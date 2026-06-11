“That Didn’t Look Like Her”: Shakira’s World Cup 2026 Opening Show Fuels Speculation About Altered Appearance

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Shakira‘s performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, sparked an unexpected controversy.

While the singer delivered a vibrant rendition of the tournament’s official song, Dai Dai, some viewers speculated that the woman on the field was not Shakira at all.

The theory quickly spread across social media, with users pointing to her seemingly different height and what they described as unusual facial features as evidence.

Highlights Shakira headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City, performing the tournament's official song, ‘Dai Dai.’

Her appearance sparked widespread speculation online, with some netizens suggesting that she had been replaced by an impersonator.

Fans quickly dismissed the theories, pointing to rehearsal footage, her distinctive facial scar, and more as proof that the singer on the field was indeed Shakira.

“I have a real doubt: Is that Shakira? Something tells me it’s an impersonator,” one user wrote.

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A performance meant to launch the 2026 FIFA World Cup instead ignited debate over Shakira’s appearance

Image credits: Instagram/shakira

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Shakira opted for a neon yellow bodysuit and white miniskirt for her opening ceremony gig.

She was joined at the center of Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca stadium by Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Burna Boy, as well as hundreds of background dancers.

Yet her performance was not busy enough for netizens to avoid dissecting her looks.

Image credits: Getty/Carl Recine

“Call me crazy, but that didn’t look like her,” an X user said, while another called the singer “Shakira from Temu.”

“Too tall, and she didn’t know how to dance. What happened to that hip movement?” a third asked.

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Several claimed the one who opened the World Cup was renowned Shakira impersonator Rebeca Maiellano, also known as Shakibecca, who has over 600K followers on Instagram.

Image credits: Getty/Europa Press Sports

Others, while accepting that the woman was indeed Shakira, flagged various changes in her visage.

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“I think something was done to her face and it’s still in recovery,” one user noted.

“She has had surgery, and I can’t recognize her anymore,” another said.

Shakira’s fans sounded off just as quickly as her detractors, defending her appearance with their own observations

Shakira salvando el evento como siempre Shakira hace historia al ser su cuarta copa del mundo. Falta la final con Madonna y BTS que será aún mejor con un halftime. Shakira reina indiscutible mundialista pic.twitter.com/K80GlVOTsa — Shakira World 💎 (@shakiracarla) June 11, 2026

One person asked all those who thought Shakira was replaced by an impersonator at such a massive event if they were “tripping.”

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A second laughed at the theory, arguing that she looked different only because “she has glasses on.”

“Haha, people are so ridiculous, really. Now they doubt if Shakira was Shakira. What is next? A reptilian conspiracy theory?” a third probed.

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A fourth posted a video of Shakira rehearsing at the Estadio Azteca stadium a day before, writing, “Yeah, it was her, haha. Yesterday she was rehearsing. She just looks a little different with that hair color.”

The video was taken from Shakira’s official Instagram account and showed her dressed in a black crop top and black leggings.

“It’s been a non-stop rehearsal week for us. We are ready!! Can’t wait to see you all tomorrow at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony,” she wrote in the caption.

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A fifth Shakira fan posted a collage of her picture from the opening ceremony and a previous interview, pointing to the scar on her forehead to assure cynics that the one who performed on Thursday was not an impersonator.

“She has the same chickenpox scar,” they said.

Mexico is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the US and Canada, and both countries will host their respective opening ceremonies on Friday

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Canadian singer-songwriters Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline the Canadian opening ceremony at BMO Field in Toronto before Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, June 12.

In the USA, Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the USA takes on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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Mexico also saw performances by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and South African singer-songwriter Tyla, in addition to Shakira and Burna Boy.

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Shakira will team up with Madonna and K-pop boy band BTS to headline a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the final on July 19.

She has been a fixture at FIFA, having contributed Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Image credits: Instagram/shakira

Dai Dai, this season’s official song, means “Come on, Come on” in Italian.

Speaking with People magazine in June, Shakira said the lyric “what broke you once made you strong” encapsulates her journey in both showbiz and personal life, and that is what drew her to it.

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“The World Cup isn’t officially underway until Shakira shows up. Let’s sing along,” a netizen remarked

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