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“That Didn’t Look Like Her”: Shakira’s World Cup 2026 Opening Show Fuels Speculation About Altered Appearance
Shakira performing with dancers in vibrant yellow and white costumes at World Cup 2026 opening show stirring altered appearance talk
Celebrities, Entertainment

“That Didn’t Look Like Her”: Shakira’s World Cup 2026 Opening Show Fuels Speculation About Altered Appearance

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Shakira‘s performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, sparked an unexpected controversy

While the singer delivered a vibrant rendition of the tournament’s official song, Dai Dai, some viewers speculated that the woman on the field was not Shakira at all.

The theory quickly spread across social media, with users pointing to her seemingly different height and what they described as unusual facial features as evidence.

Highlights
  • Shakira headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City, performing the tournament's official song, ‘Dai Dai.’
  • Her appearance sparked widespread speculation online, with some netizens suggesting that she had been replaced by an impersonator.
  • Fans quickly dismissed the theories, pointing to rehearsal footage, her distinctive facial scar, and more as proof that the singer on the field was indeed Shakira.

“I have a real doubt: Is that Shakira? Something tells me it’s an impersonator,” one user wrote. 

RELATED:

    A performance meant to launch the 2026 FIFA World Cup instead ignited debate over Shakira’s appearance

    Shakira holding multiple soccer balls on a football field at World Cup 2026 event

    Image credits: Instagram/shakira

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    Shakira opted for a neon yellow bodysuit and white miniskirt for her opening ceremony gig.

    She was joined at the center of Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca stadium by Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Burna Boy, as well as hundreds of background dancers.

    Yet her performance was not busy enough for netizens to avoid dissecting her looks.

    Shakira performing in yellow outfit with backup dancers at World Cup opening

    Image credits: Getty/Carl Recine

    “Call me crazy, but that didn’t look like her,” an X user said, while another called the singer “Shakira from Temu.”

    “Too tall, and she didn’t know how to dance. What happened to that hip movement?” a third asked.

    Screenshot of social media post questioning Shakira's appearance at World Cup 2026

    Image credits: X/NewsTVReal

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    Several claimed the one who opened the World Cup was renowned Shakira impersonator Rebeca Maiellano, also known as Shakibecca, who has over 600K followers on Instagram.

    Shakira and male singer performing with dancers during World Cup 2026 show

    Image credits: Getty/Europa Press Sports

    Others, while accepting that the woman was indeed Shakira, flagged various changes in her visage.

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    “I think something was done to her face and it’s still in recovery,” one user noted.

    “She has had surgery, and I can’t recognize her anymore,” another said.

    Shakira’s fans sounded off just as quickly as her detractors, defending her appearance with their own observations 

    One person asked all those who thought Shakira was replaced by an impersonator at such a massive event if they were “tripping.”

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    A second laughed at the theory, arguing that she looked different only because “she has glasses on.”

    “Haha, people are so ridiculous, really. Now they doubt if Shakira was Shakira. What is next? A reptilian conspiracy theory?” a third probed.

    Social media post showing Shakira's World Cup 2026 performance fueling altered appearance speculation

    Image credits: X/_elan_

    A fourth posted a video of Shakira rehearsing at the Estadio Azteca stadium a day before, writing, “Yeah, it was her, haha. Yesterday she was rehearsing. She just looks a little different with that hair color.”

    The video was taken from Shakira’s official Instagram account and showed her dressed in a black crop top and black leggings.

    “It’s been a non-stop rehearsal week for us. We are ready!! Can’t wait to see you all tomorrow at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony,” she wrote in the caption.

    Shakira in yellow outfit and sunglasses at World Cup 2026 opening event

    Image credits: Getty/MB Media

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    A fifth Shakira fan posted a collage of her picture from the opening ceremony and a previous interview, pointing to the scar on her forehead to assure cynics that the one who performed on Thursday was not an impersonator. 

    “She has the same chickenpox scar,” they said.

    Mexico is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the US and Canada, and both countries will host their respective opening ceremonies on Friday

    Tweet questioning if the World Cup performer is Shakira or an impersonator

    Image credits: X/alanenserio

    Canadian singer-songwriters Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline the Canadian opening ceremony at BMO Field in Toronto before Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, June 12.

    In the USA, Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the USA takes on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

    Wide shot of FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony with stadium crowd

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin C. Cox

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    Mexico also saw performances by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and South African singer-songwriter Tyla, in addition to Shakira and Burna Boy.

    Shakira performing with dancers at World Cup 2026 opening show

    Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

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    Shakira will team up with Madonna and K-pop boy band BTS to headline a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the final on July 19.

    She has been a fixture at FIFA, having contributed Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

    Shakira posing indoors in colorful crop top and corset

    Image credits: Instagram/shakira

    Dai Dai, this season’s official song, means “Come on, Come on” in Italian.

    Speaking with People magazine in June, Shakira said the lyric “what broke you once made you strong” encapsulates her journey in both showbiz and personal life, and that is what drew her to it.

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    “The World Cup isn’t officially underway until Shakira shows up. Let’s sing along,” a netizen remarked

    Tweet claiming Shakira did not look like herself at World Cup 2026 opening

    Image credits: From_305_

    Tweet praising Shakira's legendary World Cup performance

    Image credits: 789_tom91365

    Tweet questioning if appearance was really Shakira at World Cup 2026

    Image credits: xMelanieT

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    Tweet agreeing that appearance did not look like Shakira at World Cup

    Image credits: MKieze

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    Tweet agreeing with others doubting Shakira's appearance at World Cup 2026

    Image credits: zeezeeshot

    Tweet praising Shakira's waist at World Cup 2026 opening show

    Image credits: TorpedoEl17836

    Tweet praising Shakira's World Cup masterclass performance

    Image credits: Wabuchi24

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    Tweet celebrating Shakira's World Cup 2026 singing debut

    Image credits: LordswillY35486

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    Tweet praising Shakira's stage presence at World Cup

    Image credits: Emmahill2002

    Tweet calling Shakira's World Cup 2026 opening act perfect

    Image credits: Iwana0981

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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