I Make Cute Art By Incorporating Animals Into To Photographs (39 Pics)
I love painting animals using watercolor, acrylic, and digital mediums. Recently, I've started digitally adding them to photos to create cute scenes.
I'm lucky to have generous and talented friends who let me use their photography for this (with credit provided)!
More info: Instagram | redbubble.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Cotton, In The Wild
Cotton kittens added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.
Matcha Frog
Little green frog added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.
Fish Tank
Watercolour betta fish added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.
Quizzical Owl
Pygmy owl in a tree. My photo.
Serene Singapore
Cat watches over her domain in Singapore. Aman Khosla photo.
Round Kitty
The perfect addition to a round sewer cover. My photo.
Frog-Sicle
Is he in love or cooling off? Photo by Aman Khosla.
Nesting Swan
Swan added to the Cloud Gate statue photo by Tanya Ghosh.
Catpurrccino
Cat sitting below a menu I painted some time ago. My photo.
Hedgehog Happiness
Hedgehog added to baseball mitt. My photo.
Fishy Tea
Watercolour goldfish added to photo by Aman Khosla.
Cats Will Lay On Anything
Tuxedo cat named Sophia added to toast photo by Tanya Ghosh.
Unicorn Fish
Watercolour painting of a unicorn fish trapped in a bubble. My photo of Roman square.
Lizard In A Tree
Watercolour gecko added to a tree. My photo.
Raccoon Den
Cool tree with natural hole on my walk route. This raccoon looked like he would like to live there.
Unlikely Buddies
Pig and tiger just doing their thing. Acrylic/digital painting added to safari photo by Rahul Khosla.
Comfy... One Might Say A Bored... Panda
Panda added to forest photo by Aman Khosla.
Lazy Bear
Bear relaxes at the back yard studio. My photo.
Wet Cat
Very irritated cat in the rain. My photo.
Turtle Friend
Turtle added to canal photo by Mehreen Khosla.
Kitty Gets A Blowout
Cat gets salon treatment. My photo.
Curious Cat
Tuxedo cat added to tree photo by me.
"Defiance"
Greyhound flouting the rules. My photo.
Swinging Sloth
Life preserver tied to a tree at the local beach. Happy sloth takes a turn.
Prickly Porcupine Thistle
Porcupine added to thistle photo, my pic.
Possum Prankster
Photo taken in hospital bathroom. Needed to have someone messing with it.
Slip And Sliding Seal
Keeping cool this summer with the iconic Slip and Slide. My photo.
Snaily Snail
Cute snail in a flower. My photo.
Serenity Kitten
Kitten meditating amongst the incense. Photo by Aman Khosla.
Are You Willing To Touch The Tummy?
My cat, Pugly, added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.
Pleading Pitty
Pitty dog would really like a taste. Photo by Tanya Ghosh.
Yorkie Puppy
He would like to let you know that his bowl is empty.
Watercolour/digital painting added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.
Flying Aussie Shepherd
Australian shepherd dog practicing hurdles, acrylic painting added to photo my me.
Baby Elephant
Baby elephant added to Mehreen Khosla photo of a woven boat.
Pup-Ing Iron?
Dog working out. My photo.
Hanging Hippos
Hippos just hanging out at sunset. Rahul Khosla photo.
Mouse Manners
Mouse joins our Japanese pancake breakfast. Photo by Aman Khosla.
My Dog
My dog, Emilie, added to a photo of a cushion featuring a painting of her.
Xoloitzcuintle Puppy
Xoloitzcuintle/Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican hairless puppy. My photo.