32 Mesmerizing Food Carvings By World Champion Daniele Barresi (New Pics)
In the right hands, food can become a masterpiece, and Daniele Barresi, a food carving designer from Italy, is proof of that.
Daniele started carving at a young age, and now is a world champion in this craft. From intricate knife work to actual sculpting, the artist creates beautiful artwork that continues to captivate people. In addition to carving, Daniele works as a pastry chef and currently resides in Sydney, Australia.
More info: Instagram | danielebarresi.net | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.