40 Perfectly Timed Street Photos That Turn Everyday Moments Into Comedy By Cosmin GârleșteanuInterview
Street photography is all about capturing those fleeting moments that tell a story without saying a word. It’s where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and every corner hides a new little adventure waiting to be snapped!
Cosmin Gârleșteanu, a photographer based in Bucharest, Romania, has worked in the field for 20 years. However, it was only a decade ago that he shifted his main focus to street photography. When asked why he chose to dedicate his work to the streets, he simply stated: “Because it’s the world’s largest stage—and it’s completely free.”
If you’d like to learn more about Cosmin and explore his impressive collection of images captured in the Romanian capital, keep scrolling!
More info: Instagram
Bored Panda reached out to the photographer to learn more about his work. Gârleșteanu shared that the most challenging scenes to capture are those where chaos meets comedy or moments that spark curiosity. He also opened up about some of the more surprising situations he’s encountered while working with his camera on the streets: “One of the most unexpected shots I’ve taken was a portrait of a woman in the subway who looked strikingly like Chewbacca. As for a surreal moment—once, I photographed a man walking two identical dogs, creating an almost endless loop, like a perpetual motion machine.”
Street photography is often fast-paced, and in the blink of an eye, that perfect moment can slip away forever. We asked the Romanian photographer if he recalls any missed opportunities, and here’s what he had to say: “Of course, I’ve missed plenty of shots—sometimes because I hesitated, sometimes because I was too slow, or simply because I wasn’t paying enough attention. But I don’t believe in the idea of a ‘perfect shot.’ Really good images happen occasionally, but not often. That’s why practice is so important—at least for me. It’s hard to forget a frame that could have been great, but what matters more is the lesson learned from missing it. Could I have positioned myself better? Could I have approached the scene differently? Over time, I’ve realized that these moments of awareness have made me a better photographer—and maybe even a better person. After all, photography should be fun, not a burden.”
Cosmin also mentioned that, although it’s not very common, there are times when the subjects of his photos confront him about pointing his camera at them. He shared: “When it happens, I respectfully explain why I took the shot and what drew me to that particular moment. Most people understand and even appreciate it—though some might still think I’m a little crazy. I try to be as respectful as possible, and in most cases, people don’t even notice me. I’m just a tourist in my own city, enjoying a beautiful day.”
Lastly, we asked Gârleșteanu if there are any recurring themes that particularly fascinate him in his work. The photographer responded: “Human behavior tends to follow patterns, so studying body language and how people react in different situations is a great exercise. I’m drawn to odd moments, small details, and everyday life—the beauty of the mundane. A few years ago, inspired by David Solomon’s series, I started organizing my photographs and realized that many of them fit into recurring themes. But when I go out to shoot, I don’t have a specific idea in mind. I just stay open to whatever the streets offer—discovering and playing as I go.”
These were wonderful. I'd love to see more of his work on BP.
