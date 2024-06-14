ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Coverly, the cartoonist behind the comic strip "Speed Bump," delves into the humor and peculiarities of people, popular culture, and most importantly, the animal kingdom. Dave's single-panel cartoons are sharp, clever, and full of insightful commentary.

In a previous interview, this awarded cartoonist shared where he gets his inspiration for comics: "The two most important things to me are: the ideas should try to be relevant to the experiences we all have in common, and the ideas should be *about* something. I do make jokes sometimes just for a joke's sake, but the cartoons that really excite me are the ones that are both humorous and have something to say. I think the relevance and the thoughtfulness in a successful panel are what make certain cartoons more relatable. As Mark Twain said, 'There's a kernel of truth in every jest,' and I think that's so good to keep in mind when writing observational humor."

So, without further ado, let's see what Dave has cooked up since our last post.

More info: Instagram | speedbump.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

