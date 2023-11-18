While most of us watch multiple films a year, if not every single week, the annual number of movies produced each year is staggering. In the US alone, in 2022, there were 1,691 films produced and released. Unless you devote every single day to watching 3 to four films a day, you will simply never be able to see them all.

And this is just in the US. That same year, India put out a staggering 1,361 films, while Mexico came in third, with 1,289 productions. While you absolutely should explore the cinematic work of other countries, it can be a bit overwhelming, when you realize that most countries have been putting out movies from before we were born.