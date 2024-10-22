The most rewarding part of creating comics for me is seeing how readers connect with the characters and stories. When someone leaves a comment saying they laughed, or that a certain scene reminded them of something from their own life, it’s a great feeling. I love that I can take everyday experiences and turn them into something that brings a little joy or a smile to someone’s day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another rewarding aspect is the creative freedom. I get to explore different scenarios, experiment with humor, and bring ideas to life visually. It’s a fun way to express myself and share my perspective with the world. Seeing it all come together in a finished comic is always satisfying, especially knowing it resonated with others.