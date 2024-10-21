ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to be amazed by Niigata Prefecture’s Wara Art Festival, where leftover rice straw is turned into giant, impressive sculptures! From dinosaurs to huge animals, local artists have been making these massive creations since 2010, using wooden frames to make them sturdy and interactive.

This year’s festival, happening from August 31st to October 31st, 2024, at Kamiigata Park, will showcase five incredible new sculptures. We’ve gathered 42 photos of the best works from 2010 to now, so you can see how this unique tradition has grown. Don't miss Amy Goda’s famous dinosaur sculptures, a must-see every year! These amazing pieces will be on display until November.

More info: Facebook | nishikan.org | city.niigata.lg.jp

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2018.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2024.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2015.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2012.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2024.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2018.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2018.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2015.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2024.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2018.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2015.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2024.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2024.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2015.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2015.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2023.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2012.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2012.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2018.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2015.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2015.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2023.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2012.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2010.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2012.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2023.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2010.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2010.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2010.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2017.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2012.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2013.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2013.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2013.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Harvest To Harmony: Meet 42 Stunning Artworks From Niigata's Enchanting Rice Straw Festival

Year 2013.

waraartmatsuri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!