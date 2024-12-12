ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Dave, although most people know me better as "Sandwich Bag Dad". For over 12 years now, I’ve been drawing daily cartoons filled with puns and dad jokes on my kids’ lunch bags.

During 2024, I continued my tradition of drawing three unique cartoons every single day—one for each of my three daughters. Below, you’ll find a collection of some of my favorite drawings from the year. I hope they bring a smile to your face, a groan to your lips, or even inspire you to add a bit of creativity to your daily routine!

More info: Instagram | sandwichbagdad.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

I Drew This One In A "Harry"

Cartoon of a character on a lunch bag with the pun "A Dobby PDF," combining humor and creativity.

Sandwich Bag Dad
This tradition all started when my eldest daughter began school. With a newborn at home, my wife wanted to make her feel special, so she began cutting fun shapes into her sandwiches. A few days later, I took over and discovered it was much easier—and far more entertaining—to draw directly on the lunch bags themselves. What started as a simple gesture quickly became a daily ritual that has grown into so much more.

Over the years, my daily cartoon ritual has evolved into a collection of thousands of sandwich bag drawings, a coffee table book, and even two art gallery exhibitions. It’s been amazing to see how these silly little toons have connected with people all over the world.
#2

Daniel San-Dwichbag?

Cartoon drawing of "Carroty Kid" on a lunch bag, combining a child's face with a carrot for a humorous pun.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#3

New Movie Releases Often Give Me An Opportunity To "Brush Up" On My Dad Jokes And Puns

Cartoon of a witch with green face riding a toothbrush, titled "Defying Cavity," drawn on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
The end of the 2024 year marks a bittersweet milestone for our Sandwich Bag family, as my eldest daughter has graduated high school and will now no longer need her daily lunch bag doodles. It’s the end of an era, as she was the one who inspired this tradition over 12 years ago. While her lunch bag journey has come to a close, I still have two younger daughters keeping me on my toes, so there’s no respite just yet! The challenge continues, but so does the fun—and the puns!

#4

Not Even 80s Movies Are Safe From The Sbd Tributes

Cartoon of a surprised gnome with the caption "Home A-Gnome" drawn on a brown lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#5

Some Toons Left Them Feeling Cone-Fused

Ice cream cone cartoon on lunch bag, typing on a computer, with melting popsicle on screen.

Sandwich Bag Dad
For those that are wondering, the drawings below are all absolutely 100% genuine photos of the lunch bags that my kids take to school! All my posts show just the ‘before’ shots. While some of the bags make it onto classroom walls, most come home crumpled and worn after spending a few hours holding sandwiches. Eventually, the majority end up in the recycling bin. It’s a fun, fleeting tradition, but one that makes even the most ordinary school lunches a little more special!
#6

She Just Groaned And Said "Eilish You Didn't Ruin A Pretty Good Drawing With A Silly Pun!"

Cartoon drawing on a lunch bag showing a bee-themed character with playful text, illustrating a humorous lunch bag pun.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#7

Sbd3 Like This One. #winnie-Ing

Cartoon of Winnie the Pooh as a poodle drawn on a brown lunch bag, showcasing pun humor.

Sandwich Bag Dad
Coming up with three unique designs every day is a real challenge! I aim to tailor each bag to my kids’ interests, what they’re learning at school, or simply whatever inspires me that day—whether it’s current events or something that makes me chuckle. My ultimate goal is to uncover the dad joke hidden in any situation. With everything going on in the world, I believe it’s more important than ever to share a smile and some light-hearted fun.

#8

A Rapper On A Lunch Bag?

Cartoon of Snoopy with Snoop Dogg's face drawn on a lunch bag, showcasing creative humor.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#9

Another Really Soil-Ly One

Cartoon of two smiling worms with hearts above their heads and the pun "Soil Mates" on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
I can proudly say that I’ve never “skipped a day” in over 12 years. The only times my kids haven’t taken a bag to school are when they’re sick (which is rare) or occasionally choose to buy lunch from the canteen. Even then, I still have to prepare at least one bag, making this a relentless but rewarding tradition. To stay ahead, I use weekends and school holidays to build up a buffer of designs, ensuring I’m never under pressure to create three new bags every single night.

You can follow my sandwich bag chronicles on Instagram, and Facebook, or check out my previous posts on Bored Panda.
#10

Llama Just Post This One Here

Lunch bag cartoon of a llama in a laminator, titled "Llamanator," illustrating pun-filled humor.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#11

Another Master "Piece"

Cartoon of a LEGO figure with Van Gogh's Starry Night painted on its torso, titled "Legogh" on a brown lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#12

I Thought This One Was Incredi-Ball. She Did Net Agree

Cartoon of a basketball player holding a prawn, titled "Leprawn James," showcases a pun on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#13

I Thought This One Would Be A Hit

Cartoon of two hammers with a pun about nails, illustrated on a lunch bag for humorous effect.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#14

In Genie-Ous?

Cartoon drawing on a lunch bag with a pun about Wordle, featuring a character in a turban holding a smartphone.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#15

A True "Marvel" Of Construction

Pun-filled cartoon of Stonehenge with superhero themed stones on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#16

Poke-Ing Fun At Two Icons At Once

Cartoon of Pikachu with Chewbacca's face on a lunch bag, labeled "Pika-Chewbacca", creating laughs.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#17

"Sheeran" Puns With My Kids Is My Superpower

Pun-filled cartoon of a chair with a humorous twist drawn on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#18

Some Bags Are Just Really Mathed Up

Cartoon lunch bag featuring a pun with algebra, labeled "ALGE-BRUH", with an equation y=2x+4.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#19

Sponge Bob Square Puns?

Cartoon drawing of a boba tea cup with a smiling sponge character on a lunch bag, labeled "Sponge Boba".

Sandwich Bag Dad
#20

Despicable Fashion Sense

Cartoon drawing of a "Grucci Bag" on a paper lunch bag, blending humor with creative illustration.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#21

This One Was Totally "Lit"

Cartoon of two matchstick figures exercising and encouraging a burnt-out matchstick to "Feel the burn," drawn on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#22

I Try To Spark Joy Everyday

Cartoon of talking matches on a lunch bag, one match in bed with a fever.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#23

This One Garnered Only A "Sheepish" Grin

Cartoon of a stylish sheep with sunglasses, labeled "G-EWE-CCI," on a brown lunch bag, exemplifying pun-filled humor.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#24

Pun-filled cartoon of a character's head and clothes on a lunch bag, labeled "Part Simpson."

Sandwich Bag Dad
#25

I Couldn't "Elf" Myself

Cartoon on a lunch bag showing a martial artist with the text "Every Buddy Was Kung Fu Fighting."

Sandwich Bag Dad
#26

Roll-Y Bad. I Know

Cartoon illustration of a person playing a guitar-shaped croc, labeled "Croc 'n Roll," on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#27

Another Egg-Cellent One?

Cartoon of Humpty Dumpty on a Warhol-style painting on a lunch bag, creating a humorous and pun-filled illustration.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#28

Another "Quacker" Of A Bag

Cartoon of a duck in a dress labeled "PRADuck" on a lunch bag, featuring pun-filled humor illustration.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#29

Some Lunch Bags Are Masterpieces! Just Call Me Leoneyeroll Da Vinci!!

Cartoon of Mona Lisa using toner, with the pun "Toner L'isa" on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#30

And "Soda" Jokes Kept Coming

Cartoon with a sparkling water bottle comforting a sad glass, drawn on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#31

Another "Mouse-Terpiece"

Cartoon mouse in karate pose with pun "KA-RAT-E" on a brown lunch bag, adding humor to kids' meals.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#32

All Bags Are Carefully "Taylored"

Cartoon drawing of a character with gun on a brown lunch bag, labeled "Fortnite."

Sandwich Bag Dad
#33

Some Bags Are More Moon-Ingful Than Others

Cartoon of "Moonie Mouse" with a red polka dot bow on a lunch bag, showcasing a pun-filled illustration.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#34

You May Need To Be Fluent In Teen To Understand This Bag. Sbd1 Thought It Was Hilarious (#winning) Which Is Probably All That Matters

Cartoon of a smiling Ritz cracker with arms and legs drawn on a lunch bag, featuring a pun with the word "RITZ."

Sandwich Bag Dad
#35

Nailed It

Cartoon of a hand with French manicure, labeled with humorous French travel tips, sketched on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#36

"Pho Goodness Sake"

Cartoon of a man running from cereal titled "Phobia," a pun-filled drawing on a kid’s lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#37

Hil-Air-Ious

Cartoon of talking balloons, one with headphones, featuring a pun about pop music on a brown lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#38

Ex-Cellent?

Cartoon drawing with pun showing "Gen Z" and "Jen Ex" on a lunch bag.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#39

Some Bags Are More Un-Fern-Gettable Than Others

Cartoon of two potted plants, one is silent, while the other encourages it to speak. Humorous lunch bag doodle.

Sandwich Bag Dad
#40

Some Lunch Bags Are Just More Fashionable Than Others

Cartoon horse in a dress labeled "Dolce & Gabba-Neigh" from lunch bag drawing series with puns.

Sandwich Bag Dad
