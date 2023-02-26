Quick, Pandas, what’s the weirdest food combination that you love? Don’t think too hard about it, just say the first thing that pops into your mind. For us, it’s probably melon with ham and (alas!) pineapple on pizza. Delicious? Definitely! But not everyone would agree. We can see some of you pulling faces already.

Redditor u/wildwoodflower_ started up a scrumptiuosly fun thread on r/AskReddit after asking people about the food combos that they absolutely love, but others think are quite bizarre, and they gladly spilled the beans. Scroll down for some weird gastronomic inspo for your next meal.

We wanted to learn more about how different flavors work together, so we reached out to pie artist Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thePieous. She explained how in the right hands, it's possible to make any combinations work together, however, some are far more difficult to get right. She also revealed the most unusual pie flavors she's ever tried! Read on for Bored Panda's interview with the pie artist.