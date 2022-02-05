I created a series of pictures of the streets of Los Angeles.

I strolled through the streets randomly and took dreamy pictures of art deco buildings, giving an urban pastel side to this beautiful city.

#1

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Russ Kincade
Russ Kincade
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful photos. L.A. has so many people per square inch, it is amazing that she got these shots that make it look nearly unpopulated.

I studied photography at the Efet school in Paris. Right after I got my diploma, I flew to Bora Bora in French Polynésia where I started to work as a wedding photographer. Quite quickly I got noticed and became one of the 30 rising stars of photographers in 2015.
#2

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Peilin Li
Peilin Li
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow you were actually able to capture the feeling of what its like to be in a dream

#3

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

In 2016 my husband and I started to take photos from above with the help of drones and as we were the 1st ones creating these types of images, we've been interviewed by DJI and published worldwide for this new idea.

Right after I went to Cuba, I took photos very differently from what we are used to seeing in this city, which led me to start taking photos in a different field: travel. Since then, I have been mixing my work between wedding and travel photography.
#4

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#5

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Joy
Joy
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of The Florida Project. Watch it if you can. It's unforgettable.

The most difficult part of the creative process for me is finding time to travel but I like it when I take a picture that I feel reflects my inner way of seeing things.

I am passionate about photography as it gives me the opportunity to express my vision of the world and if some people can be touched by my work that s very rewarding.
#6

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Sawyer Kidder
Sawyer Kidder
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this pic I’m making it my background

#7

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Xenith
Xenith
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's it, I'm moving to LA. Does it come included with a house (joke)

I like Los Angeles for its cool way of life and its amazing light. I was there in February and discovered new areas like downtown, which is a unique place.

I am still going to travel to discover new cities. I am also starting to do travel illustrations that you can find on my Etsy shop, which is also another way to express my vision of the world I live in.
#8

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#9

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Bri Lancaster
Bri Lancaster
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you sure this is LA? No oceans here have such blue waters 😂 I was born here and lived here my whole life so I would know.

#10

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#11

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Onie McGurk
Onie McGurk
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful color pallet!

#12

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

ALEXIS CISNEROS
ALEXIS CISNEROS
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to play here as a kid with my cousins and auntie

#13

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#14

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#15

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#16

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#17

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#18

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#19

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#20

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#21

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#22

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#23

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#24

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

ALEXIS CISNEROS
ALEXIS CISNEROS
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my grandma lived there for a while i think, i remember it had that " surf" sign but i may be wrong

#25

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#26

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

Peilin Li
Peilin Li
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why are there numbers on the walls?

#27

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

#28

Dreamy Los Angeles

HeleneHavard Report

j miller
j miller
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most of these are Venice Beach area...NOT a good look at "LA" as many beach areas do make an extra effort to keep the area looking good.

