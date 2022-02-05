7Kviews
I Traveled To Los Angeles And Took Dreamy Pictures There (28 Pics)
I created a series of pictures of the streets of Los Angeles.
I strolled through the streets randomly and took dreamy pictures of art deco buildings, giving an urban pastel side to this beautiful city.
Beautiful photos. L.A. has so many people per square inch, it is amazing that she got these shots that make it look nearly unpopulated.
I studied photography at the Efet school in Paris. Right after I got my diploma, I flew to Bora Bora in French Polynésia where I started to work as a wedding photographer. Quite quickly I got noticed and became one of the 30 rising stars of photographers in 2015.
In 2016 my husband and I started to take photos from above with the help of drones and as we were the 1st ones creating these types of images, we've been interviewed by DJI and published worldwide for this new idea.
Right after I went to Cuba, I took photos very differently from what we are used to seeing in this city, which led me to start taking photos in a different field: travel. Since then, I have been mixing my work between wedding and travel photography.
The most difficult part of the creative process for me is finding time to travel but I like it when I take a picture that I feel reflects my inner way of seeing things.
I am passionate about photography as it gives me the opportunity to express my vision of the world and if some people can be touched by my work that s very rewarding.
I like Los Angeles for its cool way of life and its amazing light. I was there in February and discovered new areas like downtown, which is a unique place.
I am still going to travel to discover new cities. I am also starting to do travel illustrations that you can find on my Etsy shop, which is also another way to express my vision of the world I live in.
Are you sure this is LA? No oceans here have such blue waters 😂 I was born here and lived here my whole life so I would know.
my grandma lived there for a while i think, i remember it had that " surf" sign but i may be wrong
Also be nice to see without the same filter throughout.
Art Deco is beautiful.
It would be nice to have the photos individually labeled.
