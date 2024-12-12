ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Dave, although most people know me better as "Sandwich Bag Dad". For over 12 years now, I’ve been drawing daily cartoons filled with puns and dad jokes on my kids’ lunch bags.

During 2024, I continued my tradition of drawing three unique cartoons every single day—one for each of my three daughters. Below, you’ll find a collection of some of my favorite drawings from the year. I hope they bring a smile to your face, a groan to your lips, or even inspire you to add a bit of creativity to your daily routine!

More info: Instagram | sandwichbagdad.com | x.com | Facebook