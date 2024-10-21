ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to be amazed by Niigata Prefecture’s Wara Art Festival, where leftover rice straw is turned into giant, impressive sculptures! From dinosaurs to huge animals, local artists have been making these massive creations since 2010, using wooden frames to make them sturdy and interactive.

This year’s festival, happening from August 31st to October 31st, 2024, at Kamiigata Park, will showcase five incredible new sculptures. We’ve gathered 42 photos of the best works from 2010 to now, so you can see how this unique tradition has grown. Don't miss Amy Goda’s famous dinosaur sculptures, a must-see every year! These amazing pieces will be on display until November.

More info: Facebook | nishikan.org | city.niigata.lg.jp