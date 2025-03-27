ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to introduce you to the work of Mossa Avenue, a passionate street and documentary photographer. For the past 11 years, Mossa has been capturing moments from the streets — honest, raw, and often beautifully imperfect slices of everyday life.

Currently based in Athens but constantly on the move, Mossa believes that traveling is essential for broadening both a photographer’s eye and portfolio. When he’s not out shooting, he’s busy writing, creating YouTube videos and podcasts (Street Hunters), curating exhibitions, and doing everything he can to share his love for street photography with others.

If you’re curious to learn more about the photographer and discover the best images we’ve selected for you today, just keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | mossaavenue.com | youtube.com