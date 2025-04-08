This Photographer Is Taking Conceptual Photography To New Heights: 30 Aerial Pics By Brad WallsInterview With Artist
Brad Walls is an Australian photographer known for taking pictures from above. He uses a drone to capture striking scenes—like groupings of dancers and athletes—in a way that makes you see them differently. In this collection, we’ve pulled together images from his Aqualillies, English National Ballet, Vacant, In Motion, and other series, each offering a fresh perspective on movement and space.
Brad's photos are clean, quiet, and carefully composed. He focuses on shape, space, and symmetry, turning these moments into striking compositions without overcomplicating things. Scroll down to experience the visually satisfying aerial photos that make you look at the world from a new angle.
More info: Instagram | bradscanvas.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"Aqualillies", 2023
We reached out to Brad to gain insights into his creative process, inspirations, and the philosophy behind his stunning photography. The artist explained that his background in design and creative direction has significantly shaped his approach to photography, especially with a focus on structure, symmetry, and minimalism. "I’m drawn to patterns and form, often exploring them from perspectives we don’t usually get to see. Over time, that naturally evolved into working predominantly with aerial photography. Capturing subjects like ballet or architecture from above allows me to create a sense of order and abstraction that feels both artistic and unexpected."
"Vacant", 2022
"Aqualillies", 2023
When asked about how he chooses locations or subjects for his photos, Brad shared that he takes a very detailed approach, particularly for large-scale projects like his recent ballet shoot in NYC, which featured over 50 dancers and required collaboration with several schools and companies. "But within that structure, I always leave room for spontaneity. There’s a certain magic that happens when you give talented performers a framework to move within and then just let the moment unfold. So I’d say it’s a balance of careful pre-visualization with room for the unexpected."
"Aqualillies", 2023
"Vacant", 2022
Given that Brad's work frequently highlights symmetry, we were curious about what inspired him to emphasize these elements. "Symmetry, for me, brings a sense of calm and control to an otherwise chaotic world," the artist told us. "I’m fascinated by how symmetry can evoke emotion—not just through balance, but through repetition, contrast, and negative space. With ballet, for instance, symmetry isn’t just aesthetic—it mirrors the discipline and harmony in the dancers’ movements, while also abstracting the human form in a way that challenges how we traditionally view dance."
"In Motion", 2021
"Water Geomaids", 2021
"For me, it’s about shifting perspectives—both literally and figuratively. Whether it’s giving viewers a new way to see a familiar subject, or creating work that starts conversations around beauty, form, or structure, the reward is in making people stop and look a little longer. Especially with personal projects like the NYC ballet shoot, it’s incredibly fulfilling to bring a community together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts."