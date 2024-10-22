ADVERTISEMENT

Highbury Hills is based on my own childhood and the everyday moments I shared with a close friend. We often found ourselves in funny situations, and I wanted to bring that feeling into my comics.

I’m also inspired by the humor and character relationships in Archie comics and Regular Show, which is why Highbury Hills has a fun, easy-going tone that mixes real-life experiences with a bit of silliness.

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

Michael Samuels
A typical day in my creative process starts with some warm-up sketches or brainstorming. I like to scribble down rough ideas or scenes that come to mind, even if they’re just random everyday moments. I often think back to funny or weird things I’ve experienced or seen, which helps me come up with more relatable stories for Highbury Hills.
Michael Samuels
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
If a monkeys typing infinitely can produce the works of Shakespeare I suppose a cat can win a game of chess.

Michael Samuels
In Highbury Hills, I try to show themes of friendship, humor, and the everyday struggles of growing up. Keith and Charles often get into tricky situations, but what I really want to focus on is how they stick together, learn from their mistakes, and grow. There’s also a sense of community, with different characters interacting and influencing each other, showing how relationships help shape who we are.

Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
At its core, the comic is about how it’s okay to mess up or feel out of place sometimes. Those moments usually lead to the funniest or most valuable lessons. I hope readers can laugh along with the characters and maybe even see a bit of themselves in their experiences.
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
The most rewarding part of creating comics for me is seeing how readers connect with the characters and stories. When someone leaves a comment saying they laughed, or that a certain scene reminded them of something from their own life, it’s a great feeling. I love that I can take everyday experiences and turn them into something that brings a little joy or a smile to someone’s day.

Another rewarding aspect is the creative freedom. I get to explore different scenarios, experiment with humor, and bring ideas to life visually. It’s a fun way to express myself and share my perspective with the world. Seeing it all come together in a finished comic is always satisfying, especially knowing it resonated with others.
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
Michael Samuels
