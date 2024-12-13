ADVERTISEMENT

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #44: Street. They come from 11 different countries and 5 continents!

Street photography has been a cornerstone of the photographic journey since its inception, evolving alongside the urban landscapes it seeks to capture. From the cobblestone streets of Paris to the towering skylines of New York, and now to the bustling megacities of our globalized world, this genre has continually reinvented itself. It chronicles the relentless rhythm of modern life, the interplay between individuals and their ever-changing environments, and the fleeting connections that define our shared experiences.

This issue of AAP Magazine 44: Street celebrates that evolution. As photographers, we dive into the pulse of urban life, weaving through crowds to capture the unexpected, the extraordinary hidden within the everyday. Street photography thrives on serendipity—the chance encounters, the fleeting glances, the singular moments that speak volumes about humanity. It’s a practice rooted in observation, responsibility, and a desire to help others see the world anew.

#1

Umbrella Eye © Joseph Cheung

Umbrella Eye © Joseph Cheung

As Robert Doisneau aptly said, ''A photographer who made a picture from a splendid moment, an accidental pose of someone or a beautiful scenery, is the finder of a treasure.'' The projects featured in this issue are exactly that: treasures. They capture the humor, the chaos, the beauty, and the poignancy of life on the streets, offering fresh perspectives on scenes we might otherwise overlook or take for granted.

Congratulations to the winners and thank you for allowing us to experience the hustle and bustle of streets around the globe through your lens. I hope you enjoy this compilation of diverse approaches to street photography as much as I enjoyed curating it.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 44 Street is Tommi Viitala (Finland with the series 'Hunting Shadows'.

The Second Place Winner is Andrea Torrei (Italy) with the series 'The silent wait'

The Third Place Winner is Rens Dekker (The Netherlands) with the series 'Les Carolos: L’Âme du Pays Noir'
    #2

    Pensieri From The Series 'The Bench' © Luca Regoli

    Pensieri From The Series 'The Bench' © Luca Regoli

    #3

    Long Shadows From The Series 'Hunting Shadows' © Tommi Viitala

    Long Shadows From The Series 'Hunting Shadows' © Tommi Viitala

    This photo was taken from my work place window in October 2024. I happened to look out the window and noticed this beautiful sunset light and ran to get my camera right away from my desk. I Love deep contrasts and storytelling so I think this perfectly defines my style of photography.

    The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are: Mischa Lluch (Spain), Luca Regoli (Italy), Cheung Yin Fang (Malaysia), Spiro Bolos (United States), Mariana Basurto (Mexico), Alessandro Deluigi (Italy), Jelisa Peterson (United States), Matthew Steaffens (United States), Eric Davidove (United States), Susanne Grether (United States), Adriana Ferrarese (Italy), Julio Marchamalo Amado (Spain), Max Marienko (United States), Paul Carruthers (United Kingdom), Lauren Stewart (United States), Joanna Madloch (United States), Antonio Denti (Italy), Alex McClintock (Australia), Nadia Eeckhout (Belgium), Colin Page (United Kingdom), Aude Delannoy Dib (France) and Charles Klein (United States).

    The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000. All winners will have their work showcased in All About Photo Winners Gallery and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #44 Street.
    #4

    The Silent Wait © Andrea Torrei

    The Silent Wait © Andrea Torrei

    A long and silent wait marks the days preceding the celebration of Saint Mary the Crowned of Carmel before everything melts into a riot of dances and songs. Pagani - Italy

    Legend says that a painting of a Madonna buried beneath the earth was found by some hens scratching in a coop. The image is said to have performed eight miracles in a short time. It all began in 1609. In Pagani, a small town in south of Italy, seven days after Easter, people celebrate Saint Mary the Crowned of Carmel (commonly known as Our Lady of the Hens). It is both a religious and civil festivity.
    The long wait for the Madonna marks the days preceding the celebration when the statue, covered with live birds, moves throughout the city streets and alleyways. It passes by shrines finely set with satin and lace. They are called toselli, symbols of maternity. This results in the tradition of every family giving hens or doves or turkeys to the church for this period, as a symbolic gift. The population participates animated by a strong faith until the day of the feast when everything melts into a riot of dances and songs.

    #5

    Crocodile From The Series 'Beautiful Summer' © Alessandro Deluigi

    Crocodile From The Series 'Beautiful Summer' © Alessandro Deluigi

    #6

    Beach Life From The Series Grockles © Paul Carruthers

    Beach Life From The Series Grockles © Paul Carruthers

    #7

    Framed From The Series In Passing © Joanna Madloch

    Framed From The Series In Passing © Joanna Madloch

    #8

    Fading © Mischa Lluch

    Fading © Mischa Lluch

    #9

    Chicago, Il- July 28, 2024 From The Series 'Weather The Commute' © Spiro Bolos

    Chicago, Il- July 28, 2024 From The Series 'Weather The Commute' © Spiro Bolos

    #10

    My Inner Circle © Susanne Grether

    My Inner Circle © Susanne Grether

    #11

    Midtown From The Series Imitation Of Chaos © Max Marienko

    Midtown From The Series Imitation Of Chaos © Max Marienko

    #12

    Coke Sign Cabbie From The Series Coke Sign Sunsets © Alex Mcclintock

    Coke Sign Cabbie From The Series Coke Sign Sunsets © Alex Mcclintock

    #13

    Grande Pharmacie De Charleroi From The Series 'Les Carolos: L’âme Du Pays Noir' © Rens Dekker

    Grande Pharmacie De Charleroi From The Series 'Les Carolos: L'âme Du Pays Noir' © Rens Dekker

    For years, I have visited Belgium as a source of inspiration. Particularly, the old mining town of Charleroi (once unfairly labeled as the ugliest city in Europe) captured my heart. Its many scars reveal the city’s contrasting history, but I was especially drawn to its people—the Carolos, as they proudly call themselves.
    The persistent prejudices about the city remained unconfirmed for me—quite the opposite, in fact. The residents, often portrayed as aggressive and dangerous, turned out to be warm, welcoming, and above all, proud. They gave me access to their personal lives without expectations or suspicion. I was amazed at how readily they allowed themselves to be photographed in their own ‘Pays Noir’.
    Each time I returned to Charleroi, I sought out the people I had previously photographed to deliver their framed portraits to them. Their reactions were emotional and heartwarming. The Carolos felt seen, understood, and proud.
    Charleroi is a city often misunderstood by those who pass by or through it, as they judge it solely based on what they see, failing to take the time to uncover the beauty hidden within. What one sees in another often says more about the observer than about the one who is—or isn’t—seen.
    To me, the Carolos are the vibrant soul of the black land: Les Carolos, l'Âme du Pays Noir.

    #14

    Sleeping Beauty © Mariana Basurto

    Sleeping Beauty © Mariana Basurto

    #15

    Cuban Escape From The Series Cuban Variants' © Adriana Ferrarese

    Cuban Escape From The Series Cuban Variants' © Adriana Ferrarese

    #16

    A Violin At The End Of The World © Antonio Denti

    A Violin At The End Of The World © Antonio Denti

    #17

    Lady With Bottle © Nadia Eeckhout

    Lady With Bottle © Nadia Eeckhout

    #18

    Outstretched, Just Before Release, Balloons With Hand From The Series 'Hand/Some © Charles Klein

    Outstretched, Just Before Release, Balloons With Hand From The Series 'Hand/Some © Charles Klein

    #19

    After Prayers From The Series In Africa, On The Street © Jelisa Peterson

    After Prayers From The Series In Africa, On The Street © Jelisa Peterson

    #20

    Last Ride Home From The Series 'City Of Spies' © Matthew Steaffens

    Last Ride Home From The Series 'City Of Spies' © Matthew Steaffens

    #21

    Medical From The Series 'Life Is But A Dream' © Eric Davidove

    Medical From The Series 'Life Is But A Dream' © Eric Davidove

    #22

    Hands © Julio Marchamalo

    Hands © Julio Marchamalo

    #23

    Cotton Candy From The Series South Carolina State Fair © Lauren Stewart

    Cotton Candy From The Series South Carolina State Fair © Lauren Stewart

    #24

    The Measure Of All Things © Colin Page

    The Measure Of All Things © Colin Page

    #25

    Citadines From The Series 'Summer City Belles' © Aude Delannoy Dib

    Citadines From The Series 'Summer City Belles' © Aude Delannoy Dib

