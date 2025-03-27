ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to introduce you to the work of Mossa Avenue, a passionate street and documentary photographer. For the past 11 years, Mossa has been capturing moments from the streets — honest, raw, and often beautifully imperfect slices of everyday life.

Currently based in Athens but constantly on the move, Mossa believes that traveling is essential for broadening both a photographer’s eye and portfolio. When he’s not out shooting, he’s busy writing, creating YouTube videos and podcasts (Street Hunters), curating exhibitions, and doing everything he can to share his love for street photography with others.

If you’re curious to learn more about the photographer and discover the best images we’ve selected for you today, just keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | mossaavenue.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in coat and hat stands between buildings with steam above, exemplifying raw street life beauty.

mossa_avenue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Street life vendor under a lamp, checking his phone while surrounded by popcorn and snacks at a nighttime market.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Elderly man in hat walking by bus with artistic face designs, capturing street life's raw beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Elderly person in vibrant red glasses captures the raw beauty of street life, expressing surprise in a candid street scene.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Silhouette of a person with ears against a cloudy sky, capturing street life's raw beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Man in yellow hoodie on a scooter, his face reflected in a mirror, capturing street life's raw beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Street life captured in a blue pedestrian path with ropes and a silhouette, highlighting urban beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Street life photography captures a woman's face on a bag, held by someone standing indoors.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Street life captured in scooter mirrors, showing a woman's reflection in an urban setting.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Man smiling while holding a crafted wooden puppet in a workshop, showcasing street life's raw beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Person in sneakers on turquoise stairs, "No Shoes" sign visible, capturing street life's raw beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man with outstretched arms stands before tree sculpture under blue sky, capturing the raw beauty of street life.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Street life artistry reflected in a portrait with lamp post eyes.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Silhouette of a person walking past a colorful mural, capturing the raw beauty of street life.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Shadows cast on columns with a person walking by, capturing street life's raw beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Silhouette of a person with street lights reflected, showcasing street life's raw beauty.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Child playing with a ball beneath a large moon sculpture in an urban setting, capturing the raw beauty of street life.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Shadow of a person on concrete, blending with a streetlamp, highlighting the raw beauty of street life photography.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Street life captured with colorful, blurred lights and a person in the foreground, showcasing urban vibrancy.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Street life beauty captured in a photo of a marching band member in a red uniform, holding cymbals against a clear sky.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Person sitting in front of a large ad display captures the raw beauty of street life at night.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Photographer captures street life beauty with a reflection of a man in blue shirt holding a phone, mirrored in shiny surface.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black and white photo of street life: a person walks on a sidewalk pulling a trash bin, crossing zebra lines.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Man smoking in the backseat of a car, showcasing raw street life beauty in a black and white photograph.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Street life scene with two men in red shirts organizing red bags and cardboard boxes near a "Keep Clear" sign.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Street life photography: person capturing image of red umbrella on sidewalk with smartphone.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Street life captured with a blurred figure passing by a store window with mannequins and reflections of city activity.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Silhouette with fiery element against a cloudy sky, capturing the raw beauty of street life photography.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Photographer captures street life: person cleaning under arched doorways in a minimalist urban setting.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Silhouette of a person with a broom against a large building wall, capturing the raw beauty of street life.

    mossa_avenue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!