You’ve got to love street photographers, capturing unique moments in our ordinary day-to-day lives. Through their lenses, we can discover beauty, humor, and coincidences that we might otherwise overlook.

Today, let’s explore some of these captures shared by the Instagram account Street Photographers. The Street Photographers Foundation curates the most exciting shots from countless amazing photographers—ones you might just want to follow.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com