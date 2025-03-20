ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography is all about capturing those fleeting moments that tell a story without saying a word. It’s where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and every corner hides a new little adventure waiting to be snapped!

Cosmin Gârleșteanu, a photographer based in Bucharest, Romania, has worked in the field for 20 years. However, it was only a decade ago that he shifted his main focus to street photography. When asked why he chose to dedicate his work to the streets, he simply stated: “Because it’s the world’s largest stage—and it’s completely free.”

If you’d like to learn more about Cosmin and explore his impressive collection of images captured in the Romanian capital, keep scrolling!

More info: Instagram