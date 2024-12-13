ADVERTISEMENT

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #44: Street. They come from 11 different countries and 5 continents!

Street photography has been a cornerstone of the photographic journey since its inception, evolving alongside the urban landscapes it seeks to capture. From the cobblestone streets of Paris to the towering skylines of New York, and now to the bustling megacities of our globalized world, this genre has continually reinvented itself. It chronicles the relentless rhythm of modern life, the interplay between individuals and their ever-changing environments, and the fleeting connections that define our shared experiences.

This issue of AAP Magazine 44: Street celebrates that evolution. As photographers, we dive into the pulse of urban life, weaving through crowds to capture the unexpected, the extraordinary hidden within the everyday. Street photography thrives on serendipity—the chance encounters, the fleeting glances, the singular moments that speak volumes about humanity. It’s a practice rooted in observation, responsibility, and a desire to help others see the world anew.

