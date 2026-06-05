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What started as a cryptocurrency launchpad has now evolved into something critics are calling one of the internet's most dystopian experiments yet.

Pump.fun GO, a newly launched bounty marketplace from crypto platform Pump.fun, allows users to pay strangers to complete virtually any task imaginable in exchange for cash rewards.

The system operates through a simple formula: one user creates a challenge, deposits money into escrow, and another user completes the task and submits proof for approval.

While some bounties involve harmless promotional work or social media engagement, others have quickly veered into far more controversial territory, with users offering thousands of dollars for extreme public stunts, permanent body modifications, and increasingly bizarre acts designed to generate attention online.

The platform was created as an expansion of Pump.fun, a Solana-based meme coin launchpad founded in 2024 by British entrepreneurs Noah Tweedale, Alon Cohen, and Dylan Kerler.

Their original goal was to simplify cryptocurrency creation and eliminate some of the scams that plagued the memecoin market.

Introducing pump fun GO: Pay ANYONE to do ANYTHING



Create & complete bounties for ANY task and leverage the power of humans & money across the globe



The world is at your fingertips. It’s time to GO 👇 pic.twitter.com/TvmIeAoTOB — Pump.fun (@Pumpfun) June 4, 2026

However, critics argue that the company's latest venture transforms internet attention into a marketplace where almost any action can be bought, sold, and monetized.

Because Pump.fun GO embraces a "pay anyone to do anything" philosophy, it has already sparked concerns about exploitation, public safety, and harassment.

Critics warn that financially vulnerable individuals may feel pressured to complete humiliating, risky, or potentially harmful tasks for relatively small payouts.

Others fear the platform could encourage increasingly extreme behavior as users compete for larger rewards and viral fame.

The controversy has led many internet users to compare the platform to Netflix's dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, which frequently explores how technology and financial incentives can erode morality and human empathy.

Some observers specifically pointed to the Season 7 premiere episode, Common People, which follows a financially struggling man who performs increasingly extreme acts for money, while others noted similarities to Season 3’s Shut Up and Dance, in which anonymous figures manipulate strangers into carrying out bizarre real-world tasks.

Image credits: Netflix

Social media users wasted no time drawing parallels. "They literally just made the Black Mirror episode," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "People always praise Black Mirror but they weren't exactly ever super unrealistic."

A third warned, "I'm sure nothing will go wrong when strangers are getting paid to do crazy stuff in public during a time when unemployment is rising, so people might be desperate enough to do some truly dangerous or despicable things."

Others echoed the sentiment, with one user joking, "Maybe the writers were time travelers explaining us the future," while another wrote, "Black Mirror was a peek into future timeline."

"The Black-Mirror-crazy-premise to reality pipeline is getting shorter and shorter."

Here are some of the most disturbing and controversial bounties that have appeared on the platform so far.