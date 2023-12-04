Creating anamorphic 3D street art requires a unique understanding of perspective and space. We asked Leon to walk us through his creative process.

“I use different perspective techniques for the murals than for the floor paintings. This could be only a 1-point perspective, but in more complex works where 3 walls, floor, and ceiling have to be painted, there are as many as 9 different vanishing points. When I see the location in front of me, I initially try to find an interesting and logical place from where you could best experience the artwork. I take into account objects in the environment that I may be able to use to strengthen the painting and where the sun is located so as to avoid excessive glare and shadows. Everything to give the final work of art an optimal 3D effect. A sketch on paper follows for that specific viewing point. Then follows a distorted version of the sketch as you would see if you were standing on top of the floor or directly in front of the wall. This distorted sketch is my basis to bring it to a larger version. During the execution of geometric shapes, I work with vanishing points in the horizon and rope. For the other shapes, I work from a grid that is drawn over the distorted sketch and then enlarged on the wall or floor.”

“Finally, by taking into account the correct use of light and shadow, you bring the painting to life,” added Leon.