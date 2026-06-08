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Hugh Laurie Destroys “Clueless” Journalist’s ‘House’ Critique After Viral Complaint
Hugh Laurie sitting confidently in a black suit on a leather chair, embodying calm after journalist's viral critique.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Hugh Laurie Destroys “Clueless” Journalist’s ‘House’ Critique After Viral Complaint

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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More than a decade after House ended, Hugh Laurie briefly slipped back into his famous role to respond to a journalist’s criticism of the hit medical drama.

On Saturday, journalist Janet Murray posted a brief review of the series, which aired from 2004 to 2012 and starred Laurie as the brilliant but abrasive Dr. Gregory House.

Murray’s comments drew criticism from many fans of the show, and Laurie eventually joined the conversation on social media.

Highlights
  • A journalist's critique of the hit medical drama House sparked a heated online debate.
  • Hugh Laurie responded to the criticism in character, drawing millions of views.
  • Janet Murray later shared her reaction to her viral online exchange with the actor.

“Thank you for your critique, Janet,” the 66-year-old English actor wrote. 

RELATED:

    Journalist goes viral after House review nearly a decade after its end

    Hugh Laurie Destroys "Clueless" Journalist's 'House' Critique After Viral Complaint

    Image credits: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

    On June 6, Janet Murray, an independent writer and award-winning journalist, shared her thoughts on House on X. After recently watching the series, she pointed to what she saw as a repetitive formula.

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    “Patient has mysterious illness. Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong. Patient nearly d*es,” she wrote. 

    Murray argued that most episodes followed a similar formula, with House often facing professional consequences before a last-minute breakthrough solves the case.

    Hugh Laurie Destroys "Clueless" Journalist's 'House' Critique After Viral Complaint

    Image credits: @jan_murray/X

    “Eight seasons of this?” she asked. 

    Murray’s post quickly went viral, garnering more than 1.5 million views. While some users agreed with her assessment, others strongly disagreed, sparking a debate that eventually drew a response from Laurie himself.

    Hugh Laurie reacts to claims that House relies on repetitive formula

    Hugh Laurie Destroys "Clueless" Journalist's 'House' Critique After Viral Complaint

    Image credits: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

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    Following Murray’s viral post about the show’s recurring formula, Laurie responded on X on June 8.

    The actor thanked Murray for her comments and replied with the kind of dry sarcasm that made Dr. House one of television’s most memorable characters. Laurie won two Golden Globe Awards for the role.

    Laurie jokingly admitted that the creative team tried to mix up the formula, but those episodes did not please the network or the audience. 

    Hugh Laurie Destroys "Clueless" Journalist's 'House' Critique After Viral Complaint

    Image credits: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

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    He described Murray’s analysis as “trenchant” and cited other art forms that featured variations on the same theme to defend the show’s narrative structure. 

    “If all you see is hospital, medical, blah blah, then it wasn’t meant for you. Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel,” Laurie concluded. 

    His tweet drew nearly 8 million views, with many fans applauding his response while others criticized Murray for her assessment of the show.

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    YouTuber and film critic Critical Drinker lauded him for “eloquently destroying” Murray while calling her a “clueless journalist.”

    Janet Murray responds after her viral online exchange with Hugh Laurie

    Hugh Laurie Destroys "Clueless" Journalist's 'House' Critique After Viral Complaint

    Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images

    When asked why he chose to respond to criticism of a show that ended more than a decade ago, Laurie said the series remains close to his heart.

    Murray initially reacted to Laurie’s tweet, stating that it was a “badge of honor” to be roasted by the English actor. However, after multiple outlets covered the exchange, Murray said she was surprised by how quickly it attracted attention.

    Hugh Laurie Destroys "Clueless" Journalist's 'House' Critique After Viral Complaint

    Image credits: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

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    Writing for Unherd, Murray, who is more accustomed to writing about politics, free speech, and women’s rights, described her comments about the show as a “light-hearted observation.”

    She found Laurie’s response sharp, witty, and patronizing, describing their online interaction as a “good-natured” conversation. Despite being attacked by the show’s fans, Murray called the incident more “amusing” than “upsetting.” 

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    House is currently streaming on Hulu. 

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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