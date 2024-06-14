ADVERTISEMENT

We often think the quirks and mishaps of our daily lives are unique to us, but in reality, they resonate with many. Capturing these shared experiences, Mary, a talented cartoonist from Romania, has been creating comics that reflect the humor of everyday life. Her comics, inspired by her own observations, might be relatable to many of you, dear pandas.

Mary’s work focuses mostly on the little happenings in teenage life—disagreements with parents, first crushes, friendships, and dealing with siblings. Additionally, she illustrates how, with some time and perspective, problems that once seemed big now appear quite meaningless.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

mary.comics Report

#2

mary.comics Report

#3

mary.comics Report

#4

mary.comics Report

#5

mary.comics Report

#6

mary.comics Report

daqadoodles_1 avatar
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha I'm the mom. I say no as well though, but sometimes desicion making is quick: They needed the extra sweater/thingy anyway. (Or, I just got myself something)

#7

mary.comics Report

#8

mary.comics Report

#9

mary.comics Report

#10

mary.comics Report

theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am often unable to remember names, so everybody is "ma poulette" (my little chicken) for me :D

#11

mary.comics Report

#12

mary.comics Report

#13

mary.comics Report

#14

mary.comics Report

theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my little cousin was biting in the middle, that’s when I understood our relationship with monkeys

#15

mary.comics Report

#16

mary.comics Report

#17

mary.comics Report

#18

mary.comics Report

theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you remember the little clicking sound in the speakers when we were going to receive a call on his mobile ?

#19

mary.comics Report

#20

mary.comics Report

#21

mary.comics Report

#22

mary.comics Report

#23

mary.comics Report

#24

mary.comics Report

#25

mary.comics Report

#26

mary.comics Report

#27

mary.comics Report

#28

mary.comics Report

