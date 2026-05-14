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Couples that don’t just love but also respect each other make big decisions together, not separately and in secret. If you’re making an expensive purchase that is going to affect the entire family’s budget for years to come, it only makes sense to be completely transparent. Unfortunately, not everyone got the memo.

A devastated woman vented online, asking everyone to weigh in on her expensive, once-in-a-lifetime dream holiday gone wrong. She opened up about how her husband, in a selfish move, invited their friends to join them on the family-only trip without even bothering to ask her. You’ll find her story and the internet’s reactions below.

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Couples that trust and respect each other should communicate and make important decisions together, not in secret

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman, the primary breadwinner, booked a luxurious, dream vacation for her family. However, her husband decided to expand the guest list

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Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: SleepySquirre1

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Good communication is fundamental, but many couples struggle with it

Common-sense things sound obvious, but common sense isn’t all that common. So, the obvious things have to be repeated over and over (and over) again. Like the fact that you should not make important decisions without at least checking in with your partner.

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Like, if your significant other is the primary breadwinner and books a super expensive vacation abroad for you and your kids, you shouldn’t go around inviting other people without asking. Even if you’re the one paying for the holiday, check in with your spouse! It’s not hard to do. And it helps you avoid massive arguments and social awkwardness down the line.

It is beyond obvious that couples need to try to be on the same page when it comes to the important stuff like values, parenting styles, finances, etc. And yet, this is often easier said than done. Sometimes, we assume that we have the same wants and needs and forget to state what we think is obvious (and not-so-obvious to our partners) aloud. In other words, you might not intend anything malicious, but you still end up hurting your significant other’s feelings.

Other times, however, people want to maintain control of their partners, family life, finances, etc., so they intentionally don’t involve anyone else in the decision-making process. They don’t want anyone else to voice their opinions because they think they are always in the right.

The ‘cure’ for this is incredibly simple: constant, open, honest communication. However, ‘simple’ doesn’t mean ‘easy.’ Unfortunately, many people are low-key hypocritical. They assume that others can read their minds, while at the same time, they get frustrated that their partners don’t voice what they need.

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Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Arguments don’t have to be toxic. They can be healthy and help you get on the same page, so long as you’re both respectful

If you want good communication in your relationship, you need to be willing to set a good example and, well, communicate the way you want your partner to. The important thing here is not to judge either your partner or yourself for not becoming amazing communicators overnight. Habitual behaviors take time to form. It’s a long process with some inevitable mistakes along the way.

If you have an issue with your partner’s behavior, try to use lots of “I” statements where you explain to them how their behavior makes you feel and affects you.

The less you accuse them (even if they’re completely wrong and you’re fully in the right), the less defensive they get. The less defensive they get, the quicker you can get on the same page and actually look for ways to collaborate and compromise. You should have a clear goal in mind when you have these tough conversations, instead of wanting to prove to your partner that you are right.

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Some major communication pitfalls to avoid include things like giving your significant other the so-called silent treatment, bringing up their past mistakes, walking away from the conversation, and ramping up sarcasm and disrespect. What’s more, you should avoid yelling at your partner or insulting them.

Have either you or your partner made incredibly important or expensive decisions without asking each other’s advice before? How would you react if your significant other started inviting your friends to a family-only holiday that you paid for? What advice would you give new couples to help them communicate better? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Internet users weighed in on the sensitive situation, and the author interacted with them in the comments

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Here are other readers’ thoughts about the family drama

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The author shared an update after reading through everyone’s heartfelt advice

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Image credits: Ivan S / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: SleepySquirre1