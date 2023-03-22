It's said, "to each their own," and this saying also applies to the food we eat. Still, if someone saw us dipping French fries into ice cream or a milkshake, we would risk getting a "bombastic side eye" from a passerby. Ironically, this is one of the least weird food combos that exist in the world! Blame a spike in hormones, call it a guilty pleasure or exquisite taste, but many of these so-called strange food combos actually work and are enjoyed by many. Even served in fine-dining restaurants!

It's known that salty foods go so well with sweet ones; hence, no wonder many weird but good food combos involve pairing the two. However, how weird can the weird get? We could probably agree that the weirdest food combos don't seem like they can co-exist on the same plate or be in one's mouth simultaneously. And having to eat those together might sound like a TikTok challenge that could go viral. Though certain weird combinations of food can upset your stomach and cancel your later-day plans, not all weird food combinations are a strict no-go and, once tried, might become a staple in your diet regime! We are not implying you should be pouring maple syrup over your bacon, but at the same time, you could!

If you are open to discovering crazy food combinations that some people swear by and actually see yourself trying something new, keep on scrolling. Below, we've compiled some of the weirdest food combinations that will either excite your taste buds or make you question (again) where humanity went wrong. And if you aren't picky about your food pairings or have a stomach of steel, who knows, you might find a dinner option there! Tried any of these weird food pairings? Give them an upvote! Perhaps there's a weird food combo you encounter often, yet it hasn't been mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!