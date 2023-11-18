ADVERTISEMENT

The drama, the set, the acting, the dialogue, there are certain film moments that end up sticking in our brains. Whether it is a fiery monologue or the stranger-than-fiction human drama happening behind the scenes, the world of cinema tends to attract a lot of attention for good reason.

The Good Films” is a Facebook page dedicated to all things cinema, from iconic scenes to the magic of moviemaking. So get comfortable, perhaps prepare to update your re-watch list as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorite posts. Comment your thoughts and feelings below. 

#1

Ridley Scott Says He Cast Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon After Seeing Him In Joker “I’m Staring At Joaquin And Saying, ‘This Little Demon Is Napoleon Bonaparte.' He Looks Like Him"

#2

Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio Sharing The Big Screen Again After 30 Years For Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killer Of The Flower Moon’ (2023)

#3

Remember, Remember, 5th Of November!

While most of us watch multiple films a year, if not every single week, the annual number of movies produced each year is staggering. In the US alone, in 2022, there were 1,691 films produced and released. Unless you devote every single day to watching 3 to four films a day, you will simply never be able to see them all.

And this is just in the US. That same year, India put out a staggering 1,361 films, while Mexico came in third, with 1,289 productions. While you absolutely should explore the cinematic work of other countries, it can be a bit overwhelming, when you realize that most countries have been putting out movies from before we were born. 
#4

Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014)

#5

Florence Pugh On The Set Of Midsommar (2019)

#6

Marisa Tomei & Robert Downey Jr In Positano, 1994

However, in terms of pure revenue, no one comes even close to North America. The combined US and Canadian box office market was 25.9 billion dollars in 2022, over three times larger than its closest competitor, the European Union ($7.4 billion in 2022.) For better or worse, this is why cinema and Hollywood are roughly synonymous. 
#7

Stop Crying It’s Just A Movie Scene The Scene:

#8

Dakota Johnson And Mia Goth On The Set Of Suspiria, 2018

#9

50 Years. 10 Films

In the US, around seven hundred million movie tickets are sold every year, but this actually puts it in second place, behind the giant that is India. In the subcontinent, nearly one billion movie tickets are sold yearly, a testament to the number of films produced and the sheer loyalty of the nation's fans. 
#10

When Your Friends Tell You What You Did Last Night When You Were Drunk:

#11

Christopher Nolan On The 'Correct Answer' To The ‘Inception’ Ending: "The Point Of The Shot Is Leo's Character Doesn’t Care" "He’s Moved On And Is With His Kids, The Ambiguity Is Not An Emotional Ambiguity"

#12

Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix On The Set Of ‘Joker Folie À Deux’

Indeed, while many local film productions do suffer from an influx of (predominantly) American films, it’s a testament to just how popular cinema is as a mass-market art form. Economists see the movie industry as incredibly competitive, a winner-take-all bloodbath between production companies. After all, while people will go to many films over a course of a year, it’s not that common to see more than one a day or even a week. 
#13

The "Kiss Of Death" (In Italian, "Il Bacio Della Morte") Is A Sign Used In The Mafia That Signifies That A Member Of The Crime Family Has Been Marked For Death, Commonly As A Result Of Betrayal

#14

Julia Roberts 1989

#15

Young Brendan Fraser, 1990s

Unfortunately, this is also one of the reasons so many films now are remakes, sequels, prequels, or otherwise related to an existing property. If you don’t believe me, find the movie lineup of your nearest cinema and count how many feature films are truly new and untried stories or concepts. 
#16

Mia Goth And Anya Taylor Joy On Emma Set

#17

#18

This Scene From ‘The Hunt’

However, the flip side of this volatility is that smaller, often independent production companies can pull off smash hits if they release the right product at the right time. This uncertainty does at least push companies to make something new, albeit after they have exhausted their catalog of existing IPs. 
#19

- Password, Please. - “Love You For 10,000 Years.” Chungking Express (1994)

#20

If You Start Lord Of The Rings, The Two Towers On December 31st At 21:13:19 You Will Start The New Year With Théoden Saying:

#21

Happy New Year

Uniquely, at least in the United States, the majority of workers in Hollywood are part of a union, from writers, all the way to production staff, like camera operators, grips, set designers, and other, intrinsic parts of moviemaking. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has over 150,000 members, for example, making it larger than most large companies. 
#22

“I Believe We Did”

#23

Rachel Weisz

#24

This Is The Last Photo Taken Of Hachikō, A Japanese Akita Dog Remembered For His Unwavering Loyalty To His Owner

Hachikō belonged to Professor Eizaburo Ueno who lived in Shibuya and taught at Tokyo Imperial University during the early 1920s.  Every day, Ueno would walk to Shibuya Station with Hachikō and take the train to work. Once he was done for the day, he would take the train back and return to the station at precisely 3 PM. Hachikō would always be there waiting patiently to accompany the professor home.  One day, Ueno suffered a stroke and never arrived at the station. Hachikō went to the station every day for 9 years until his death in 1935.

Similarly, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), recently in the news for its largely successful writers strike, has around 130,000 members. This allows the actual workforce of Hollywood to protect itself and employ collective bargaining to make sure production companies don’t end up exploiting the thousands of folks involved in the movies we love. 
#25

Iconic Movie Pics

#26

Quentin Tarantino & Uma Thurman After One Month In Georgia

#27

Barbenheimer Global Box Office In Just 10 Days. Barbie Budget - $128-$145m, Oppenheimer Budget - $100m

As massive as these numbers sound, they should underscore just how many people are actually involved in the production of a major film. Setting aside the cast and crew, who can number in the hundreds, there is a vast ocean of auxiliary staff and cottage industries all around filmmaking, from accountants specializing in film accounting to camera repair folks. 

#28

Pedro Pascal Teaches Us How To Be A Good Father. A Shot

#29

Brad Pitt As Cliff Booth In Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood (2019)

#30

Too Much Talent In One Pic. By Annie Leibowitz, 2003

This is why such a large part of film content is not exactly about the film itself, but about all the things that end up happening behind the scenes, from drama and struggles to the sheer creativity some productions had to employ to get something to work on camera. This is why “The Good Film” and other, similar pages end up prospering. 
#31

Partners In Crime

#32

‘Oppenheimer’ Has Zero CGI Shots, According To Chistopher Nolan

#33

Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Commodus’ In ‘Gladiator’ (2000) How Would You Rate His Performance Out Of 10?

#34

Salma Hayek & Penelope Cruz On The Filming Of The Bandidas

#35

Johnny Depp And Salma Hayek, 1995

#36

Brad Pitt In 'Meet Joe Black', 1998

#37

Tonight… We Are All Lieutenant Dan

#38

Alain Delon And Monica Bellucci, 1989

#39

“Don’t Cry, It’s Just A Movie”, The Movie:

#40

Rachel Weisz In ‘The Mummy’ (1999)

