ADVERTISEMENT

I love painting animals using watercolor, acrylic, and digital mediums. Recently, I've started digitally adding them to photos to create cute scenes.

I'm lucky to have generous and talented friends who let me use their photography for this (with credit provided)!
More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cotton, In The Wild

Cotton, In The Wild

Cotton kittens added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Matcha Frog

Matcha Frog

Little green frog added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Fish Tank

Fish Tank

Watercolour betta fish added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Quizzical Owl

Quizzical Owl

Pygmy owl in a tree. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Serene Singapore

Serene Singapore

Cat watches over her domain in Singapore. Aman Khosla photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Round Kitty

Round Kitty

The perfect addition to a round sewer cover. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Frog-Sicle

Frog-Sicle

Is he in love or cooling off? Photo by Aman Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Nesting Swan

Nesting Swan

Swan added to the Cloud Gate statue photo by Tanya Ghosh.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Catpurrccino

Catpurrccino

Cat sitting below a menu I painted some time ago. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Hedgehog Happiness

Hedgehog Happiness

Hedgehog added to baseball mitt. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Fishy Tea

Fishy Tea

Watercolour goldfish added to photo by Aman Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Cats Will Lay On Anything

Cats Will Lay On Anything

Tuxedo cat named Sophia added to toast photo by Tanya Ghosh.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Unicorn Fish

Unicorn Fish

Watercolour painting of a unicorn fish trapped in a bubble. My photo of Roman square.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Lizard In A Tree

Lizard In A Tree

Watercolour gecko added to a tree. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Raccoon Den

Raccoon Den

Cool tree with natural hole on my walk route. This raccoon looked like he would like to live there.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Unlikely Buddies

Unlikely Buddies

Pig and tiger just doing their thing. Acrylic/digital painting added to safari photo by Rahul Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Comfy... One Might Say A Bored... Panda

Comfy... One Might Say A Bored... Panda

Panda added to forest photo by Aman Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Lazy Bear

Lazy Bear

Bear relaxes at the back yard studio. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Wet Cat

Wet Cat

Very irritated cat in the rain. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Turtle Friend

Turtle Friend

Turtle added to canal photo by Mehreen Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Kitty Gets A Blowout

Kitty Gets A Blowout

Cat gets salon treatment. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Curious Cat

Curious Cat

Tuxedo cat added to tree photo by me.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#23

"Defiance"

"Defiance"

Greyhound flouting the rules. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Swinging Sloth

Swinging Sloth

Life preserver tied to a tree at the local beach. Happy sloth takes a turn.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Prickly Porcupine Thistle

Prickly Porcupine Thistle

Porcupine added to thistle photo, my pic.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Possum Prankster

Possum Prankster

Photo taken in hospital bathroom. Needed to have someone messing with it.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Slip And Sliding Seal

Slip And Sliding Seal

Keeping cool this summer with the iconic Slip and Slide. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Snaily Snail

Snaily Snail

Cute snail in a flower. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Serenity Kitten

Serenity Kitten

Kitten meditating amongst the incense. Photo by Aman Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Are You Willing To Touch The Tummy?

Are You Willing To Touch The Tummy?

My cat, Pugly, added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Pleading Pitty

Pleading Pitty

Pitty dog would really like a taste. Photo by Tanya Ghosh.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Yorkie Puppy

Yorkie Puppy

He would like to let you know that his bowl is empty.

Watercolour/digital painting added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Flying Aussie Shepherd

Flying Aussie Shepherd

Australian shepherd dog practicing hurdles, acrylic painting added to photo my me.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Baby Elephant

Baby Elephant

Baby elephant added to Mehreen Khosla photo of a woven boat.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Pup-Ing Iron?

Pup-Ing Iron?

Dog working out. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hanging Hippos

Hanging Hippos

Hippos just hanging out at sunset. Rahul Khosla photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Mouse Manners

Mouse Manners

Mouse joins our Japanese pancake breakfast. Photo by Aman Khosla.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Dog

My Dog

My dog, Emilie, added to a photo of a cushion featuring a painting of her.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Xoloitzcuintle Puppy

Xoloitzcuintle Puppy

Xoloitzcuintle/Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican hairless puppy. My photo.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Funsize.art
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!