Finished ‘Off Campus’ Season 1? Here’s How To Read The Books In Order

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Fans of the hit romantic drama Off Campus must already be searching for what comes next after season 1’s emotional finale.

Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series, the breakout streaming sensation follows Hannah and Garrett’s fake-dating romance at Briar University. But the finale leaves several major storylines unresolved.

Highlights Off Campus season 1 adapts Elle Kennedy’s bestselling romance novel The Deal while teasing future storylines from later books.

The franchise now spans three interconnected series featuring multiple Briar University couples.

Showrunners have hinted that season 2 will take a more ensemble-focused approach instead of following a single romance.

With season 2 still on the horizon, readers can dive deeper into the swoon-worthy sports-romance universe through Kennedy’s novels, which continue to expand the lives, relationships, and drama surrounding the Briar U students.

Here’s the complete reading order for the Off Campus books after season 1.

Some spoilers ahead!

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What book is Off Campus season 1 based on?

Image credits: Prime Video

Off Campus season 1 is a mostly faithful adaptation of the 2015 novel The Deal, the first installment in Kennedy’s series.

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Like the show, the book focuses on Hannah and Garrett’s fake-dating relationship. However, season 1 also incorporates plot points and characters from later novels and spin-offs.

For instance, Hunter Davenport, who does not appear until the second novel, is introduced in the season 1 finale. Meanwhile, Allie and Dean’s storyline adapts elements from later books, potentially setting them up as the lead couple in season 2.

A complete reading guide to Off Campus books and lead couples

Image credits: Bloom Books

Following the first book, Kennedy released four additional installments in the Off Campus series between 2015 and 2021.

Kennedy later launched the spin-off series Briar U, which consists of four novels published between 2018 and 2020.

In 2023, Kennedy launched another spin-off series titled Campus Diaries, which introduces a new generation of students and currently consists of four books.

Image credits: Bloom Books

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Each novel centers on a different couple and their romance at the fictional university.

Here is a complete reading order for the main series and spin-offs:

Off Campus series

The Deal (2015) — Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells.

The Mistake (2015) — Garrett’s teammate, John Logan, and freshman Grace Ivers.

The Score (2016) — Dean DiLaurentis and Hannah’s roommate, Allie Hayes.

The Goal (2016) — John Tucker and Sabrina James, an ambitious pre-law student.

The Legacy (2021) — A collection of short stories featuring multiple characters.

Image credits: Bloom Books

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Briar U series

The Chase (2018) — Colin “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and Dean’s sister, Summer.

The Risk (2019) — Jake Connelly and Summer’s best friend, Brenna Jensen.

The Play (2019) — Hunter Davenport and Demi Davis.

The Dare (2020) — Taylor Marsh and Hunter’s teammate, Conor Edwards.

Campus Diaries series

The Graham Effect (2023) — Garrett Graham’s daughter, Gigi Graham, and Luke Ryder. The Dixon Rule (2024) — Gigi’s best friend, Diana Dixon, and Shane Lindley. The Charlie Method (2025) — Charlotte “Charlie” Kingston, Larsen, and Beckett Dunne. Love Song (2026) — Gigi’s twin, Wyatt Graham, and John Logan’s daughter, Blake Logan.

Which couple will Off Campus season 2 focus on?

Image credits: Prime Video

Since the source material focuses on one romance at a time, the series has drawn comparisons to Netflix’s hit drama Bridgerton.

During an interview with The Wrap, showrunners Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore addressed the comparisons and reassured fans that season 2 would not follow in Bridgerton’s footsteps.

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Instead, the series will reportedly take a more ensemble-driven approach.

Image credits: Prime Video

However, when asked if they could reveal which novel would be adapted next, Levy said:

“We can’t. We can tell you that we have lots of really great moments in season 2 that book fans will love.”

Despite this, the season 1 finale appears to position Dean and Allie as the next central couple. Season 2 will also introduce Grace, suggesting that her romance with John Logan could play a major role.

Off Campus is streaming on Prime Video.