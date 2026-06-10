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For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, 48 nations will compete across three host countries, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, in what FIFA has billed as the biggest and most ambitious World Cup ever staged.

Set to run from June 11 through July 19, the tournament features several historic milestones.

Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca will become the first stadium to host three World Cup opening matches, while football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both expected to make record-breaking sixth World Cup appearances.

FIFA has even borrowed a page from the Super Bowl playbook by introducing a star-studded halftime show for the final match, co-headlined by Shakira, Madonna, and BTS.

The sheer scale of the tournament has prompted an unprecedented level of preparation in the United States, which will host matches across 11 cities.

Image credits: Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

To oversee security and logistics, U.S. President Donald Trump established a dedicated White House task force for the 2026 World Cup and appointed himself as its chairman.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the magnitude of the event and pledged that the United States will deliver "the best World Cup ever."

Yet as the opening whistle draws closer, global attention has increasingly shifted away from the action on the pitch and toward a growing list of controversies unfolding off it.

Over the past few weeks, players and longtime fans of the sport have raised concerns about a series of incidents linked to the United States' role as the tournament's primary host.

From visa disputes and lengthy detentions at border checkpoints to fears surrounding immigration policies and international travel restrictions, critics argue that the country has created significant obstacles for people attempting to participate in football's biggest event.

The controversies have sparked heated debate online, with many fans even questioning whether the United States was the right choice to host the tournament in the first place.

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"We should never allow this mistake to happen again. The US hosting the World Cup is and will always be a big mistake," one frustrated fan wrote.

Another commented, "I think America shouldn't host the World Cup again. This is stupid and embarrassing..."

"You guys are missing the salient point of this whole matter: No one in America gives a flying f**k about soccer," one user claimed, while another argued that the tournament had become overshadowed by issues that had little to do with football itself.

Others were even more blunt. "The football's not even started and it's chaos in America," one user wrote.

As millions of fans prepare to travel across North America for the month-long spectacle, here are 8 controversies involving the United States that triggered outrage ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.