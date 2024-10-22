ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, filled with ghost stories, spooky cartoons, and mischievous adventures with my brother. In high school, we'd cause harmless chaos, and in college, Halloween parties became legendary moments I'll never forget.

As I got older, my passion for Halloween only grew. Living in NYC, I love how the city transforms—decorations everywhere, bars embracing the spooky spirit, and the crisp fall air setting the perfect mood. One year, my friend and I attended the Halloween parade, but instead of braving the crowded streets, we found the real energy a block away. I started photographing these moments in 2006, capturing the essence of Halloween in NYC.

