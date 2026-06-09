Bianca Censori Takes Her Antics To A Whole New Level As She Milks A Cow In Bizarre New Video With Kanye West

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Bianca Censori once again raised eyebrows after appearing in a bizarre new music video for her husband, Kanye West, taking her headline-making antics to a whole new level.

The appearance came in West’s newly released Gemini Season, which debuted on Monday, June 8, to coincide with the rapper’s 49th birthday.

In one of the video’s most talked-about scenes, Censori was seen provocatively milking a cow while wearing sultry lingerie, with the unusual visuals matching the track’s explicit lyrics.

Highlights Bianca Censori raised eyebrows after appearing in lingerie while milking a cow in Kanye West's latest music video.

The bizarre visuals sparked backlash online, with some viewers calling the stunt a "humiliation ritual."

Despite public concern, Bianca previously insisted her provocative appearances are artistic choices she makes willingly.

One user reacted online, “So gross, what is wrong with this world! Did the cow even consent to this????????”

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Bianca Censori’s latest provocative antics in support of her husband Kanye West’s music video left many viewers cringing online

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Kanye West, also known as Ye, has returned to the music industry following the release of his 12th studio album, Bully, in March of this year.

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His wife, Bianca Censori, has since taken an active role in his comeback, including directing the music video for his track Father, featuring Travis Scott.

This marks the Yeezy architect’s evolution from being Kanye’s partner and muse to becoming a central creative collaborator.

Following her directorial debut with Father, Bianca tried her hand at directing another music video for Kanye’s Gemini Season.

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The self-directed visual serves as a promotional release for the deluxe version of his album Bully, which is scheduled to be released on June 19.

In the music video, Censori performs a series of provocative and unusual actions in a rustic setting.

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Dressed in a white corset paired with lace lingerie, she sits on a wooden stool in a mountainous landscape, milking a dairy cow into a glass jar while her barely covered backside faces the camera.

After filling the jar, Bianca hands it to Kanye, who steps into the frame and pours the fresh milk over her mouth, upper lip, and chest.

The Yeezy architect was seen milking a cow in a rustic mountainous setting while wearing revealing lingerie, paired with Ye’s explicit lyrics

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The visuals directly mirror the track’s explicit lyrics, which include lines such as, I wanna get k*nky. I think she’ll let me. I think she’s pretty.

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Social media users were largely unimpressed by the couple’s latest antics, with many harshly criticizing them.

One critic wrote, “Bianca directing this means they are both completely unhinged!”

Another user commented, “Kanye has run out of ideas and now resorts to complete stupidity. What does this accomplish… He just does it to s*xual lyrics and thinks its Picasso. Time to retire.”

“The fact that she directed the video means she probably came up with the concept herself lol. Two crazy minds in love,” added a third.

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One comment read, “Not sure how to respond to this. Oddly disturbing. Seems like we need a Freudian psychiatrist to interpret it…”

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Others echoed similar sentiments, writing, “What is this humiliation ritual… Song is trash so gotta do something to hype it.”

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“This dude was clearly replaced. zero way around it. The mockery here is something to behold lol.”

Just hours before the music video dropped, Bianca also celebrated her husband’s birthday by sharing a rare tribute on her Instagram Stories.

Netizens called the visuals a “humiliation ritual” for Bianca, with many even speculating that West “hates his wife” for subjecting her to such acts

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She posted a photo of Kanye in a leather jacket with the caption: “Happy birthday @ye I love you more than life.”

The music video, however, isn’t the first time Censori has participated in unusual public performances.

A few months earlier, in December last year, Bianca sparked debate online with her debut exhibition, titled BIO POP (THE ORIGIN), a creative event in Seoul, South Korea.

As a trained architect and designer, Censori created the exhibition as a feminist and spatial critique exploring how domestic structures shape the female body.

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At the time, she performed a series of domestic acts while wearing a vibrant, head-to-toe red latex catsuit, with her signature dark hair slicked back.

For the first ten minutes of the performance, she stood in a dimly lit, minimalist kitchen set, where she robotically and silently mimed domestic chores such as baking a cake and heating liquids on a stove.

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After finishing her routine at the stove, she wheeled a bar cart into a dining room section, where the curtain opened to reveal a shocking furniture installation.

Instead of traditional structures, the metal frames resembled medical crutches and were explicitly designed to physically trap and contort real, live women who served as her doubles.

Following her directorial debut with Ye’s song Father, Censori tried her hand at directing another of his music videos

Ye celebrated his birthday in Amsterdam alongside Bianca. pic.twitter.com/eDh8ly2zhA — Hip Hop Community (@hiphop_communit) June 9, 2026

The women were reportedly forced into painful positions to function as table legs and chair frames.

According to Censori’s official website, the performance was designed to explore how private domestic spaces train and shape the human body.

The description stated that her custom furniture was meant to behave as an “apparatus that moulds the body, turning comfort into confinement and domesticity into architecture.”

While fans have repeatedly expressed concerns about Bianca, arguing that her fashion choices and provocative performances stem from Kanye’s influence, Censori has pushed back against such claims.

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In a February 2026 interview with Vanity Fair, the architect set the record straight, clarifying that her provocative looks are personal artistic decisions rather than something imposed by her rapper husband.

She shared, “I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do. Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never, ‘I was being told to do something.’”

She added that while they conceptualize outfits together, she values his input as a designer, asking, “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”

“I really don’t understand the appeal of this guy. He’s disgusting and he obviously hates his wife,” wrote one netizen online

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