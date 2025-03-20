ADVERTISEMENT

3D street art is a concept we have known and loved for a while now. Today, to celebrate the artists who create mind-bending illusions for us to enjoy, we have selected a few of their works to revisit and admire once more.

From pioneers such as Kurt Wenner and Julian Beever to incredibly famous artists like Odeith and Leon Keer, we have selected the works that stand out and transform ordinary streets, buildings, and infrastructure objects into breathtaking optical illusions. These artists push the boundaries of perspective, making us question what is real and what is merely a trick of the eye.

So, let’s hop into the post! For more information on street art, we got in touch with 3D pavement art inventor Kurt Wenner. Read the full interview with him below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

By Odeith

Mind-bending 3D street art depicting a classic car on a wall, showcasing impressive artistic illusion.

odeith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

First of all, we asked Kurt to share how his work has influenced the evolution of street art globally.

Kurt wrote: “When I first introduced 3D pavement art in the 1980s, the form didn’t exist. It was born out of my desire to merge classical drawing with contemporary environments, using geometry and perspective to create immersive illusions. Over time, my work inspired a global movement. 

Today, artists around the world employ anamorphic techniques in public spaces, advertising, and entertainment, engaging audiences in ways never before imagined. What was once a niche performance has now become an internationally recognized art form, influencing not only street art but digital media, architecture, and even theme park design.

The sheer scale of its adoption has been astonishing, though it’s still evolving in ways I never expected.”
RELATED:
    #2

    By Braga Last1

    3D street art mural of Poseidon on a green cylindrical building, showcasing a mind-bending transformation.

    braga_last_one Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    By Odeith

    3D street art illusion of a bus with a person sitting on top, transforming a plain wall into a mind-bending masterpiece.

    odeith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As street art is constantly evolving, we asked Kurt what makes 3D pavement art unique in this movement.

    “Most street art focuses on flat surfaces such as walls, facades, even traditional pavement murals. But 3D pavement art does something different: it transforms the ground beneath our feet into a theatrical space where illusion and reality merge. Unlike a mural, which the viewer observes passively, 3D pavement art requires participation. It invites the public to step inside the artwork, interact with it, and even become part of the illusion. It’s an art form that exists in direct dialogue with the viewer’s perspective, both physically and conceptually. 

    Unlike traditional graffiti, which often imposes itself onto an environment, 3D pavement art integrates with its surroundings and promotes public participation, changing how people experience a space” wrote Kurt.
    #4

    By Shozy

    3D street art creates an illusion of building extensions on a blank wall, showcasing an artistic masterpiece.

    sshhozzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    By Shozy

    3D street art masterpiece transforming a building facade with a curved design, showcasing creative illusion.

    sshhozzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Many street artists use their work to make statements on social or political issues. Therefore, we asked if Kurt sees his art as part of that, or if it focuses on different things.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’ve always seen my work as an exploration of visual storytelling rather than a vehicle for direct political or social commentary. My goal has been to reintroduce classical drawing principles to

    contemporary audiences in an accessible, engaging way. That said, the very act of bringing classical artistry to the street can be seen as a statement in itself; a challenge to the modernist notion that traditional techniques have no place in contemporary culture.

    I believe in reviving forgotten artistic knowledge, showing that mastery of form, proportion, and illusion still holds power in an age dominated by fleeting digital imagery. In that sense, my work does challenge cultural assumptions, but its message is more about artistic continuity than activism,” replied Kurt.
    #6

    By Odeith

    3D street art masterpiece of a giant beetle, blending with its surroundings, artist interacting with the artwork.

    odeith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    By Leon Keer

    3D street art of LEGO figures in a excavation scene, transforming chalk outlines into a realistic masterpiece.

    leonkeer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Kurt’s and other artists’ works in this list require both artistic skill and mathematical precision. In order to understand how they balance the two when creating a piece, we asked Kurt to share his approach.

    “For me, geometry is not separate from art, it is the foundation of it. Classical artists understood that form and proportion were not arbitrary; they were deeply rooted in mathematical relationships. 

    My approach to 3D pavement art follows this tradition. I begin each piece with a geometric concept, constructing the spatial framework first, before designing the figurative elements and moving into the expressive elements of light, color, and composition. It’s a dialogue between intuition and calculation, where the mathematics must be precise enough to create the illusion but flexible enough to allow for artistic interpretation. The greatest challenge is not in the numbers, it’s in making the illusion feel effortless,” explained Kurt.
    #8

    By Leon Keer

    3D street art of colorful marbles painted on a building, creating a mind-bending illusion with depth and realism.

    leonkeer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    By Leon Keer

    Mind-bending 3D street art of stacked teacups on a building wall under a blue sky.

    leonkeer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As street art is becoming more mainstream, with brands and galleries embracing it, we were wondering if Kurt thinks it’s a good thing.

    He replied: “The mainstreaming of street art is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it brings visibility and financial support to artists who might otherwise struggle to make a living. On the other, it risks commodifying an art form that thrives on spontaneity and direct public engagement. I have found that commissioned works are more effective venues than galleries. With 3D pavement art, I see the future heading in two directions: one toward digital reproduction, where images are printed rather than drawn, and another toward increasingly immersive, site-specific experiences.

    Personally, I believe the strongest work will always be created by hand, in real time, as a performance that engages with both the artist and the audience. The challenge is ensuring that as the art form grows, it does not lose the sense of wonder and craftsmanship that makes it unique.”
    #10

    By Braga Last1

    3D street art masterpiece of a giant cat painted on a cylindrical tank, creating an illusion in the landscape.

    braga_last_one Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    By Braga Last1

    3D street art masterpiece of a person in a blue cap holding a marker, blending into urban graffiti.

    braga_last_one Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, Kurt added: “Art is a universal language, but it is also an evolving one. The classical tradition is not a relic, it is a living, breathing creative process that can still be a foundation for new ideas. 

    I am currently writing a drawing instruction book on mastering classical drawing, as no book exists that describes the full creative process. I have worked for more than a decade on a full instructional book about artistic geometry, but it is an even more complex topic with profound philosophical and perceptual roots. I am also working on a more fun and accessible book about illusions. 

    My work has always been about bridging the past with the present, using the tools of classical drawing to create something fresh and unexpected. Whether on the street, in a gallery, or through new technologies, the power of perspective and illusion, both as artistic and intellectual topics, remains as vital as ever. I encourage anyone with an interest in drawing, illusion, or storytelling to explore this tradition, not just as a historical curiosity, but as a tool for seeing the world in new ways.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    By Cosimo Cheone Caiffa

    3D street art masterpiece on a building facade, creating a mind-bending optical illusion with warped windows and balconies.

    cosimocheone1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    By Odeith

    3D street art masterpiece of a camper van illusion on a building wall.

    odeith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    By Shozy

    Mind-bending 3D street art creates an optical illusion on a building's facade, transforming windows into warped shapes.

    sshhozzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    By Pioneer Julian Beever

    3D street art depicting a deep icy chasm on a sidewalk, with a person playfully balancing at the edge.

    julianbeever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    By Wd (Wild Drawing)

    3D street art of an owl's face painted on a building corner, showcasing intricate details and vibrant colors.

    wd_wilddrawing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    3D street art on a hillside depicting a sleeping figure, surrounded by sheep and a distant statue.

    By Made in Graffiti: The sleeping beauty – In Picardie, France.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Ieva Midveryte
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    By Jan Is De Man

    3D street art depicting a giraffe reaching to the top of a building, creating a mind-bending visual effect.

    janisdeman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    By Erik Johansson

    3D street art creating an optical illusion of a deep pit in a city square.

    erik.joh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

    3D street art on a vehicle, depicting an ornate scene with people dining, set in an urban environment.

    3d.fine.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

    3D street art masterpiece with elephants and Roman chariot, surrounded by onlookers in a busy outdoor setting.

    3d.fine.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    By Odeith

    3D street art of a skull painted on a building, showcasing mind-bending transformation.

    odeith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

    Two people interacting with 3D street art of a mythical scene featuring a trident-wielding figure and sea creatures.

    3d.fine.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    3D street art illusion of a floating crosswalk on a city street with mountains in the background.

    Town in Iceland paints 3d zebra crosswalk to slow down speeding cars.

    bilastaedamalun.is Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    By Eduardo Relero

    3D street art masterpiece showing two figures sitting in a large bowl, with onlookers observing the illusion.

    eduardorelero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

    3D street art by artist on plaza, depicting creatures climbing out of a pit, creating a mind-bending optical illusion.

    3d.fine.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    By Peeta

    Mind-bending 3D street art on a house facade, featuring blue and white geometric patterns creating an optical illusion.

    peeta_ead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    By Nikolaj Arndt

    A woman interacts with 3D street art of a horse in water, showcasing mind-bending creativity.

    nikolajarndt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    By Eduardo Relero

    3D street art of a man in a top hat pushing a wheelbarrow on a bridge illusion, with a woman and a dog nearby.

    eduardorelero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    By Pioneer Kurt Wenner

    3D street art masterpiece with surreal figures on a grand architectural floor, creating an optical illusion.

    3d.fine.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!