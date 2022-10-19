Cooking is an art. To truly understand what flavors best complement one another takes lots of experimentation. A chef must be brave enough to try new things and take risks. Even if a combination turns out to be repulsive, at least the artist learned something. Plus, you know what they say: one chef’s trash is another man’s favorite questionable food combination. (Or something like that...)

Recently, Reddit users have been sharing their favorite meals and snacks that other people just don’t understand, and we’ll warn you, some of them might cause you to raise your eyebrows. So below, we’ve gathered some of the most intriguing culinary concoctions that people absolutely swear by, as well as an interview with the Reddit user who sparked this conversation in the first place. As controversial as these may sound, we think that if you keep an open mind, you might even find a meal or snack that’ll make it into your regular diet as well. 

Be sure to upvote the suggestions you find most shocking or that you would actually be willing to try, and feel free to share your own beloved yet misunderstood food combos in the comments. Then, if you’re interested in expanding your palette even further, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring questionable snacks and meals right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Mashed potatoes. Sunny side up runny eggs. Flip the egg over onto the potatoes. My comfort food. My boyfriend thinks I’m crazy whenever I make it with leftover mashed potatoes.

ikogut , Paul_Cowan Report

18points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
2 hours ago

Level up by reheating the mashed potatoes in a waffle iron

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Strawberries dipped in sour cream and then brown sugar.

hotrodford , Eljay Report

14points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
2 hours ago

Nothing weird about strawberries Romanoff!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Grilled cheese with strawberry jam. The sweet and savory contrast is delicious.

NeverSawOz , Jason Reed Report

12points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

In Greece it's very common to eat cheese pie with honey. Or fried feta with honey.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Depending on whether you’re a picky or adventurous eater, this list might affect you in a variety of ways. If you’re open minded when it comes to food, many of these might sound delicious, or even completely normal. As a person who will try anything (as long as it’s vegan), I have to admit that very few of these combinations sounded strange to me. In fact, for people that don’t have any dietary restrictions or preferences, I would say that many of these pairings sound perfectly delicious! 

But food is sometimes a sensitive topic. We get set in our ways (and sometimes assign moral value to things, like saying that pineapple on pizza is wrong) and often forget that there are infinite combinations out there that might actually blow our minds. So to learn more about how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to the Reddit user who asked others to share their favorite meals and snacks that no one understands. The author of this question, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Bored Panda, “I asked the question because I have a favorite weird favorite myself, and I was curious what others would say!"
#4

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Baby carrots and peanut butter. It’s so good! The carrots are sweet and have a high enough water content to help break thru the peanut butter. Perfect snack, in my opinion.

barryandorlevon , Kona Gallagher Report

12points
POST
Hatchet
Hatchet
Community Member
2 hours ago

Baby carrots are broken "adult" carrots that are shaped in a machine

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos A slide of cheddar cheese and a raw onion.

It’s [bad] on your breath so I have to save it for when I’m off work and not wearing mask otherwise I’m tearing up all day. But super yummy, creamy cheese with a snap of onion, perfection.

Nurse49 , alleksana Report

10points
POST
Kerry Bullen
Kerry Bullen
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Delicious.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Mac 'n' cheese topped with apple sauce. Something about the hot and cold contrast as well as the salty/ creamy and sweet/smooth contrast. Idk, it just works for me. I've been eating it this way since I was a child.

sixacorns , Vancouver Bites! Report

9points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is an imitation of a classic mountain dish called Alplermagroni (in various spellings across Switzerland). Macaroni and small potato chunks in a creamy cheesy sauce served with apple puree and crispy fried onions.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“My favorite weird food is a fresh baked garlic bagel from a real bagel place,” the author who sparked this conversation shared. “The kind with crunchy garlic bits covering the outside. Toasted with butter, salt and honey!” Honestly, that sounds delicious.

We were also curious what she thought of the replies her post received. “Nothing really sounds gross to me, but I didn't try anything I saw in the comments.” And when it comes to whether or not there are any combinations that should be considered truly bizarre, she’s open minded. “It's just a matter of preference!”
#7

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos I like to eat popcorn and milk like cereal

Electrical_Key_9626 , unixx.0.gmail.com Report

8points
POST
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I would eat that, its not so far removed from cornflakes which is corn based cereal. Popcorn is really good with ice cream too. So I think the dairy goes well with it! lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Peanut butter pizza. Dad made it as a joke when I was a kid and I still make it today.

cataclyzzmic , u/MarioMedina11 Report

8points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

ohellno

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos A coworker once brought corned beef hash to work and ate it on a toasted english muffin with cream cheese schmeared on. She had enough to share and everyone passed on it, but me. It's one of the best things I've ever had.

Thepandamancan23 , Kathy Maister Report

7points
POST

We also asked the author if there were any combos she would never dare to try. “I would try anything vegan or vegetarian,” she told Bored Panda. “But I'm really picky about meat and other animal products.” That’s understandable. I feel some sense of comfort knowing that my chances of being food poisoned are significantly decreased by not eating animal products. But more power to those of you who have absolutely no fears when it comes to food! Bon appétit!
#10

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Dark peppermint chocolate eaten with salt and vinegar potato chips. Making sure you have a bit of each in your mouth at the same time.

michaeldaph , Thad Zajdowicz Report

7points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
2 hours ago

I love both of those things separately but never thought of putting them together. I may have to try that some time.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Bacon jelly sandwich. Two pieces of white bread toast with bacon and strawberry jelly. Goes well with a glass of orange juice

FlyfishDailyMT , Ann Larie Valentine Report

7points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bacon. Nothing with bacon is weird, only delicious.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Picked this up from my Dad.

A piece of cake, doesn't matter if it's slightly stale, in a bowl, with milk poured over it.

Paula_King , Joy Report

7points
POST
1ch0
1ch0
Community Member
1 hour ago

This sounds actually tasty

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Some of the responses to this post were repeated many times, meaning that those combinations aren’t actually that bizarre. Apparently, lots of people love pickles and peanut butter! And while that is one pairing I have yet to try myself, I can already say that I know I would like it. I will be making a PB&P sandwich very soon. (Maybe even add some sriracha on it!) But it should not be shocking that some of these combinations work because a lot of cooking is just pairing various flavor profiles. For example, something salty, something sweet, something acidic and something creamy or fatty all in one dish is often a hit. There are infinite opportunities for what can be used for each of those components.

#13

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos I have soft boiled eggs on toast for breakfast nearly every day. So many people look at me weirdly when I tell them. Its like only poached , scrambled or fried exist. Some will be like “ ooh do you dip bits of toast in it?” And I’m like “nah, I peel it and put it in my toast (sliced in half, yolk runny, white cooked). Delish and healthy.

No one else does it and everyone gives me strange looks.

MrMarcusRocks , AntonMatyukha Report

6points
POST
Nash Nopper
Nash Nopper
Community Member
1 hour ago

absolutely normal in Germany

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Avocados mashed together with cold condensed milk.

Darwin343 , goblinbox_(queen_of_ad_h Report

6points
POST
Gourdeous
Gourdeous
Community Member
1 hour ago

Avocado milkshake in Brazil, often blended with condensed milk. Yum.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Once in a blue moon I'll microwave a frozen French bread pizza instead of baking it--it's objectively much worse this way but it tastes just like the bad microwaved rectangular pizza at the pool when I was growing up, which hits me right in the nostalgia. All it's missing is bits of paper plate stuck to the bottom.

advena-curiosa Report

6points
POST
DinoBambino
DinoBambino
Community Member
52 minutes ago

can't upvote enough

0
0points
reply

What is considered a “weird food combination” is also incredibly subjective. There are so many different cultures around the world eating a variety of different diets, so what is perfectly normal to one person might sound repulsive to someone on the other side of the world. That doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with either person’s palette, though. They just have different preferences. One classic example is how loved the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is to Americans. I have met many Europeans who say the combination sounds disgusting. And although they have heard of it and know it’s a staple for American kids to pack for lunch, I’ve met many people who wince at the thought of trying it. Sort of how I feel about eating baked beans on toast, a favorite of many Brits. I love an English breakfast, but I never ever touch the beans. 
#16

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos mint chip ice cream with peanut butter

ltwtrower , Gloria Cabada-Leman Report

6points
POST
#17

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos I think you have to be Australian to get this. Here goes; a buttered soft vegemite roll stuffed with Samboy BBQ chips. Anyone else?

CatBallou3 , foam Report

6points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Similar to Marmite in the UK, and we all know Marmite goes with everything right?... right?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Cottage cheese inside a hollowed out tomato

FancyDalifantes , Tambako The Jaguar Report

6points
POST
JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Absolutely normal

0
0points
reply

One of the most controversial food combinations of all time is pineapple on pizza. Most people have an opinion on this topic. And while I never felt passionately one way or the other, (I’ve enjoyed the occasional pizza with pineapples but it’s certainly not my go-to), I finally understood how people could be so shocked by the idea when I moved to Sweden and saw people putting banana on pizza. That was a new one for me. But the famous Hawaiian pizza came onto the scene in the 1960s, when an Ontario-based pizza joint owned by Sam Panopoulos started experimenting with creative toppings. And while the pizza flavor still sparks debate around the world, it’s simultaneously a cult classic. 
#19

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Whole pickled jalapeños, take off the stem end, dump out juice, fill with mac n' cheese and enjoy!

Awholelottasass , Bradley Gordon Report

5points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
2 hours ago

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Dill pickle and extra sharp cheddar cheese. Bite of both at same time and chew and its amazing.

digdat0 , Karolina Grabowska Report

4points
POST
Snickerdoodle
Snickerdoodle
Community Member
2 hours ago

Not as fancy but my bf likes eating a dill pickle with a kraft single wrapped around it. Thought it was weird until I tried it.

0
0points
reply
#21

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Pickled eggs, sausage , and sardines. Together

scrumbum1 , T.Tseng Report

4points
POST

Pickles and peanut butter is often regarded as strange craving pregnant women have, but apparently the combination came about nearly a century ago. During the Great Depression, resources were incredibly sparse, and people started to get creative with their rations to find cheap, filling meals. Thus, the peanut butter and pickle sandwich was born. But the combo makes perfect sense, as peanut butter can certainly be used excellently in savory meals. Ever had a pad thai with chopped peanuts on top, summer rolls dipped in a peanut sauce or a thai peanut curry? I would highly recommend all three!  
#22

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Cottage cheese with a c**p load of cracked pepper on top of garden herb triscut cracker with a zip of siracha

eathatflay86 , VadimVasenin Report

3points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cottage cheese with a c**p load of cracked pepper...period!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Dill Pickle and Peanut Butter sandwich. I first tasted it when I was stoned nearly 40 years ago and I still eat one two or three times a year. The two ingredients just mesh in a way I can't really explain.

Desertnurse760 , L.A. Foodie Report

3points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
2 hours ago

I like this too, with a tiny bit of butter on the toasted bread and chili crisp. The contrasting flavors, textures, and temperatures work.

0
0points
reply
#24

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Tuna casserole: Mac and cheese with canned tuna added. Add some diced pickle and I’m eating the entire batch to myself.

chouchchair , Twentyfour Students Report

3points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago

It’s not a casserole because I don’t bake it, bit I mix tuna in with my already cooked Mac and cheese. It gives it some protein and tastes good, especially if you add a seasoning to it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Are you salivating just from reading these responses, or have you lost your appetite for dinner? Whether you’re feeling inspired to get more creative in the kitchen or not, we hope you’re enjoying this list. Keep upvoting the combos you find particularly intriguing, and please feel free to share any of your personal favorites in the comments down below. I’m very interested to know what you pandas like to make when no one is around to judge you! And if you haven’t checked out our last article on the same topic yet, you can find it right here
#25

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Peanut butter, mayo, pickles, cheddar and lettuce on a sandwich. So good

Also salami and jelly sandwiches

WhizzleTeabags , Maximo Santana Report

3points
POST
#26

The day after a roast meat meal. Roast beef, sliced cold roast potatoes, mustard, cold gravy on buttery white bread sandwich.

Back off.

tt5b Report

3points
POST
Sheena Fidler
Sheena Fidler
Community Member
31 minutes ago

It's the best thing for lunch on a Monday.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Canned pears with miracle whip and shredded cheese

gardenclue , Ann Larie Valentine Report

3points
POST
J R Talbert
J R Talbert
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I had forgotten that! Me too!

1
1point
reply
#28

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Grilled peanut butter sandwich (make it like a grilled cheese except with peanut butter) with Worcestershire or A1 as a dipping sauce. Yum!!

GreenIZinMO , Lucas Guizo Report

3points
POST
#29

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Original lays or ruffles chips- doesn't matter the brand, as long as it's plain salty chip with caramel sauce (litehouse tub). Freaking delicious.
My depression food is a flour tortilla with some Nutella. Haven't had it in awhile but daaaaang it was satisfying.

-epm , Reuben Strayer Report

3points
POST
Lindsey Rose
Lindsey Rose
Community Member
2 hours ago

I love this soook much. Used to make this for 'running-hella-late breakfast for my daughter when she was little. If I ran out of nutella, I'd do PB roll-ups instead. Not a damn thing depressing about this. Yum.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

ketchup on mashed potatoes. hey. don't knock it, til you try it.

Report

3points
Lindsey Rose
POST
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
13 minutes ago

yeah I do this too, it tastes pretty good. sometimes I have it with butter too, the melty butter and sauce combo is nice on mash potato.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

- cottage cheese on baked beans. Even better if you have some ruffled potato chips to scoop it all up

- haven’t had it in awhile, but graham crackers dipped in orange juice was a childhood favorite

- Probably not all that weird, but a favorite dessert in elementary school lunches was a graham cracker sandwiched with chocolate frosting

Two bizarre meals/snacks I’ve witness from others that chilled me to my bones are:

1. My host dad in an exchange program I did would crush up half a sleeve of saltine crackers and eat them cold cereal style with milk for breakfast

2. A former coworker would eat uncooked instant oatmeal with old bay seasoning sprinkled in as a quick “desk snack”

EclipseoftheHart Report

2points
POST
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
1 minute ago

I used to take the graham cracker with frosting to school as well. I've thought about doing it again lately, but it's just too much sugar.

0
0points
reply
#32

Cream cheese and green olives. So yum. Sometimes rolled up in a flour tortilla.

BoringOption4043 Report

2points
POST
#33

Make a sandwich with white bread, peanut butter and sweet Thai chilli doritos. Great combo that I was hesitant about when my high friend made one, but it is a treat

Helsinki_x Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Cottage cheese, mashed with a fork, mix with vanilla, cinnamon and a sprinkle of sugar. Spread on toast, top with more cinnamon, stick under broiler for just a minute.

Grandma called it a cheese danish. She and I are the only ones who ever ate it, and now it's just me. Hubby and kids think it's disgusting.

ElenasGrandma Report

2points
POST
#35

Slice of ham, put like a tsp honey on it, fold and eat it like a taco.

Correct_Silver_5813 Report

2points
POST
#36

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos I used to eat chicken nuggets dipped in vanilla milkshakes. I loved it. Yet I hate fries dipped in milkshakes with a fiery passion. I can't eat any one of any of these anymore but I still like the taste. Along with orange juice and toothpaste. Barbeque or A1 steak sauce with mustard on a hamburger (no cheese. I hate cheese. Only bun, condiments, and meat patty) was my favorite.

Sugary_Cutie , dorukhan pekcan Report

2points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
2 hours ago

I do dip my chicken nuggets and fries in my milkshake. The milkshake has to be chocolate though.

0
0points
reply
#37

Buttered rice and ketchup. Haven’t had it in years. Started out as a struggle meal but it’s my secret pleasure.

hanksrocks Report

2points
POST
Snickerdoodle
Snickerdoodle
Community Member
1 hour ago

My sister used to like putting ketchup on her rice when we were kids.

0
0points
reply
#38

Steamed broccoli with mayonnaise

It’s how my family has always eaten it and for some reason it takes other people aback

(Also steamed artichokes with mayo - those tender leaves!)

SnooRadishes5305 Report

2points
POST
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I have this regularly, with chicken usually. Its pretty tasty!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Dark chocolate squares with salt&vinegar powder sprinkled on top

SaltandVinegarBae , Lisa Fotios Report

2points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

Chocolate with cheese puffs or chips (any flavor)!

0
0points
reply
#40

Curried egg and beetroot sandwich.

Vagsticles Report

2points
POST
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This would be delicious, I have beetroot sandwiches all the time and I love curried egg so the two together would taste pretty good I reckon :)

0
0points
reply
#41

Matzo brei.

You may now return to your previously scheduled programming.

SVAuspicious Report

2points
POST
#42

“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 56 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos Dried instant ramen with the season packet sprinkled on it.

I put my cream cheese on the top of my everything seasoning bagel to seal in the seasoning, then invert - it raises eyebrows, but whose car and lap and shirt isn't covered in bagel sprinkles, hmm???

bigmamapain , I G Report

1point
POST
#43

Microwaving the s**t out of marshmallows they end up chewy and sometimes crunchy after they cool off. Peeps are the best.

FartPie Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Tuna salad on toasted cinnamon raisin bagel

treeofpagoda Report

1point
POST
#45

Anytime we have a fire my girlfriend fills marshmallows with yellow mustard and then burns the s**t out of them.

Another favorite of hers is a chunk of banana on a slice of extra sharp cheddar with a bread and butter pickle chip.

No she's not pregnant and yes something is wrong with her.

Breakshite Report

1point
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

So much going on here, but WTF is a bread and butter peanut chip?

0
0points
reply
#46

Slice of white bread, shmear of sour cream, sprinkle of salt and pepper. Fold. Chomp.

Been making that snack since I was a teen and I crave it once in a while.

ChickenBootty Report

1point
POST
#47

White rice, tuna, ketchup and Tabasco

Started out as “broke meal” but honestly I just really like it

Jlp46821 Report

1point
POST
#48

Two things:

Parmesan bagel (Costco) toasted up and then cream cheese with honey. Wife thinks it’s crazy, I love it.

My grandma used to make the second, and most people think it’s crazy. A summer sausage sandwich. Use whatever bread. Nice sharp cheddar. Lettuce, onion, whatever veggies you want. Top with your favorite jelly and spicy brown mustard.

Dooley2point0 Report

1point
POST
#49

Banana and mayonnaise sandwich.

Mcj1972 Report

1point
POST
#50

Pepperoncini peppers with a cube of cheddar cheese. It’s got a zing with a little bit of heat that the cheddar mellows and yeah. I like it. None of my friends except maybe one has cared to try it

SleepyBear3366911 Report

1point
POST
#51

Before I learned about other cheeses besides mozzarella and Parmesan, I would add cream cheese to my spaghetti 🍝 I had a co worker witness my mixing and he just looked at me like I was a weirdo lol

I also like to eat tomato based soups with smashed egg yolks from boiled eggs. Idk what it is, but the egg makes is so creamy and delicious.

PowPowBeans Report

1point
POST
#52

No idea what this concoction is called, but I’ll cook up a bunch of egg whites, ground turkey, oven-roasted broccoli, diced tomatoes, some taco sauce and taco seasoning all in a pan, and then serve it over brown rice? Delicious! No one else in my house likes it or gets it, but I do.

SuperMario1313 Report

1point
POST
#53

My dad often eats banana and mayonnaise sandwiches pretty frequently. He swears by it

Decent_Echidna_246 Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Lamb Phall

DJuxtapose Report

1point
POST
Pandalea
Pandalea
Community Member
1 hour ago

?????

0
0points
reply
#55

Cheez Whiz and crunchy peanut butter sandwiches

TempestWest Report

1point
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cheez Whiz on celery.

0
0points
reply
#56

My step son dips croutons in hot sauce and eat them like chips and dip. I find it strange and weird but he seems to like it so whatever lol

Yeah__Wait__What Report

1point
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
2 hours ago

Your son is onto something

1
1point
reply
#57

I like using popcorn and cereal as croutons

(Obviously not something like Froot Loops. That would be too crazy... I use something plain like Chex or Crispix... Ok, maybe Cap'n Crunch too..)

YukiHase Report

1point
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

The crispy fried chow mein noodles as croutons.

0
0points
reply
#58

When I was a kid I used to love sprinkling powdered Tang on my toast instead of using cinnamon sugar lol

It tastes like an orange creamsicle on buttered toast!

Report

1point
Marie Dahme
POST
#59

ketchup on mashed potatoes. hey. don't knock it, til you try it.

Report

0points
Lindsey Rose
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hp brown sauce too

1
1point
reply
#60

Pizza rolls with the filling squeezed out and stuffed with ruffle potato chips!

Report

0points
*Laws*Of*Anarchy*
POST
#61

Cheez-Its dipped in cinnamon applesauce was a favorite snack when I was in junior high school. I still have it occasionally.

Report

0points
Amanda Rose
POST
#62

Cheez-its dipped in cinnamon applesauce was a favorite snack when I was in junior high school. I still have it occasionally.

Report

0points
Amanda Rose
POST
Amanda Rose (Submission author)
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ack! Please disregard the double posts. I got an error message and it went through twice.

0
0points
reply
#63

ketchup on mashed potatoes. hey. don't knock it, til you try it.

Report

-1point
Lindsey Rose
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tried it 3 times now & can confirm it's very nice

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!