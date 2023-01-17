Imagination can take you to the most magical, surreal places, and there's no better way to share your inner world with others than art. Especially if you are a talented artist like Kurt Wenner, who specializes in 3D pavement artwork that creates an optical illusion tricking the mind into believing that the artwork on a floor or a wall is actually three-dimensional.

Kurt Wenner, born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is best known for his realistic street painting and chalk murals that employ a projection technique known as anamorphosis. Kurt has participated in the development of creative projects with Disney, Warner, Microsoft, BBC and Universal Studios. He has even worked as an illustrator for NASA, creating conceptual paintings of future space projects and extraterrestrial landscapes. Wenner eventually left NASA for Italy to pursue his passion for classical art.

Kurt has also received a Kennedy Center Medallion for his outstanding contribution to global arts education.

