ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography is all about capturing those fleeting moments that tell a story without saying a word. It’s where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and every corner hides a new little adventure waiting to be snapped!

Cosmin Gârleșteanu, a photographer based in Bucharest, Romania, has worked in the field for 20 years. However, it was only a decade ago that he shifted his main focus to street photography. When asked why he chose to dedicate his work to the streets, he simply stated: “Because it’s the world’s largest stage—and it’s completely free.”

If you’d like to learn more about Cosmin and explore his impressive collection of images captured in the Romanian capital, keep scrolling!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A person walks through misty street at sunset, creating a comedic shadow effect.

garlesteanu_cosmin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to the photographer to learn more about his work. Gârleșteanu shared that the most challenging scenes to capture are those where chaos meets comedy or moments that spark curiosity. He also opened up about some of the more surprising situations he’s encountered while working with his camera on the streets: “One of the most unexpected shots I’ve taken was a portrait of a woman in the subway who looked strikingly like Chewbacca. As for a surreal moment—once, I photographed a man walking two identical dogs, creating an almost endless loop, like a perpetual motion machine.”
RELATED:
    #2

    "Perfectly timed street photo capturing people chatting while a child playfully crouches on the sidewalk."

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Street photo of a subway passenger with sunglasses on their hair resembling a face, creating a comedic everyday scene.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Street photography is often fast-paced, and in the blink of an eye, that perfect moment can slip away forever. We asked the Romanian photographer if he recalls any missed opportunities, and here’s what he had to say: “Of course, I’ve missed plenty of shots—sometimes because I hesitated, sometimes because I was too slow, or simply because I wasn’t paying enough attention. But I don’t believe in the idea of a ‘perfect shot.’ Really good images happen occasionally, but not often. That’s why practice is so important—at least for me. It’s hard to forget a frame that could have been great, but what matters more is the lesson learned from missing it. Could I have positioned myself better? Could I have approached the scene differently? Over time, I’ve realized that these moments of awareness have made me a better photographer—and maybe even a better person. After all, photography should be fun, not a burden.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Street photo shows a winter scene with a billboard partially covered in snow, creating a comedic illusion.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Street photo featuring a bag with an artwork of two hands exchanging money, reminiscent of Michelangelo's Creation of Adam.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cosmin also mentioned that, although it’s not very common, there are times when the subjects of his photos confront him about pointing his camera at them. He shared: “When it happens, I respectfully explain why I took the shot and what drew me to that particular moment. Most people understand and even appreciate it—though some might still think I’m a little crazy. I try to be as respectful as possible, and in most cases, people don’t even notice me. I’m just a tourist in my own city, enjoying a beautiful day.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man holding a newspaper on the stairs, creating a comedic street photo illusion with printed eyes on it.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A doll humorously placed under a stroller by the street, creating a comedic moment in everyday street photography.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, we asked Gârleșteanu if there are any recurring themes that particularly fascinate him in his work. The photographer responded: “Human behavior tends to follow patterns, so studying body language and how people react in different situations is a great exercise. I’m drawn to odd moments, small details, and everyday life—the beauty of the mundane. A few years ago, inspired by David Solomon’s series, I started organizing my photographs and realized that many of them fit into recurring themes. But when I go out to shoot, I don’t have a specific idea in mind. I just stay open to whatever the streets offer—discovering and playing as I go.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person in red coat carrying a white fluffy dog, creating a humorous street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Street photo captures a man walking two large, fluffy dogs, creating a comedic everyday moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    A woman in striped shirt helps another woman on the sidewalk, creating a comedic street photography moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman on phone, creating a humorous illusion with child wearing a cat shirt in a perfectly timed street photo.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A man in a hoodie playfully bites a woman's coat in a busy street, creating a comedic street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Two dogs sitting in a car, one with paws on the steering wheel, creating a comedic street photography moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Elderly man in a hat holding flowers, leaning by an escalator in a busy street photo.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Bride in white dress bending over next to a colorful alien statue in a park, capturing a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Man hangs onto a colorful tram on a street, capturing a perfectly timed comedic moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Child posing humorously next to adults in a metro, capturing a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Child making funny faces through a rainy car window, capturing a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Shadow of a man with a hat on a building wall at sunset, creating a comedic effect in a street photo by Cosmin Gârleșteanu.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A perfectly timed street photo with two people on public transport, one with a hand on their mouth, creating a humorous scene.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Man in a mask sitting on stairs, browsing his phone, with shopping bag; a perfectly timed street photo by Cosmin Gârleșteanu.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Person in a Shrek mask and pink dress walking by colorful street art, capturing a comedic street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A woman on a subway with a tote bag featuring a face that humorously aligns with hers, creating a comic street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man in Superman costume at a busy street tram stop, capturing a perfectly timed comedic street photo.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A butterfly perched perfectly on a white hat, creating a humorous street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Man working on a large monochrome street photo mural, creating a blend of history and modern street photography.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Stormtrooper in blue bag on airport seat next to person, showcasing street photography humor by Cosmin Gârleșteanu.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Boy sitting next to a whimsical octopus statue in a park, with fountains in the background, capturing a perfectly timed street moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Man walking past an ornate mirror on a busy street, creating a humorous scene with a building reflection in the background.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A woman in a white coat crossing a street with red heels, perfectly timed for humor in a street photo.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Child sprays water on a playground as others dash away, capturing a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A humorous street photo of a cat being carried, with an amused woman crossing the street in the background.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    People browsing a street vendor's clothing stand, with a humorous twist as a hidden person behind a blanket adds comedy.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Elderly woman with glasses walks through a crowded street, humorously covered in plants, creating a comedic everyday moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Woman sitting next to a zebra-patterned street bench, matching its stripes with her dress, creating a comedic moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Person with wolf face T-shirt and layered necklaces in a busy street, capturing an everyday comedy moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Man in leather coat and beret humorously naps on a park bench, showcasing perfectly timed street photography comedy.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    A man in white coat comically stuck behind a glass door, casting a playful look outside on a sunny street.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Street photo of a person in a black coat holding a bottle behind their back, capturing a humorous moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Person in a street holding a cigarette behind their back, wearing blue gloves and a green jacket, capturing a comedic moment.

    garlesteanu_cosmin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!