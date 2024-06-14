46 Hilarious One-Panel Comics By Dave Coverly Highlighting Human And Animal Quirks (New Pics)
Dave Coverly, the cartoonist behind the comic strip "Speed Bump," delves into the humor and peculiarities of people, popular culture, and most importantly, the animal kingdom. Dave's single-panel cartoons are sharp, clever, and full of insightful commentary.
In a previous interview, this awarded cartoonist shared where he gets his inspiration for comics: "The two most important things to me are: the ideas should try to be relevant to the experiences we all have in common, and the ideas should be *about* something. I do make jokes sometimes just for a joke's sake, but the cartoons that really excite me are the ones that are both humorous and have something to say. I think the relevance and the thoughtfulness in a successful panel are what make certain cartoons more relatable. As Mark Twain said, 'There's a kernel of truth in every jest,' and I think that's so good to keep in mind when writing observational humor."
So, without further ado, let's see what Dave has cooked up since our last post.
