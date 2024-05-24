ADVERTISEMENT

Teo Zirinis is an illustrator from Athens, Greece, who loves drawing cute and funny visual puns. He started drawing as a child, filling his school books with sketches and comics, and this hobby turned into his career.

A few years ago, he created a series called "On The Puntrary!" which features clever puns and their silly opposites. Teo has taken part in t-shirt design competitions and sells his work online. His goal is to spread joy and make people smile with his art. Through his simple and fun illustrations, Teo shares his happiness with everyone who sees them.

More info: Instagram | handsoffmydinosaur.com | Facebook | Etsy