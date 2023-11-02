We asked the artist if he has any specific sources of inspiration or routines that help him brainstorm new comic ideas. He shared that he gets inspiration from lots and lots of reading. "The two most important things to me are: the ideas should try to be relevant to the experiences we all have in common, and the ideas should be *about* something. I do make jokes sometimes just for a joke's sake, but the cartoons that really excite me are the ones that are both humorous and have something to say. I think the relevance and the thoughtfulness in a successful panel are what make certain cartoons more relatable. As Mark Twain said, 'There's a kernel of truth in every jest,' and I think that's so good to keep in mind when writing observational humor.

Routines and structure are also counter-intuitively very important to creativity, at least to mine. I have a futon in my attic studio where I always sit to read and think of ideas, so when I'm sitting there I'm automatically in work mode. It's that crucial brain-butt connection!"