In 2016 my husband and I started to take photos from above with the help of drones and as we were the 1st ones creating these types of images, we've been interviewed by DJI and published worldwide for this new idea.

Right after I went to Cuba, I took photos very differently from what we are used to seeing in this city, which led me to start taking photos in a different field: travel. Since then, I have been mixing my work between wedding and travel photography.