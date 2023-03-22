70 Weird Food Combinations That Some People Swear By
It's said, "to each their own," and this saying also applies to the food we eat. Still, if someone saw us dipping French fries into ice cream or a milkshake, we would risk getting a "bombastic side eye" from a passerby. Ironically, this is one of the least weird food combos that exist in the world! Blame a spike in hormones, call it a guilty pleasure or exquisite taste, but many of these so-called strange food combos actually work and are enjoyed by many. Even served in fine-dining restaurants!
It's known that salty foods go so well with sweet ones; hence, no wonder many weird but good food combos involve pairing the two. However, how weird can the weird get? We could probably agree that the weirdest food combos don't seem like they can co-exist on the same plate or be in one's mouth simultaneously. And having to eat those together might sound like a TikTok challenge that could go viral. Though certain weird combinations of food can upset your stomach and cancel your later-day plans, not all weird food combinations are a strict no-go and, once tried, might become a staple in your diet regime! We are not implying you should be pouring maple syrup over your bacon, but at the same time, you could!
If you are open to discovering crazy food combinations that some people swear by and actually see yourself trying something new, keep on scrolling. Below, we've compiled some of the weirdest food combinations that will either excite your taste buds or make you question (again) where humanity went wrong. And if you aren't picky about your food pairings or have a stomach of steel, who knows, you might find a dinner option there! Tried any of these weird food pairings? Give them an upvote! Perhaps there's a weird food combo you encounter often, yet it hasn't been mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!
Pizza And Strawberries
Fans of pineapple on pizza, this one is for you. Much like the latter, the pizza's savory flavors go nicely with the strawberries' sweetness; hence the two complement each other really well.
Sausage Pork With Gummy Bears
Whoever came up with this — who hurt you?
Pickles And Ice Cream
Definitely sounds like one of those downright bizarre preggo cravings! Fun fact, there's a pregnancy-focused cookbook called "Pickles and Ice Cream"! Still, we're not here to judge since we do enjoy an ice cream & fries combo!
Popcorn And A Glass Of Wine
How is that a weird food combination? A glass of wine with popcorn epitomizes an ideal movie night! Even better if you are watching a chick flick. Honestly, they should offer this combo in movie theatres.
This is great at the movies until the box starts leaking.
Popcorn And Marshmallows
Honestly, popcorn and marshmallows sound like a delicious combination, especially given how much we love these delights separately!
Cottage Cheese And Pineapple
Right, so apparently, one of our morning staples is considered an odd food combination! And honestly, the pairing of creamy and sour cottage cheese with acidic and sweet pineapple is superb. But we also don't mind pineapple on pizza, which explains things.
Brie And Jam Sandwich
This may be our favorite strange food pairing on the list! The combination of sweet jam and brie's complex flavor profile that goes well with both sweet and savory flavors is divine!
Watermelon And Salt
If you haven't tried this combination, you would assume that salt will dry up the watery, sweet flavor of the watermelon. The exact opposite, though, is true. Apparently, a dash of salt can actually improve the taste of the watermelon's inherent sweetness!
Bloody Mary And Steak
We don't simply mean ordering the two things together. No, many recipes actually combine the two, with the meat being marinated in a Bloody Mary-like concoction. Apparently, the delicious drink tenderizes the beef perfectly and infuses the steak with rich flavor.
Sesame And Chocolate
Sesame seeds are often associated with McDonald's buns, but sesame is incredibly adaptable, which is why there are so many ideas for sesame and chocolate treats! And honestly, this is a simple yet delightful flavor combination that you didn't realize you needed. Even Lindt, pioneers in all things chocolate, offers a chocolate bar with sesame!
Peanut Butter And Mayo
It turns out that during the 1930s through the 1960s, the Great Depression played a significant role in the popularity of the peanut butter and mayo sandwich. For many households in the South, the combination of peanut butter and mayonnaise was an affordable, calorie-dense option. Surprisingly, many people enjoy this unusual sandwich combination to this day!
Or 'How to Pay For Your Cardiologist's Summer Home'.
Black Bean Brownies
Apparently, some claim that these taste almost just like traditional brownies but with the added benefits of being somewhat more nutritionally balanced and gluten-free.
BlackBean Brownies. Not to be served at your next KKK Potluck.
Pepsi And Milk
This sounds like a pairing that would result in stomach pain and diarrhea. This combination, made popular by Lindsay Lohan's recent Christmas commercial for Pepsi, soon went viral, and, apparently, Pilk (Pepsi + milk) is now a thing.
Cherry Blossom-Flavored Lay's
Ok, cherry blossoms are flowers, so flower-infused potato chips have the potential to smell lovely, but to taste nice? We want to believe this was a manufacturing mistake, but we can't wrap our heads around what could have led to this.
Melted Chocolate On A Cheese Pizza
Two rich, creamy foods that are delicious on their own are cheese and chocolate. Together, though? This really sounds like something a pregnant woman would crave! And though not pregnant, we must admit that we wouldn’t mind taking a bite.
Ice Cream And Fries
To discover this combo, one must have accidentally dropped their fry in the ice cream and thought, “damn, that’s actually good!” And although you may be ordering those separately, you have definitely eaten them simultaneously. Well, we did. Solid 8/10.
Popcorn And Hot Sauce
Drizzling Salsa Valentina on salted popcorn in Mexico is as normal as pouring butter over it. Popcorn, like chips and tortillas, is also made of corn making it a suitable combination with hot sauce.
Strawberries With Balsamic Vinegar And Black Pepper
Strawberries served with balsamic vinegar provide a unique, gourmet touch to this beautiful summer fruit. Apparently, it's a popular ice cream and milkshake flavor in fancy restaurants! (Haven't been to one, so can't confirm.)
Blueberries And Steak
This unusual pairing of flavors may support the cliche that opposites attract. We are not saying to drizzle your filet mignon with blueberries. However, reducing blueberries by also adding balsamic vinegar and sugar might result in a jaw-dropping steak sauce.
Hot Sauce And Ice Cream
This list is testing our open-mindedness and rationality because we would have never imagined that a combination like this even existed and even more that it could work. Apparently, it does for some people, but we're torn on this one.
Popcorn And Milk
Yes, combining popcorn and milk is a thing. Apparently, historical cues imply that the precursor to what we now know as cold breakfast cereal was popcorn and milk with sugar sprinkled on top!
Grilled Cheese With Apples
The pairing of sweet and savory flavors just naturally complements one another. Give this odd meal combo a try the next time you're in the mood for something a bit unusual!
Banana And Mayonnaise Sandwich
We might be open-minded and willing to try new things, but this combo is next-level even to us.
Cinnamon Roll Hamburger Bun
Honestly, this seems quite promising! Given how popular creative burger buns are at the moment, it would not surprise us that sweet bread and a warm cinnamon glaze would go nicely with a juicy burger.
Broccoli And Flamin' Hot Cheetos
What are the odds you would find Flamin' Hot Cheetos and broccoli on the same plate at a high-end restaurant? Apparently, this unique meal combination is served at Chef Koketsu's Park Avenue restaurant in New York City.
Cold Pizza Dipped In Soda
Our initial thought — someone certainly was under the influence when they attempted this. Let's be fair; we wouldn't specifically dip a pizza slice in soda. However, if we accidentally spilled some soda on it, well, you obviously won't throw the slice away! But dipping it on purpose — that's in the red zone of our weird-o-meter.
Grilled Pineapple And Tabasco Sauce
Interestingly, if someone randomly suggested this combo to us, we would be dubious. On the other hand, if we saw it on a fancy restaurant's menu, we would be instantly drawn to try it out. Not sure why, but that's the truth.
Fish Fingers And Custard
Surprisingly, it's not bad. In fact, it's quite good! Perhaps not something one would opt to have on a regular basis, but it tastes way better than expected!
Pickles And Oreos
"Honey, I crave some pickle and Oreo sandwiches!"
Bananas And Ketchup
Bananas and ketchup are one of those strange meal pairings that sounds really disgusting, yet some people actually enjoy it. To each their own, we suppose!
Ketchup And Ranch Dressing
Every fast food chain has a "secret" sauce for its burgers, often made of mayo, ketchup, and various seasonings. And considering how popular the ketchup and ranch combo is, potentially, ranch could be the secret ingredient to some of the recipes!
Prosciutto And Melon
Prosciutto with melon is a traditional Italian appetizer that combines sweet and salty flavors gracefully. Both the food and the presentation are lovely and colorful. Though cantaloupe is the most common melon used, we believe honeydew would complement it just as well.
Chocolate And Avocado
While guacamole and avocado toast first come to mind when you think of avocados, apparently, they also go nicely with sweet foods. Chocolate is a great example!
Avocado With Honey
You'll enjoy avocado with honey if you enjoy butter and honey or peanut butter and honey on toast or biscuits!
Sriracha And Peanut Butter
Although the peanut butter and sriracha combo will never be superior to the good ol' PB&J, sriracha has that sweet aftertaste, too, but without the sugar rush effect! Definitely an odd pairing, but definitely worth a try.
Mustard And Oreos
Apparently, the 2020 TikTok trend which involves adding mustard to an Oreo and eating it has put down roots. And although it may seem an odd combination to some (us included), quite a few people actually like the pairing.
Coca-Cola And Red Wine
Although it might initially seem like a bad idea, red wine and Coca-Cola combine surprisingly well. You'll be pleasantly surprised after you give it a try!
Banana Grilled Cheese
This one is for those times when you feel like adding a little extra something to your grilled cheese, but all you have is a banana that is about to go brown. Definitely one of the strangest variations of sweet and salty.
Fried Egg On Pizza
Though unusual, it isn't necessarily weird, isn't it? In fact, using pizza crust instead of bread is not a bad idea. Definitely not more nutritional, but potentially more delicious!
Potato Donut
Apparently, potato donuts are a thing, and ostensibly, those are delicious. And because we love potatoes and donuts on their own, we are optimistic (and praying) that this actually tastes good.
Chocolate And Beets
Excuse us... what? Don't think we have ever seen the words chocolate and beets being used in a single sentence, let alone as a combined dish! Though apparently, some people swear by this combo, claiming that the earthy flavor of beets pairs amazingly well with the taste of chocolate to produce a rich, moist, and delicious treat.
Cheetos And Milk
You may now have milk with something other than cereal at breakfast. Apparently, these cheesy nibbles pair well with sweet milk. However, if you do try this concoction, we do recommend hanging around by a bathroom, at least for the first hour or so.
Salami And Grapes
This concoction definitely fits the category of "I'd never make it myself, but if someone offered it to me, I'd try." Though, this combo could work as a wine appetizer!
Strawberries, Sour Cream, And Brown Sugar
The latest fad in healthy breakfasts consists of plain Greek yogurt with a drizzle of honey and chopped fresh fruit. But sour cream? Honestly, using sour cream instead of Greek yogurt doesn't appear to be a wild substitution, given that the two have virtually comparable flavors.
Champagne And Watermelon
Since strawberry is a popular garnish for alcoholic beverages, we don't find this pairing weird, though definitely unusual. Apparently, it's also a thing to soak watermelon cubes in champagne for about 24 hours and then have those served with chopped mint. Actually sounds rather appealing for summer!
Split Pea Miso And Barley Koji Ice Cream
Miso is a tangy fermented soybean paste often used in savory dishes like ramen. However, its salty flavor also goes quite well with sweet delicacies like caramel and chocolate. And apparently, golden-hued miso ice cream is quickly gaining popularity in ice cream shops worldwide!
Olive Oil And Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Hamburgers
Because it can be served as either sweet or savory, peanut butter’s versatility makes it a staple in every cupboard. Hence, we’re not surprised that the smooth PB variation could taste incredibly good on a burger with some crispy bacon!
Cheddar Cheese And Apple Pie
Apple pie with cheese has a long history. Perhaps you love it. Perhaps you hate it. Maybe you’ve never tried it. Still, it is so adored that many people believe the classic dessert would be incomplete without it!
Mango And Chili Powder
Mango with chili powder is another popular Mexican concoction as commonplace as drizzling spicy sauce over popcorn. Pretty much every fruit vendor in Mexico will offer you fresh mango dashed with lime juice and chili powder.
Peanut Butter And Cheese
Since cheese and peanut butter are traditional sandwich toppings, you may make a sandwich combining the flavors of two famous sandwiches. Apparently, it's a match made in heaven. But is it really? Let us know in the comments!
Cream Cheese And Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Something might be wrong with our taste buds, but they are thrilled by the idea of combining Flamin' Hot Cheetos and whipped cream cheese together! This combo works, though we're not sure why.
Potato Chip Salad
Show this to a friend who thinks eating a whole bag of chips counts for a proper meal. Hopefully, they will include at least some greens in their ration by eating potato chip salad.
Sweet Avocado Toast
Apparently, combining sweet jam with smooth, creamy avocado results in a delightfully unexpected pleasure. Could this weird food combo be a good substitute for dessert? We are sure willing to try this one!
Jelly And Scrambled Eggs
Honestly, can't be mad at this one. We probably should, but we aren't. We can see a bodybuilder eating this for breakfast while also craving something sweet.
Ramen And Melted Kraft Single Slice
Apparently, ramen and melted Kraft single slices combine well together. And honestly, we don't see why not!
Cream Cheese And Olive Sandwich
Though it doesn't look very IG-worthy, we see why this could have some potential. We also can understand why someone would absolutely despise this combination.
Hot Chocolate And Cheese
Apparently, this is a local specialty in Valle del Cocora, Spain. And yes, you do have to put the slices of cheese into the cup.
Doritos And Mac N' Cheese
Honestly, looks delicious, and the word "weird" simply doesn't fit the majesty of mac n' cheese, whether served with or without the Doritos.
Rice With Ketchup
In many Slavic countries and numerous places worldwide, the rice, shashlik, and ketchup combo is enjoyed quite frequently, especially in the summer when the shashlik season is officially open.
Hot Dog With Grape Jelly
It looks like something a kid would come up with when asked what they want to eat for breakfast. Apparently, jelly is now used on the hot dog instead of ketchup and mustard.
Peanut Butter And Mango
We've already established that peanut butter is versatile and goes with many things. Apparently, some really enjoy their PB sandwiches with a slice of mango on top. Again, to each their own!
Spaghetti With Yogurt
According to people, this odd pairing actually works. Apparently, the pasta serves as a hearty and fulfilling base, while the yogurt gives the spaghetti a creamy texture and tangy taste. Though doubtful, we are actually willing to try this one!
Butter And Sugar Sandwiches
Creamy butter spread over a hot slice of toasted fresh bread is yum-my and can stand for a quick, on-the-go snack. But with sugar? Though unusual, we can see the potential of this white bread, butter, and sugar combo as a spin on traditional French toast.
Strawberries And Basil
If you've considered pairing strawberries with balsamic vinegar, strawberries and basil make an equally delicious combo. Several recipes combine strawberries with basil, and the two also make for a refreshing summer drink!
Green Apples And Salsa
Why wouldn't green apples work well in salsa if fruits like pineapples and mangoes do? They offer a tangy flavor and help to balance the heat in spicy dishes with their acidic taste; hence, we can see the potential!
Blackberry And Rosemary
Both blackberry and rosemary have intense flavors — the former is sweet and tart, and the latter is savory and bitter. Yet the rosemary's tangy flavor and subtle zing go very well with the blackberry's sweetness. We can definitely see mixologists experimenting with this combo!
Waffle With Pasta Sauce
If you didn't know, your beloved waffles could be served with Nutella OR pasta sauce. Although the latter may seem like an odd pairing, apparently, some actually prefer this combo.
Oreos And Orange Juice
This weird food combination may have potential considering that both orange and chocolate are popular flavors. Like milk, orange juice softens the cookie while infusing it with a sweet, citrusy flavor. Yet, can it beat the Oreo & milk combo? Absolutely not.
Popcorn And Ketchup
Mexicans do enjoy hot sauce-topped popcorn; perhaps the American analog of this topping may be ketchup. And honestly, this can’t taste too bad. Sticky fingers are guaranteed, though.