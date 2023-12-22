ADVERTISEMENT

Despite strong ties formed with an ex through shared experience, after a break-up, a person has to adjust to the new boundaries, especially when they were the ones to break their partner’s trust, a relationship, or simply are the ones who wish to use their ex without their consent. Unfortunately, it may become even more challenging when it involves some critical situations or children.

At least such was this Redditor’s issue with her ex-husband of 6 years, whom she no longer keeps contact with, simply dropping off his kid at her place without her consent and making her force him out of the delivery room.

A woman divorced and cut ties with her husband due to him cheating on her, yet was recently left with his kid

The man and the woman he cheated with have a 3-year-old son and were expecting their second child

Recently, the man’s girlfriend was giving birth and due to complications, the man needed to get to the delivery room

The man left his son at his ex’s place before she could protest and the woman ended up calling the police

A woman brought her story to the Reddit AITA community online asking if she was a jerk to call the police after her ex-husband dropped off his kid at her place without her consent.

The woman explained that she had been married to her husband for 6 years before they divorced at the end of 2020 due to him cheating with “Kate”. After the divorce, the man moved out of her house and they haven’t spoken since.

However, the man and the woman he cheated with have a 3-year-old son, and the man recently dropped the boy off at her place without any warning. The man only quickly told her that “Kate” was giving birth to their second child and needed him in the delivery room due to complications.

The man left before the woman could protest and didn’t reply to her calls and texts. The woman had plans and ended up calling the police and explaining the situation.

The police took the man’s child and the woman only later received a call from her ex calling her a jerk, as the police forced him out of the delivery room. This meant the man missed the birth of his second child in addition to his girlfriend being in intensive care due to complications.

The woman insisted the man should have planned where to leave his kid ahead of time, yet her family and friends were divided about whether she was a jerk in this situation.

The man was forced out of the delivery room and missed the birth of his kid while his girlfriend ended up in intensive care

The woman later received a call from her ex calling her a jerk while her friends and family were divided

Signs that may indicate a person is being taken advantage of were listed by Verywell Mind and these included a person asking for favors without considering another person’s availability or preferences, and appearing disinterested in another person after their needs have been met.

Red flags also included being affectionate only at times when it is convenient for them or until the person gets what they want. Finally, they brought up a person not being there for one close to them in their time of need.

Verywell Mind emphasized that being taken advantage of can lead to significant mental health problems, which may manifest symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and trauma, possibly causing difficulty trusting others and forming new relationships.

Finally, they advised in such situations to set boundaries, work on self-esteem, build self-compassion, recognize one’s value, and seek guidance from a health professional or someone one looks up to.

Coming back to the original story, the woman’s post gathered 11.9k upvotes and people judged she was not the jerk in this situation, commenting that it was the father’s responsibility to plan ahead and refrain from including “dump boy on ex with no notice” in this plan.

What’s your take on the situation? Please, share your thoughts in the comment section below.

