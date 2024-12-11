Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Expecting Airline To Refund Us After Stranding Us In Dubai?
User submission
142
Community, Community AITA

Hey Pandas, AITA For Expecting Airline To Refund Us After Stranding Us In Dubai?

I’m Never Bored
Community member
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

My husband stood in a puddle of someone’s urine in the 4th hour of a 7-hour wait at the Emirates counter at the airport in Dubai. He didn’t blame the person responsible. When you’re among 600 people in a crush to reach five staff members, you can’t afford to lose your place.

April 16, 2024. Dubai was under water, and we would spend the next 46 hours wondering why the airline allowed us to get on a delayed flight from Heathrow

Empty airport seats with a traveler in the background.

Image credits: Phill Brown (not the actual photo)

They knew we wouldn’t make our connecting flight to Sydney. For reasons—not the least of which was that they didn’t have airport staff, flight attendants, or pilots. Or planes. Seating for 40,000 stranded passengers? Nope. $1100 cognac? Sure. $1200 perfume? Absolutely. Diapers for the little ones? Not so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

During our surreal 46-hour experience, there were only two announcements. The first was a boarding call—comfortingly normal. The second was, “There is a fire in the building.” I kid you not.

I have never been so happy to board a 14-hour flight, even though we were seated in the penultimate row and not the seats we paid for.

The good news is, I don’t have PTSD—my nightmares didn’t last long enough.

Dear Emirates, I never received the long awaited phone call you promised. I did, however, receive your email

Silhouette of a person sitting in an airport with empty seats and a suitcase.

Image credits: Suganth (not the actual photo)

I’m sorry to hear that you won’t be refunding the money we paid for upgraded seats. And thank you for the 14 paragraphs explaining why none of this was your fault, but that the fault lay with the weather instead.

And Dear Mr. Sir Tim Clark, I want you to know that I hold you responsible for just about all of it. But not the rain. No Sir, never the rain.

Expert’s Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

This situation is tough to navigate, and it’s understandable you might feel uncertain. I suggest to look at five important steps to consider as you think about how to handle it:

1. Acknowledge Your Feelings
It’s okay to feel angry, sad, or frustrated—those emotions are valid. Take time to process them through journaling, talking to someone you trust, or simply giving yourself space to reflect.

2. Decide on Your Goals
Before taking action, think about what you hope to achieve. Ask yourself: “What outcome would make me feel more at peace or bring clarity to this situation?”

3. Set Boundaries
Identify what you can control and what’s outside your influence. Protect your emotional well-being by choosing how much energy and involvement you want to invest.

4. Seek Support
Talk to someone you trust, like a close friend, family member, or counselor. They can help you process your emotions and provide a fresh perspective.

5. Take Thoughtful Action
When ready, approach the situation calmly and clearly. Prepare your thoughts, choose the right moment, and use “I” statements to express yourself constructively.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

142views

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

I’m Never Bored

I’m Never Bored

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
I’m Never Bored

I’m Never Bored

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Diana Lopetaitė

Diana Lopetaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Read less »
Diana Lopetaitė

Diana Lopetaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know BP edits these posts so I'm going to assume they have edited out context. Your question is AITA For Expecting A Refund On Upgraded Seats We Didn’t Get. You talk about urine, weather and poor customer service but say nothing about missing out on upgraded seats. I am guessing there was a weather event, in order to get you on A flight they simply gave you seats and not upgraded seats? I rarely agree with airlines, but I kinda agree with Emirates on this one. Aa seat gets you on the next available flight. An upgraded seat wont get you on any flight until the backlog is cleared. I know my preference. You seem to blame Emirates for knowing you would miss your connection, yet you were clearly aware that there was a weather event and 40,000 people stranded. Also, diapers are not the airlines responsibility. And for the record, there is absolutely NO amount of waiting that would make me p**s the floor! That is absolutely on the person peeing and not Emirates.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am sorry you had a s****y flight. Long haul with kids is truly awful.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know BP edits these posts so I'm going to assume they have edited out context. Your question is AITA For Expecting A Refund On Upgraded Seats We Didn’t Get. You talk about urine, weather and poor customer service but say nothing about missing out on upgraded seats. I am guessing there was a weather event, in order to get you on A flight they simply gave you seats and not upgraded seats? I rarely agree with airlines, but I kinda agree with Emirates on this one. Aa seat gets you on the next available flight. An upgraded seat wont get you on any flight until the backlog is cleared. I know my preference. You seem to blame Emirates for knowing you would miss your connection, yet you were clearly aware that there was a weather event and 40,000 people stranded. Also, diapers are not the airlines responsibility. And for the record, there is absolutely NO amount of waiting that would make me p**s the floor! That is absolutely on the person peeing and not Emirates.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am sorry you had a s****y flight. Long haul with kids is truly awful.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Community Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Top Posts
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda