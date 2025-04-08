ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Walls is an Australian photographer known for taking pictures from above. He uses a drone to capture striking scenes—like groupings of dancers and athletes—in a way that makes you see them differently. In this collection, we’ve pulled together images from his Aqualillies, English National Ballet, Vacant, In Motion, and other series, each offering a fresh perspective on movement and space.

Brad's photos are clean, quiet, and carefully composed. He focuses on shape, space, and symmetry, turning these moments into striking compositions without overcomplicating things. Scroll down to experience the visually satisfying aerial photos that make you look at the world from a new angle.

More info: Instagram | bradscanvas.com