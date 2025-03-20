ADVERTISEMENT

3D street art is a concept we have known and loved for a while now. Today, to celebrate the artists who create mind-bending illusions for us to enjoy, we have selected a few of their works to revisit and admire once more.

From pioneers such as Kurt Wenner and Julian Beever to incredibly famous artists like Odeith and Leon Keer , we have selected the works that stand out and transform ordinary streets, buildings, and infrastructure objects into breathtaking optical illusions. These artists push the boundaries of perspective, making us question what is real and what is merely a trick of the eye.

So, let’s hop into the post! For more information on street art, we got in touch with 3D pavement art inventor Kurt Wenner. Read the full interview with him below.