Woman Can’t Stand Her Boyfriend Over His Weird And Entitled Behavior: “This Triggers Me So Much”

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Dating someone with a learning disability can, at times, be incredibly challenging. If you can’t communicate with them properly, if you always feel on different pages and out of sync, it can lead to lots of frustration, guilt, and even anger. You start to wonder whether the relationship is even worth saving.

This is the dilemma that one woman is currently dealing with. She asked the ‘Relationship Advice’ community to share its thoughts on whether she should break up with her boyfriend of two years, who has shocked her with his “incompetence” and “comfortably lazy” attitude that leaves her cleaning up his messes. You’ll find her full story and the internet’s assessment of their dating life below.

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It hurts to realize that your partner might not respect you, and that you are not in an equal partnership

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman vented about how she is thinking about leaving her boyfriend, who has a learning disability, due to his inconsiderate and incompetent behavior

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Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok_Character_1391

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Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. That being said, you have to work on your independence and support your partner in turn, too

Healthy relationships revolve around fundamental things like trust, respect, and good communication. Ideally, you want a partnership that feels fair. You want to find ways to support your partner while they also support you. And yet, you both have to have a certain amount of independence so that you’re not constantly leaning on your significant other as a crutch. If one partner is constantly forced to babysit the other, something feels unbalanced.

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Part of being a responsible adult means that you take ownership of your mistakes, learn from your mistakes, and do better next time. Nobody is ever perfect, and nobody needs to be. But you do need to put in effort to shore up your weaknesses when they are on full display.

For instance, if you see that your chronic forgetfulness and unorganized approach to life are frustrating your partner and forcing them to clean up your messes, you have to at least consider making changes to your behavior. That’s not to say that you have to stop being authentic, genuine, or ‘yourself,’ but you have to wonder: are you trying to be the best version of yourself?

The woman’s frustrations stem from the fact that her boyfriend, despite his flaws, is seemingly beloved by all. What’s more, he is highly organized at work, however, within the romantic relationship, he allegedly does not put in anywhere near the same effort. This leaves her dealing with headache after headache, navigating the costly and time-consuming expenses that flow from her partner’s mistakes. It is enough to make anyone second-guess what exactly someone gets out of such an unequal relationship.

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According to the author, her boyfriend has a learning disability that affects how he processes verbal information. Dating someone who struggles with this will require some patience and a lot of empathy. That’s understandable. And yet, at the same time, having a learning disability is not an excuse to treat your partner poorly or to dump all of your personal responsibilities on their shoulders.

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Slow processing speed can get worse as you get older. However, there are specific things that you can do to train your brain and improve your situation

As per the Cleveland Clinic, having a slow processing speed essentially means that it takes longer for you to take in, interpret, and respond to information. This can be visual or verbal. This is something that can affect people of all ages and create challenges at work, in school, and in social situations.

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“Slow processing speed doesn’t mean someone has low intelligence, but it can affect learning and problem-solving.” Slow processing speed often occurs alongside learning disabilities such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (also known as ADHD), dyslexia, and discalculia. Other conditions related to slow processing speed include autism spectrum disorder, dementia, and schizophrenia.

What’s more, many kids with slow processing speed have anxiety. However, researchers don’t yet know if the latter causes the former or vice versa.

Some of the main signs of having a slow processing speed include the following:

Getting overwhelmed by too much info all at once

Often missing social cues and finding it hard to keep up in conversations

Needing more time to make decisions or give answers

Repeatedly reading info to understand it

Finding it difficult to follow routines and directions

Struggling with finishing tasks on time, etc.

The bad news? Slow processing speed won’t go away as you age, and it may even get worse. The good news? There are concrete things that you can do to manage the condition. They involve healthy, brain-training activities like regularly reading, playing brain games, getting enough sleep, and eating healthy foods.

What would you do in such a situation, Pandas? How do you navigate frustrations with your partner? Where is the line where your significant other’s behavior would force you to consider breaking up with them? Share your thoughts below.

The internet had some very strong reactions to the relationship story. Here are their perspectives and pieces of advice

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Many readers had similar stories to share. Here are their experiences

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