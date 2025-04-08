ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Walls is an Australian photographer known for taking pictures from above. He uses a drone to capture striking scenes—like groupings of dancers and athletes—in a way that makes you see them differently. In this collection, we’ve pulled together images from his Aqualillies, English National Ballet, Vacant, In Motion, and other series, each offering a fresh perspective on movement and space.

Brad's photos are clean, quiet, and carefully composed. He focuses on shape, space, and symmetry, turning these moments into striking compositions without overcomplicating things. Scroll down to experience the visually satisfying aerial photos that make you look at the world from a new angle.

More info: Instagram | bradscanvas.com

#1

"Aqualillies", 2023

Aerial shot of synchronized swimmers forming a circle in a pool, showcasing conceptual photography by Brad Walls.

bradscanvas

POST

We reached out to Brad to gain insights into his creative process, inspirations, and the philosophy behind his stunning photography. The artist explained that his background in design and creative direction has significantly shaped his approach to photography, especially with a focus on structure, symmetry, and minimalism. "I’m drawn to patterns and form, often exploring them from perspectives we don’t usually get to see. Over time, that naturally evolved into working predominantly with aerial photography. Capturing subjects like ballet or architecture from above allows me to create a sense of order and abstraction that feels both artistic and unexpected."

    #2

    "Vacant", 2022

    Aerial conceptual photography with four women in white, holding tennis racquets, forming a geometric pattern on a red cross background.

    bradscanvas

    #3

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial view of synchronized swimmers in pink suits forming a star pattern in a pool, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    When asked about how he chooses locations or subjects for his photos, Brad shared that he takes a very detailed approach, particularly for large-scale projects like his recent ballet shoot in NYC, which featured over 50 dancers and required collaboration with several schools and companies. "But within that structure, I always leave room for spontaneity. There’s a certain magic that happens when you give talented performers a framework to move within and then just let the moment unfold. So I’d say it’s a balance of careful pre-visualization with room for the unexpected."
    #4

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial view of five synchronized swimmers in red suits forming a star shape in clear blue water.

    bradscanvas Report

    #5

    "Vacant", 2022

    Aerial view of synchronized dancers in white outfits on a red carpet, exemplifying conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    Given that Brad's work frequently highlights symmetry, we were curious about what inspired him to emphasize these elements. "Symmetry, for me, brings a sense of calm and control to an otherwise chaotic world," the artist told us. "I’m fascinated by how symmetry can evoke emotion—not just through balance, but through repetition, contrast, and negative space. With ballet, for instance, symmetry isn’t just aesthetic—it mirrors the discipline and harmony in the dancers’ movements, while also abstracting the human form in a way that challenges how we traditionally view dance."
    #6

    "In Motion", 2021

    Aerial view of synchronized dancers in white leotards forming a star pattern on a blue background, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    #7

    "Water Geomaids", 2021

    Aerial view of synchronized swimmers forming a circle in a pool, showcasing conceptual photography by Brad Walls.

    bradscanvas Report

    "For me, it’s about shifting perspectives—both literally and figuratively. Whether it’s giving viewers a new way to see a familiar subject, or creating work that starts conversations around beauty, form, or structure, the reward is in making people stop and look a little longer. Especially with personal projects like the NYC ballet shoot, it’s incredibly fulfilling to bring a community together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts."

    #8

    "English National Ballet", 2022

    Aerial view of four ballerinas in white tutus forming a star shape, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    #9

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial conceptual photography showing a circle of swimmers in red swimsuits and white caps in a pool.

    bradscanvas Report

    #10

    "Detached, In Harmony", 2021

    Nine people in red hats standing in line on sand, showcasing conceptual aerial photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    #11

    "Track", 2022

    Aerial view of a runner on a track with dynamic shadows, showcasing conceptual photography by Brad Walls.

    bradscanvas Report

    #12

    "Water Geomaids", 2021

    Aerial conceptual photography of synchronized swimmers forming a star pattern in a pool.

    bradscanvas Report

    #13

    "Water Geomaids", 2021

    Aerial conceptual photography of synchronized swimmers in a pool with large white balls.

    bradscanvas Report

    #14

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial conceptual photography of two female swimmers in pink swimsuits forming geometric shape in a pool.

    bradscanvas Report

    #15

    "English National Ballet", 2022

    Aerial view of ballerinas in white tutus forming a star shape, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    #16

    "Track", 2022

    Aerial view of runners on a track casting long shadows, showcasing conceptual photography by Brad Walls.

    bradscanvas Report

    #17

    "Water Geomaids", 2021

    Aerial conceptual photography of synchronized swimmers forming a circle in a pool, captured from above.

    bradscanvas Report

    #18

    "Water Geomaids", 2021

    Aerial conceptual photography of synchronized swimmers by the pool.

    bradscanvas Report

    #19

    "Displaced", 2024

    Aerial conceptual photography of people in white attire and red socks aligned on orange stadium seats by Brad Walls.

    bradscanvas Report

    #20

    "In Motion", 2021

    Aerial view of synchronized ballet dancers in white, holding balls, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    #21

    "Detached, In Harmony", 2021

    Aerial view of three women in swimsuits and hats walking on sand, casting long shadows; conceptual photography by Brad Walls.

    Report

    #22

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial conceptual photography of synchronized swimmers forming a circle in water, captured by Brad Walls.

    bradscanvas Report

    #23

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial view of synchronized swimmers forming a star pattern in clear water, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    #24

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial conceptual photography of swimmers in a star formation in a pool, showcasing creativity and symmetry.

    bradscanvas Report

    #25

    "English National Ballet", 2022

    Aerial view of nine ballerinas in white tutus performing, showcasing conceptual photography creativity.

    bradscanvas Report

    #26

    "English National Ballet", 2022

    Aerial view of ballet dancers in tutus, captured in conceptual photography by Brad Walls.

    bradscanvas Report

    #27

    "Track", 2022

    Aerial view of a runner on a track, casting a shadow, showcasing conceptual photography techniques.

    bradscanvas Report

    #28

    "Aqualillies", 2023

    Aerial shot of synchronized swimmers in pink swimsuits by a pool, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

    #29

    "Water Geomaids", 2021

    Aerial view of seven synchronized swimmers in white swimsuits forming a diagonal line in a pool.

    bradscanvas Report

    #30

    "Displaced", 2024

    Aerial view of synchronized dancers in white and red outfits on a track, showcasing conceptual photography.

    bradscanvas Report

