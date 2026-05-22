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Telling your sibling that you can’t make it to their wedding might get you branded as “the villain” in your family. And yet, if their last-minute, expensive, international destination wedding with shifting goalposts and word of mouth info causes you a massive headache, it’s not easy to say “yes.”

A new mom vented online about how she refused to attend her own brother’s wedding in Italy because of his toxic behavior and awful communication. The man kept gaslighting her, and completely flipped when he got called out for his poor organizational skills. You’ll find the full story and the internet’s reactions below.

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Saying “no” to a wedding invite from your sibling is tough and can turn your family against you

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

This new mom shamed her toxic brother online for gaslighting her about his international destination wedding in Italy

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Image credits: Brock Wegner (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Image source: AutumnAbyss3

Transparency, good communication, and logistical support for your wedding guests are paramount

Image credits: GianCarlo Devita Films (not the actual photo)

If you genuinely want your loved ones, friends, and coworkers to attend your wedding, you have to make the event as accessible as you can. Good communication never goes out of style. If you’re doing a destination wedding, then you need to communicate as early and as clearly as possible and provide all the logistical support.

Your guests will likely be covering their (expensive) travel costs, so the least you can do is be upfront, transparent, and supportive. However, if you’re relying on word of mouth and opaque requirements to get the job done, you can’t exactly fault your guests for second-guessing their involvement in your Big Day.

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It probably won’t come as a shock to you that destination weddings can be massively expensive to organize. According to The Knot 2025 Real Weddings Study, which surveyed a whopping 17,000 couples who got married recently, the average domestic destination wedding cost was $39,000, while the average international destination wedding set you back $41,000.

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Compare that to the average hometown wedding, which cost $32,000 in 2025. Of course, you have to keep in mind that these are just that—averages.

What you pay will depend a lot on where you’re getting married, what your wedding packages are like, how many guests you’re inviting, what your food and entertainment are like, who you hire to help with the organizational headaches, etc.

The happy couple should be supportive and sensitive to their guests’ needs and expenses when they’re traveling abroad

Image credits: Samantha Fields (not the actual photo)

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As per The Knot, most couples choose the location of their destination wedding because “ it was interesting, meaning it was unique or it offered great sightseeing.” Furthermore, around half of the couples decided on the location because it was special to them. For example, they wanted to go back to the spot where they got engaged or first told each other that they loved them.

Brides magazine points out that, generally speaking, travel and accommodations are your guests’ responsibility. “Depending on the location, your destination wedding might require your family and friends to spend money on airfare, a few nights at a hotel, meals (aside from the wedding itself), entertainment, and local transportation. They also may need to take time off from work in order to make it to your big day.”

With this in mind, the happy couple might want to consider hosting a few extra meals and events to help their guest out. For example, you might want to throw a welcome dinner or a farewell brunch to show just how much it means to you that everyone showed up to celebrate your love.

“While you’re not required to rent a car for anyone, coordinating group transportation to and from the various events is a thoughtful touch, especially if alcohol is being served.” In other words, the logistical side of things is very important.

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We’d love to hear your take, Pandas! What would you have done if you were in the post author’s shoes? How would you react if a loved one refused to properly communicate about their destination wedding halfway across the world, or trampled over your boundaries? Have you ever said “no” to a wedding invitation before, and if so, why?

What was your own wedding like? Have you ever been to a destination wedding, whether domestic or international? Share your insights, opinions, and vents in the comments section.

Readers were shocked by the happy couple’s downright awful behavior toward their guests

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Here’s how more internet users reacted to the international wedding drama

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