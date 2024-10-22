ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, filled with ghost stories, spooky cartoons, and mischievous adventures with my brother. In high school, we'd cause harmless chaos, and in college, Halloween parties became legendary moments I'll never forget.

As I got older, my passion for Halloween only grew. Living in NYC, I love how the city transforms—decorations everywhere, bars embracing the spooky spirit, and the crisp fall air setting the perfect mood. One year, my friend and I attended the Halloween parade, but instead of braving the crowded streets, we found the real energy a block away. I started photographing these moments in 2006, capturing the essence of Halloween in NYC.

#1

I Took Pictures Of People In Costume From 2006-2013 During Halloween In NYC

Evil clown attack. Who doesn't love evil clowns?

Christopher Wells filmmaker
These pictures are from my coffee table book titled Halloween NYC 2006-2013, and I'm also selling prints from my online gallery. The images in my book are a celebration of incredible memories and the vibrant, gritty energy of Halloween. These photos let me relive the magic, and I’m excited to share them with fellow enthusiasts. Happy Halloween!

This is just a fraction of what's in the book, which has over 150 pages of Halloween pictures.
#2

Leatherface in NYC, holding hands with his wife. It's the small detail that makes the shot—showing what Leatherface might do in his off time. Without it, the picture wouldn’t have the same impact.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#3

Zombie Michael Jackson. When someone fully commits to character for a photo, it’s just awesome.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#4

Lego people having fun in NYC. Capturing all these creative Halloween enthusiasts was such a blast.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#5

Asian doms. This picture works because the middle one ain't got time for me and is on the phone. It's real and I'm glad I took it.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#6

Asian Hulk is flexing and having a blast!

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#7

Spaceman with zig-zag lines. The energy in the shot complements his suit perfectly.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#8

Pageant zombie. I love the play of positive and negative space in this shot. I left the shutter open a bit to create some cool effects."

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#9

Wonder Woman smoking a cigarette, a puppy in her purse. She tried to hide the cigarette, but I loved the moment and snapped the shot. Her expression, the smoke, and her attitude—it's perfect.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#10

Evil Teletubbies. Imagine seeing these two lurking in the shadows of your apartment—now you hopefully can.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#11

Asian vampires with a little flair.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#12

Sexy women posing showing a little peekaboo.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#13

A female dominatrix with her sub. I don’t think they were playing characters—this is their real life, and I captured a fun moment.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
#14

Naughty women with fake bruises wearing button downs.

Christopher Wells filmmaker
