn’t make Netflix’s Bridgerton mistake, everyone gets to be in every season, it’s progressing so nicely, Prime,” one user said.

Another wrote, “Bridgerton, see how it’s done? You move on to another couple without abandoning the previous one; it’s not difficult.”

“Glad Off Campus isn’t following Bridgerton‘s lead,” a third added.

Image credits: Netflix

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Bridgerton season 5 entered production in March with Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza set to play major roles. However, many viewers had expected Claudia Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton to take center stage instead.

Off Campus smashes Prime Video viewership records within days of release

Image credits: Prime Video

Off Campus premiered on May 13, 2026, and quickly became one of Prime Video’s biggest breakout hits of the year.

The series earned positive reviews from both critics and audiences and currently holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also climbed to the top of Prime Video’s most-watched TV shows list during its first week, remaining there until May 28.

That same week, Amazon reported that the series had surpassed 36 million viewers within its first 12 days, making it the service’s third-biggest debut behind The Rings of Power and Fallout season 1.

Image credits: Prime Video

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It also became the streamer’s biggest debut among viewers aged 18–34, surpassing The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Season 1 adapted Elle Kennedy’s novel The Deal, while season 2 is expected to draw from The Score, the third book in the series centered on Dean and Allie’s relationship.

Off Campus is streaming on Prime Video.